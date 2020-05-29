Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Income Surges as Spending Drops Most on Record

Mish

Covid-19 had its hand in one of the most extreme economic reports ever.

The BEA's Personal Income and Outlays Report has the curious details of an unexpected ride.

Income and Outlays

  • Income: +10.5%
  • Disposable Personal Income: +12.9%
  • Real Disposable Income: +13.4%
  • Personal Consumption Expenditures: -13.6%
  • Real Personal Consumption Expenditures: -13.2%

Prices 

  • PCE Price Index: -0.5%
  • PCE Price Index Excluding Food and Energy: -0.4%
  • PCE Price Index Year-Over-Year: +0.5%
  • PCE Price Index Year-Over-Year Excluding Food and Energy: +1.0%

Consumer Spending Falls a Record 13.6%

The Wall Street Journal reports Consumer Spending Falls a Record 13.6%

Personal income, which includes wages, interest and dividends, increased 10.5% in April, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The jump reflected a sharp rise in government payments through federal rescue programs, primarily one-time household stimulus payments of $1,200. Unemployment insurance payments also rose sharply in April, helping make up for some of the 8% decline in wages and salaries tied to job losses.

The April drop in spending was the steepest for records tracing back to 1959. Weak April spending adds to the evidence that the U.S. economy is in for a long, slow recovery. 

Consumers pulled back on services, cutting spending on restaurants and hotels by half compared with April 2019. Health-care expenditures fell nearly 40% from a year ago.

Stimulus Checks

The stimulus checks of of $1,200 are one time and the effect will roll off. 

The WSJ cites a study by the Chicago Fed that consumers spent almost half of their federal stimulus checks in the two weeks after receiving them.

Check distribution was uneven. People received a check if they were below a certain income level whether or not they lost any income to Covid-19.

Mortgage and auto loan forbearance plans surged despite the alleged increase in income.

What Did Economists Expect?

The Bloomberg Econoday consensus estimate was for personal income to sink 6.0%, not rise 10.5%.

So if you were shocked by this report, you were not the only one.

Mish

Comments (11)
No. 1-5
Blurtman
Blurtman

Single mothers with kids worried about expenses. Where are the daddies? And why are these legions of analysts and economists who are always commenting on these hapless folks not in the fishbowl themselves? Aneta Markowska, recently laid off as chief financial economist for the investment bank Jefferies, said "No one had any more use for my meaningless drivel, and as I am certainly not an essential worker at all...."

Sechel
Sechel

This mirrors my experience. I'm saving way more.
Not using a dog walking service and making my own lunches has been huge

ReadyKilowatt
ReadyKilowatt

Better keep saving, everything is about to get much more expensive. Not just because of scarcity, but also because every business in the world is about to revamp their way of doing business with an eye toward controlling outbreaks.

Human beings tend to prepare for the last war. Businesses are drawing up plans for their Maginot lines now.

Ian Alexander
Ian Alexander

FRED shows personal income increased by almost 2 trillion. Even using the entire population of the US (320m) that's over $6,000 per person. And that's including everyone who didn't work before this. How is that even possible? What am I getting wrong?

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"income jumped 10.5% in April, likely from the stimulus checks and unemployment aid."

...

You think?

A glance at the report reveals wages and salaries (SAAR):

February ... $9,554 billion
March ... $9,222 billion
April ... 8,482 billion

Main Street knows the deal. Gain (one time?) attributed to fedgov ... best to save $$s until smoke clears and wages bounce back.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump's Strike at Twitter has No Legal Foundation

Trump issued an executive order today involving Twitter. However, Trump's action has no legal basis.

Mish

by

Sechel

How Did Masks Become this Political Dividing Line?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet the Press, when he faced a pair of questions on masks.

Mish

by

WildBull

Twitter Corrects a Trump Tweet With an Addendum

For the first time, Twitter inserted an information correction link into a Trump Tweet.

Mish

by

randocalrissian

Trump Threatens to Shut Down Twitter

Trump threatens "Big Action" against Twitter.

Mish

by

Herkie

Boeing is the Tip of the Layoff Iceberg

Boeing announced more layoffs after recording zero orders but 108 cancellations.

Mish

by

Ken Kam

Author of Bailout Nation Gets Bailout

Barry Ritholtz, Author of Bailout Nation, just got a bailout.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

The Economy Will Not Soon Return to Normal: Here's Why

Numerous chain reaction ripple impacts will delay the economic recovery. Let's start with a look at car rental companies.

Mish

by

Crypto Enthusiast

China Imposes Laws on Hong Kong in a Bid to Crush Anti-Beijing Protests

In a move sure to get a reaction Trump, China moves to crush protests in Hong Kong.

Mish

by

hmk

New Unemployment Claims Top 2 Million for 10 Straight Weeks

Initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 23 were 2,123,000. That's the 10th week claims topped 2 million.

Mish

by

Six000mileyear

Death Certificates Suggest Covid-19 Deaths Way Undercounted

Analysis of Michigan death certificates shows significant undercounting of coronavirus cases. Michigan is not unique.

Mish

by

Sista42