Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

"Law and Order" President in Hiding as D.C. Burns

Mish

It's a tense 6th night of protests with curfews in dozens of cities.

Trump Goes After Biden

Tweets about Law and Order

Chastices Philadelphia

Trump Hides in Bunker

After chastising everyone but himself, Trump then Fled to a Bunker as Protests Raged Outside White House.

Ann Coulter Picked Up On Trump's Hiding 

"To anyone worried that Trump is AWOL as America implodes, rest assured: I'm told he's tracking down some very promising Joe Scarborough leads," said Coulter.

China Goads Trump Over Protests

Coulter is not the only one going after Trump. 'Mr President, Don't Go Hide'  China mocks Trump. 

Should Beijing Support the US Rioters? 

Russia Involved? 

Nah. It's Hong Kong.

Where the Hell is Trump? 

Why hasn't Trump made a national address asking for calm. 

Newsday has an explanation.

Some of Donald Trump's advisers and media allies thought presidential leadership called for him to address the nation, to be a voice of calming and healing as protests and riots ignited by the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, plunged the nation into the most widespread unrest in a half-century. Trump didn't because he had nothing to say, no tangible action or policy to announce and doesn't feel a need to bring people together, a senior official told The Washington Post. 

It wasn't just Democrats who called out Trump. South Carolina's Tim Scott — the only black Republican in the Senate and a sometime sounding board on conservative African American viewpoints — told "Fox News Sunday" that Trump's tweets are “not constructive tweets, without any question.”

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan called them "just the opposite of the message that should have been coming out of the White House.” 

A Better Explanation

If Trump thought for one moment it would help him to attempt to calm thing down he would have done so. 

Strike that. He would have attempted to do so.

Instead he will wait until things calm down, then give a speech, then claim to have calmed things down and that no one could possibly have calmed things down any better or faster.

Meanwhile, Twitter still works from the bunker and the S&P futures are flat.

What a glorious evening.

Mish

Comments

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ugly America: I am Appalled by What's Happening

Riots continue to spread in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Mish

by

Valiance7

Protesters Attack CNN, Smash Cars in Atlanta and LA

Riots over the death of George Floyd’s death continues for fourth day

Mish

by

rojogrande

Trump's Strike at Twitter has No Legal Foundation

Trump issued an executive order today involving Twitter. However, Trump's action has no legal basis.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

The Epitome of Rioting Irony and Ignorance in One Tweet

ESPN NBA Reporter Chris Martin Palmer made a fool out of himself with a pair of Tweets, one of which exploded in his face.

Mish

by

Valiance7

How Did Masks Become this Political Dividing Line?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet the Press, when he faced a pair of questions on masks.

Mish

by

astroboy

Twitter Corrects a Trump Tweet With an Addendum

For the first time, Twitter inserted an information correction link into a Trump Tweet.

Mish

by

randocalrissian

Twitter Cites Trump for Glorifying Violence

Twitter let stand a Tweet of Trump in the public interest. But it tagged the Tweet for glorifying violence.

Mish

by

PontingJack

GDPNow Forecast is Negative 51.2 Percent

In the wake of a disastrous Income and Outlays report, the GDPNow forecast is an astonishing -51.2%

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Trump Threatens to Shut Down Twitter

Trump threatens "Big Action" against Twitter.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

Riot Tweets of the Day

The 6th night of rioting is underway.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple