It Takes 3 Weeks to Escape Illinois

Mish

Why 3 weeks? That's how long it takes to reserve a one-way U-Haul outbound.

"Everyone is leaving. No one is coming," a U-Haul agent told us a few weeks ago.

Illinoisans Leave State in Record Numbers, and So Are We

On January 2, 2020 I announced Illinoisans Leave State in Record Numbers, and So Are We

I am pleased to report we loaded our U-Haul rental yesterday and I am on the road driving to our new home in Utah. 

Right now we am just a few hours  into the trip, but we have crossed the state line and are now in Iowa.

Goodbye Illinois

On February 12, Wirepoints noted If the wealthy flee, ordinary Illinoisans will be left holding the progressive tax bag. 

Yep, and we have had enough. 

We were paying about $15,000 a year in property taxes on a home now worth about $380,000 or so. We have a beautiful 1 acre lot, surrounded by 30 white or and burr oak trees 100-200 years old. \

But property values are sinking. We will sell the house for a lot less than we paid for it 20 years ago.

Property taxes are a killer and taxes in general are going to rise in Illinois. 

Why Utah?

I discussed Utah in my October 5, 2019 post Escape Illinois: Get The Hell Out Now, We Are

Mish

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Safe travels. If you stay somewhere overnight lock that uhaul up tight!

Zardoz
Zardoz

Mish Pliskin

MiTurn
MiTurn

Yay! Mish, good for you and the Mrs. I hope you find what you hope to find.

numike
numike

yes the price of gas/cigs in S. Illinois..geez Why is it so high?? To pay for Chicago thats why (local saying)!!

Bam_Man
Bam_Man

Best wishes to you and your family Mish, as you begin your new life in Utah.
IMHO, your timing is pretty good. I am afraid that among those still waiting, there will be many who find they cannot leave (without being foreclosed upon) because real estate values will have dropped to where the homeowners will find themselves deep under water.

thimk
thimk

Cool , Made it across the border . 3 weeks for a U-Haul . The U-Haul rental lots here in Florida have substantial inventory . Illinois will eventual levy an exit tax .

2019 article : takes 4 grand to leave Caly

U-Haul Rates Suggest Migration from California to Texas Is Accelerating | Mark J. Perry
U-Haul Rates Suggest Migration from California to Texas Is Accelerating | Mark J. Perry

There is a huge premium for trucks leaving California for Texas and a huge discount for trucks leaving Texas for California.

jivefive99
jivefive99

The story of escaping Illinois to go somewhere else is no story. The story of how you fared 3 years later is the REAL story. :) All the things you predicted happening and all the things you had no idea were gonna happen. I've been around since Mish's first mention on the wrong hyperinflationists in 2008ish. We'll see in 2023.

anoop
anoop

all the best with the move, mish!

