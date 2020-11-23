Janet Yellen Will Be the First Female Treasury Secretary

Another First for Yellen

Ms. Yellen, who was the first woman to lead the Fed, would become the first person to have headed the Treasury, the central bank and the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Separately, Mr. Biden’s transition team said he would nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security and Avril Haines as director of national intelligence. Former Secretary of State John Kerry will serve as special presidential envoy for climate change.

Ms. Yellen has said recently the recovery will be uneven and lackluster if Congress doesn’t spend more to fight unemployment and keep small businesses afloat. “There is a huge amount of suffering out there. The economy needs the spending,” Ms. Yellen said in a Sept. 28 interview.

One of Ms. Yellen’s first decisions could be to decide whether to reactivate and potentially revamp, with Mr. Powell’s approval, a series of lending backstops the Fed and Treasury launched when the coronavirus pandemic convulsed markets this spring.

The parameters of one of those programs—to buy loans extended to small- and midsize businesses—might be “insufficiently generous,” she said. The Main Street Lending Program has extended just $4 billion in credit to more than 400 companies in its first four months of operation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin decided last week that the programs would cease the purchase of loans or assets at the end of the year, declining an extension that had been sought by the Fed. The Biden transition team criticized Mr. Mnuchin’s decision.