Industrial Production Declines Most in 101 Years

Mish

On the heels of miserable retail sales numbers comes the worst ever industrial production numbers.

The Fed's Industrial Production report provides another grim look at the Covid-19 wrecked economy.

Total industrial production fell 11.2 percent in April for its largest monthly drop in the 101-year history of the index, as the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic led many factories to slow or suspend operations throughout the month.

Manufacturing output dropped 13.7 percent, its largest decline on record, as all major industries posted decreases. The output of motor vehicles and parts fell more than 70 percent; production elsewhere in manufacturing dropped 10.3 percent.

The indexes for utilities and mining decreased 0.9 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively. At 92.6 percent of its 2012 average, the level of total industrial production was 15.0 percent lower in April than it was a year earlier.

Capacity utilization for the industrial sector decreased 8.3 percentage points to 64.9 percent in April, a rate that is 14.9 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2019) average and 1.8 percentage points below its all-time (since 1967) low set in 2009.

No V-Shaped Recovery

As noted earlier today Retail Sales Plunge Way More Than Expected

Despite talk from hopers, even the fed understands there will not be a V-Shaped recovery.

Instead they are promoting a helicopter drop of money. For details, please see Panic Sets In: Fed Promotes More Free Money

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Bam_Man
Bam_Man

Industrially produced fraud and corruption is at an all-time high.

stillCJ
stillCJ

Editor

How could these results possibly have not been expected with people under orders to not travel, not go to work, stay home.

