Iran and China on Verge of a Huge Deal - Thank Trump

Due to Trump sanctions and EU feebleness China and Iran Near Trade and Military Partnership.

Iran and China have quietly drafted a sweeping economic and security partnership that would clear the way for billions of dollars of Chinese investments in energy and other sectors, undercutting the Trump administration’s efforts to isolate the Iranian government because of its nuclear and military ambitions. The partnership, detailed in an 18-page proposed agreement obtained by The New York Times, would vastly expand Chinese presence in banking, telecommunications, ports, railways and dozens of other projects. In exchange, China would receive a regular — and, according to an Iranian official and an oil trader, heavily discounted — supply of Iranian oil over the next 25 years. The document also describes deepening military cooperation, potentially giving China a foothold in a region that has been a strategic preoccupation of the United States for decades. It calls for joint training and exercises, joint research and weapons development and intelligence sharing — all to fight “the lopsided battle with terrorism, drug and human trafficking and cross-border crimes.” The projects, including airports, high-speed railways and subways, would touch the lives of millions of Iranians. China would develop free-trade zones in Maku, in northwestern Iran; in Abadan, where the Shatt al-Arab river flows into the Persian Gulf, and on the gulf island Qeshm.

Another Loss For Trump Tariffs and Sanctions

Chalk up another loss For Trump tariffs and sanctions. This is potentially the biggest yet. And for what?

Obama worked out a nuclear deal with Iran, and it was a deal that all of our allies signed off on.

I consider that deal to be the only major achievement of Obama in eight years. Trump took that deal and smashed it to pieces saying he could do better.

At the same time, Trump engaged in a ridiculous and very counterproductive trade war with China.

No jobs returned to the US. Instead, Trump made new global enemies, especially in the EU.

Trump Tweets "Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win"

But four years have nearly passed and Trump has not won any deal nor have sanctions succeeded in Iran, China, Cuba, Venezuela or anywhere else.

USMCA is a Proven Failure

USMCA, Trump's NAFTA replacement. was supposed to bring auto manufacturing jobs from Mexico into the US.

Instead, rather than move production to the US, Japanese auto companies elected to triple Mexican pay.

The result is no new US jobs just higher prices for US consumers.

For details, please see Trump's New Nafta is a Proven Failure Already

Trump Scraps Deal With China

On July 11, Trump Threw in the Towel on Phase 2 Deal With China.

Trumpian Madness

All we have to show for Trumpian madness is higher prices, angry farmers, a NAFTA replacement that just backfired, poor relations with all our trade partners, and a trade deal with China that Trump just scrapped.

The icing on the cake is Trump just drove Iran into the arms of China.

One Word Synopsis

There is only one word that describes these events.

We call this "Winning".

