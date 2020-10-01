Income Declines But Spending Up as Stimulus Runs Out
Mish
Personal Income and Outlays
The Personal Income and Outlays, report for August 2020 shows increasing stress on consumers.
Real PCE vs Real DPI 2020 Detail
Increasing Consumer Stress
Personal income decreased 2.7 percent while consumer spending increased 1.0 percent in August.
Real disposable income declined 3.5% while real spending rose 0.7%.
Stimulus Runs Out
The Covid $600 stimulus checks ended July 25.
The $300 stimulus checks ended September 5.
For details, please see Trump's $300 Lost Wage Assistance Benefit Ended in 10 States
Fiscal stimulus has has run its course.
