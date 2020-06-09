Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

In a Ridiculous Tweet, Trump Defends Police Who Crack a 75-Year Old Man's Head

Mish

Martin Guigino "fell harder than he was pushed" says Trump as he defends the police who shoved Gugino to the ground.

Trump's View of Things

According to Trump

  • Martin Gugino "could be" an ANTIFA provocateur.
  • Gugino "appeared" to be scanning police communications in order to black out the equipment.
  • Gugino fell harder than he was pushed.
  • This "could be" a setup.

Video of the Incident

Let's play the video to see if what Trump says makes any sense at all.

Please play the above video and watch a man that police shoved to the ground, splitting his head with blood gushing out. 

I captured the Tweet in case Trump deletes it.

Absolutely Insane Tweet

Nearly 37,000 people retweeted that. But it is hard to know how many did so to show what a fool Trump is vs. those who actually support Trump.

Communications Blocker

Trump believes this to be a communications blocker 2

Not a Cell Phone #1

Not a Cell Phone 1

Not a Cell Phone #2

Not a Cell Phone 2

Not a Cell Phone #3

Not a Cell Phone 3

Trump's Alleged Scenario

  1. 75-year old Martin Gugino is an ANTIFA provocateur with a communications blocker cleverly disguised to look like an iPhone.
  2. Gugino pointed his blocker straight at an invisible police communications device to disable it.
  3. Gugino fell harder than he was pushed. 
  4. That Gugino fell harder than he was pushed indicates this may have been a setup all along. 
  5. Fortunately for Gugino, police were able to summons medical help because Gugino's blocking efforts failed.

Buzzfeed reports Gugino, 75, remains in serious condition in hospital after hitting his head on the ground in an incident that sparked national outrage. Two Buffalo Police Department officers have been charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

Buzzfeed gives thanks to an "absolutely insane" report from pro-Trump cable outlet OAN.

Missing Angle

Did anyone test to see if that was really Gugino blood? I sure hope so. 

That blood "could be" fake.  A test "could" vindicate the police. 

And Trump just "may" have lost it. Nah. He lost it long ago.

Mish

Comments (11)
No. 1-11
gregggg
gregggg

I am still waiting for my secret Trump bullshit decoder ring in the mail... Obviously, Trump slowed down the delivery system specifically to prevent us from getting our high tech tools.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

Well, the latest spin from the right-wing nutjobs is that Gugino has been protesting before at many events over the decades and therefore he should have known not to provoke the police.

For example "No normal senior citizen would walk into a line of police officers and aggressively confront them unless he was another Deep State operative like George Floyd."

Zardoz
Zardoz

He clearly had Lizard People tech in his hand, and they were controlling him with a 5G brain implant. The police were just trying to disable the brain implant by smacking his head.

ObeyMeNow
ObeyMeNow

It is claimed he was using an app like this to identify the police frequency for some reason. I am not supporting this claim, just adding information. Never saw a protester walk up to riot police waving a cell phone at their waist before.

https://www.techradar.com/news/world-of-tech/you-can-check-out-all-the-radio-waves-around-you-with-this-app-1309895#:~:text=The%20augmented%20reality%20app%2C%20created,the%20digital%20signals%20around%20you.

You can check out all the radio waves around you with this app
You can check out all the radio waves around you with this app

The Architecture of Radio app lets you see cell towers, GPS satellites and Wi-Fi routers, and their signals around you in AR.

mrutkaus
mrutkaus

Jerome Corsi had the answer to some of these questions on Coast to Coast AM last night during the promotion of his new book.

Basically Vlad Putin and Nancy Pelosi and China's Xi will gather the majority of the Cabinet appointees to judge Trump mentally incompetent and remove him from office.

But, he will be re-elected.

The Plan to Remove Donald Trump from the Presidency (eBook only) - Corsi Nation
The Plan to Remove Donald Trump from the Presidency (eBook only) - Corsi Nation

We end by asking the repeat the question we asked a few pages earlier. What does Trump have to lose? Give any human being the opportunity to retire in luxury at Mar-a-Lago and somewhere around 340 million Americans might volunteer to take Trump up on that offer. It’s hard to answer the question why Trump ever wanted to be president. But in the final analysis, I’m just glad he did. Now, I want to see Trump re-elected because life with Trump fulfilling his second-term promise to “Keep America Great” sounds a lot more enticing than the prospect of surrendering control of the White House to the Antifa thugs and the BLM socialist “thought police” Red Guard gangs roving the streets right now in New York City and Washington, D.C. We end with the simple resolve: God Bless Donald Trump and God Bless America.

Tengen
Tengen

This could launch Gugino's political career, since 75 seems to be an ideal age to run for office in this goofy country.

Not to defend Trump here, but if anyone is going to kick a senior citizen while they're down, it should be another old person. Elderly on elderly crime seems somehow less reprehensible.

DBG8489
DBG8489

It was a dumbass thing to post on Twitter.

Reminds me why I don't do social media. So many people think they have to post every single dumbass thought that floats through their heads.

Blurtman
Blurtman

Ageism is unfortunately prevalent throughout society, even on this blog. If this fellow were a 20-30 something in black attire with hobnail boots, there would no story.

numike
numike
Hunters will soon be allowed to venture into national preserves in Alaska and engage in practices that conservation groups say are reprehensible: baiting hibernating bears from their dens with doughnuts to kill them and using artificial light such as headlamps to scurry into wolf dens to slaughter mothers and their pups. 

With a final rule published Tuesday in the Federal Register, the Trump administration is ending a five-year-old ban on the practices, which also include shooting swimming caribou from a boat and targeting animals from airplanes and snowmobiles...

The move was praised by members of the state’s congressional delegation and Gov. Michael J. Dunleavy (R), who called it “a step toward acknowledging Alaska’s rightful control over fish and wildlife resources all across the state.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said the decision “protects Alaska’s hunting and fishing traditions and upholds long-standing states’ rights,” and she thanked Interior Secretary David Bernhardt for encouraging and signing the rule.

Rusty Nail
Rusty Nail

When it seems unbelievable that people are still supporting Trump, remember all those people who drank cyanide-laced koolaid in the jungle. The left hand of the IQ bell curve is a scary, scary place.

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

I just came here to watch the cultists explain this one.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minneapolis to Abolish the Police: How Will That Work?

This weekend, the Minneapolis city council voted to disband the police department.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Why It's Impossible to Get Rid of Bad Cops

Derek Chauvin, the officer who mudered George Floyd, had 18 complaints against him. He was diciplined twice. Why was he still on the force?

Mish

by

Carl_R

The Trump Spotlight Shifts to Colin Powell

Republicans are increasingly taking a verbal stand against President Trump.

Mish

by

Herkie

Trump No Longer the Odds-On Favorite to Win in November

Four days ago Biden passed trump as the favorite to win in November and has been there ever since.

Mish

by

mcgoverntm

Retired Marine General Latest to Admonish Trump

The number of high-ranking ex-military members blasting Trump has grown every day. Add a Marine general to the list.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump is a Threat to the Constitution

Silence finally Breaks. Enough high-ranking people have finally had enough of Trump and they are all piling on at once.

Mish

by

DoctorFuture

Trump Pulls Troops From Germany, It's a Good Start

Trump will cut the number of troops in Germany by 9,500. That's a good start.

Mish

by

bamarick

Expect Covid-19 to Return in the Fall in a Big Way

A look at what's happening in the Southern Hemisphere suggests something that no one wants to hear.

Mish

by

aprnext

Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Lost in the wake of a gaseous debate over teargas and bibles, something good just happened.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Trump Defends Immunity Laws that Protect Bad Cops

Trump defends the police just as the Supreme Court is about to hear immunity cases.

Mish

by

DBG8489