Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

It's Professionals vs Everyone Else in the K-Shaped Recovery

Mish

If you are a professional able to work-at-home you probably landed on your feet.

K-Shaped Recovery Bites the Unskilled

Cashiers, retail clerks, servers, and hotel maids and others in the service sector already had jobs that were slated for robots. 

Covid accelerated the pace.

There are now two Americas as Covid Divides Workers into groups.

Even before the pandemic, “Automation can explain labor share decline, stagnant median wages and declining real wages at the bottom,” says Daron Acemoglu, a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “It’s the bottom that’s really getting hammered.”

Robot Subsidy

Robot Subsidy

Another factor that could increase economic inequality is that, as in all recessions, many small businesses will be wiped out. According to Yelp, 73,000 businesses in the U.S. listed on its website have already closed permanently since March, including bars, restaurants, gyms, salons and shops.

“I believe our field has a mind-set that will lead to a large humans-to-robots replacement for certain types of work,” says Odest Chadwicke Jenkins, a roboticist and professor of computer science and engineering at University of Michigan. “My worry is that robotic technology will be used to simply reduce costs by automating highly populated jobs—for example, vehicle driver, manufacturing, logistics,” he adds.

Blame the Robots? Covid?

It's easy to blame robots, or Covid, or progress in general.

I have yet seen one mainstream article blame the Fed's cheap interest rates, the push for $15 wages, labor unions, or the cost of tuition.

Every one of those accelerated inevitable trends.

The bankruptcy reform act of 2005 which made student debt not dischargeable in bankruptcies compounded the woes of those with worthless degrees and no skills. 

Spotlight on the Fed

In addition to artificially cheap interest rates which lowered the cost of capital, the Fed actively promotes 2% inflation, without having any idea how to measure it.

The Fed has blown serial bubbles of increasing amplitude over time, leaving the have nots deeper and deeper in huge unrecoverable holes.

Then, when the jobs vanish in the inevitable bust, the academics blame robots,

Yes, Covid accelerated the push to robots, but so did the Fed and so did Progressives pushing for $15 an hour for people with zero skills.   

The Recovery Will Have Many Shapes, Not One

On July 1, I noted The Recovery Will Have Many Shapes, Not One.

We can add a new shape to the list: K. 

Mish

Comments (11)
No. 1-8
njbr
njbr

Recall that there are a lot of "professionals" that rely on the worker bees for their daily bread.

AbeFroman
AbeFroman

Johnson really shouldn’t have pursued the Great Society and the Vietnam War at the same time. :)

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Ever take a deep dive into student loans? I did, and I was pretty surprised to find that the actual defaults are rare at flagship universities.....but rampant in these trade schools....many of which are nothing more than conduit schemes designed to put tax money into the hands of minority run diploma mills....And...that bankruptcy "reform" act was nothing more than a gift to the banks.

The MSM likes to talk about people who owe big money....but the average defaulted loan is in the 10K range. Did you know that?

Another thing. When I started professional school in 1981, interest rates were sky high (after Volcker raised them)....but the interest on student loans was about the same as it is now...with prime now nearly 10X lower than it was back then....making the spreads a big fat deal for the lenders too. Nothing but a scam.

Whether you get a great credential that gets you a good job or not, the set-up is grossly unfair to young people, who don't have as many good options as we did.

Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon

The irony of "academics" blaming robots for the despair of the unskilled is super rich given most of them champion big gov't funded by payroll taxes, which is partially responsible for robots being a better proposition than hiring the unskilled.

Further, that "academics" wouldn't recognize that robots lower the cost of living laughably puts them in same category as Luddites. Their lack of self awareness is incredibly funny.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

If you are saying we have a disconnected economy because of globalization I agree.

KidHorn
KidHorn

Automation is nothing new. 200 years ago in the US, most worked on a farm. Now only 2% work on farms. Secretaries were replaced by word processing software. No one needs a mathematician anymore. Maybe some low skilled, easily automated jobs will be gone, but something new will replace them.

Sechel
Sechel

I fall into the professional working from home category. despite being a little stir crazy, financially it works out. I'm saving on lunches at work(which are not cheap) as well as dog walking fees. its literally $1,000 a month so not pocket change.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Well the world needs ditch diggers.... wait, maybe not.

We're in the process of discovering that we have no use for the majority of human beings, but more keep coming.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Case For Trump, For Biden, And For Neither

The election is Tuesday November 3. You have a choice.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Covid is Now the Third Leading Cause of Death in the US

Covid jumps ahead of accidents, injuries, lung disease, diabetes.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

The Postmaster Has a Sudden Change of Tune on Mail-In Voting

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before Congress on mail voting delays.

Mish

by

Freebees2me

Tweets of the Day: Over 1 Million Acres in California are On Fire

Mish

by

KidHorn

Serious Mortgage Delinquencies Soar to a 10-Year High

Early stage mortgage delinquencies improved in July but serious delinquencies are another matter.

Mish

by

Blaze65

The Election is Already Over and You Lost

Who Won?

Mish

by

Tengen

Trump's Boycott Goodyear Tweet Blows Up In His Face

Trump stuck both of his feet into his mouth when he suggested people should not buy Goodyear Tires.

Mish

by

AmericanPatriots

Devastating California Fires in Pictures and Video

Fires rage in california and there is no relief in sight.

Mish

by

Jackula

Shocking End to US Dominance in the Mideast

US dominance in the Mideast is over. Thank president Trump.

Mish

by

Anon1970

CNN vs Newsweek: Who Joins the Silly Parade on the Mideast?

CNN and Newsweek offer differing views on the peace deal between Israel and the UAE. First let's look at what Trump says.

Mish

by

FactsonJoe