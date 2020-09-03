Mish Talk
Largest Increase in Productivity Since 1971, at What Cost?

Mish

Productivity jumped 10.1% in the second quarter, the most since the first quarter of 1971. However, the details are more than a bit unsettling.

Productivity vs Output Disaster

Inquiring minds are diving into the BLS Productivity and Costs Report for the Second Quarter of 2020.

BLS Charts on Productivity

BLS Prtoductivity Charts 2020 Q2

Productivity Good News  and Horrible News

  • Good News: The BLS notes that the 10.1-percent increase in nonfarm business sector labor productivity in the second quarter of 2020 is the largest quarterly increase since the first quarter of 1971, when output per hour increased 12.3 percent.
  • Horrible News: Output decreased 37.1 percent and hours worked decreased 42.9 percent. 

Hours worked decreased more than output so productivity rose.

Hooray?

Unit Labor Costs  

  • Unit labor costs in the nonfarm business sector increased at an annual rate of 9.0 percent in the second quarter of 2020, as a 20.0-percent increase in hourly compensation outpaced the 10.1-percent increase in productivity. Unit labor costs increased 9.6 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and 4.9 percent over the last four quarters.
  • The 20.0-percent increase in hourly compensation in the second quarter of 2020 was the largest increase in the series which begins in 1947. Also, the labor share—defined as the percentage of current-dollar output that accrues to workers in the form of compensation—increased to 59.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2008 (60.1 percent). 

This sort of sounds like good news (assuming you are not an employer) until you understand what it means. 

Compensation reflects higher-paid employees working from home while lower-paid employees did not work many, if any hours.

Manufacturing Disaster

Manufacturing Productivity Disaster 2020 Q2

In contrast to overall productivity up 10.1% manufacturing productivity dropped 14.6 percent annual rate in the second quarter of 2020, as output fell 47.0 percent and hours worked dropped 38.0 percent. 

These were the largest quarterly declines in each of these series, which begin with data for 1987.

Long Term Productivity vs Output

Real Output per Hour vs Real Output 2020-Q 2 Long Term2

Those charts put a much needed perspective on this alleged jump in productivity.

Mish

Comments (13)
No. 1-10
anoop
anoop

all articles should end with a statement of whether it is bullish or bearish.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

You get what you measure.

IA Hawkeye in SoCal
IA Hawkeye in SoCal

A lot of employers are pulling demand forward.

AWC
AWC

Is this statistical compilation kinda like the story of the fellow who drowned in a lake with an average depth of four feet?

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Initial claims report interesting.

Initial claims for covered employees dropped ... but claims for ALL (most recent number for week of August 15th) ...

"The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending August 15 was 29,224,546, an increase of 2,195,835 from the previous week. There were 1,639,622 persons claiming benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2019. "

Bam_Man
Bam_Man

It is obvious that there are an awful lot of "bullsh*t" jobs out there that produce little or nothing of value.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Anti trust against Google?

That would be huge ... and hopefully the first of many.

magoomba
magoomba

It looks like the work at homers have been very busy seeing as the major platforms like yahoo, FB, etc., have all been getting major 'facelifts' that include censorship, paywalls, force fed advertising and fake news, spyware, service denial, and so much more as the noose tightens. As the inflationary depression deepens and the trap closes, more and more of these pyjama clad drones will be cut loose to forage in their suburban woods for food as they are no longer needed.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

tRump will certainly brag about this great win!

Webej
Webej

Increases in productivity occur over the long run, so these numbers mean nothing.
How much productivity is lost if 30 million students and pupils lose 4 months of education? How much is gained after 18 years of education? Pretty hard to measure.

At the IT department there is a lot of emergency spending and emergency projects to better facilitate people working from home. Are those people working more efficiently? No. But there are no measurements to quantify this. Meantime, a lot of other projects for the future (to enhance productivity) have been put on the back burner.

These numbers mean absolutely nothing one way or the other.

