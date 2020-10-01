TheStreet
Income Declines But Spending Up as Stimulus Runs Out

Real Disposable Income Declined but Spending Rose in August

Personal Income and Outlays 

The Personal Income and Outlays, report for August 2020 shows increasing stress on consumers. 

Real PCE vs Real DPI 2020 Detail

Reall PCS vs Real DPI for August 2020 Detail

Increasing Consumer Stress

Personal Income and Outlays for August 2020

Personal income decreased 2.7 percent while consumer spending increased 1.0 percent in August.

Real disposable income declined 3.5% while real spending rose 0.7%.

Stimulus Runs Out

The Covid $600 stimulus checks ended July 25.

The $300 stimulus checks ended September 5. 

For details, please see Trump's $300 Lost Wage Assistance Benefit Ended in 10 States

Fiscal stimulus has has run its course. 

Mish

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

32 days till election. While I continue to be employed, my bank accounts keep going up, I dont have anything to spend money on. My main expenses were travel and leisure, something I cant do with the planet shutdown. And with working from home, no need to buy anything other than food.

14 days till Boris Brexit Bonanza.
Mass layoffs begin today.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I finally ran my PPP account to zero.....Now I get to see if forgiveness is real. I understand it's been a difficult path to negotiate so far. I'm looking to get my documentation done in the next couple of day and apply. We shall see.

