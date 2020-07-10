It Takes 3 Weeks to Escape Illinois

Why 3 weeks? That's how long it takes to reserve a one-way U-Haul outbound.

"Everyone is leaving. No one is coming," a U-Haul agent told us a few weeks ago.

On January 2, 2020 I announced Illinoisans Leave State in Record Numbers, and So Are We

I am pleased to report we loaded our U-Haul rental yesterday and I am on the road driving to our new home in Utah.

Right now we am just a few hours into the trip, but we have crossed the state line and are now in Iowa.

Goodbye Illinois

On February 12, Wirepoints noted If the wealthy flee, ordinary Illinoisans will be left holding the progressive tax bag.

Yep, and we have had enough.

We were paying about $15,000 a year in property taxes on a home now worth about $380,000 or so. We have a beautiful 1 acre lot, surrounded by 30 white or and burr oak trees 100-200 years old. \

But property values are sinking. We will sell the house for a lot less than we paid for it 20 years ago.

Property taxes are a killer and taxes in general are going to rise in Illinois.

Why Utah?

I discussed Utah in my October 5, 2019 post Escape Illinois: Get The Hell Out Now, We Are

