Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

In a Nonsensical Tweet, Trump Proposes "Complete Decoupling From China"

Mish

President Trump claims a complete decoupling from China is possible but not even his top trade representative agrees.

Trump's Tweet

Decoupling Dispute

Trump says U.S. has the Option of 'Decoupling' from China, but that contradicts his trade chief.

On Wednesday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told lawmakers that "I don't think [decoupling is] a policy or reasonable policy option at this point." Lighthizer told House lawmakers that the U.S.-China trade deal is on track. 

Decoupling Silliness

One look at the the above chart shows that Trump proposes reducing a $350 billion deficit with China. 

But Trump's claim actually goes beyond that.

US Cross Trade With China

US Cross Trade With China

Cross trade with China is close to $600 billion per year. 

"Complete decoupling" realistically means no dependence on China, imports or exports.

Even if Trump misspoke, and he really means a trade deficit of zero, not even his trade rep agrees. 

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-9
Tengen
Tengen

It's an election year and he has to campaign on something. The 2016 promises are all out the window so this could be a suitable replacement.

As an added bonus it turns attention overseas, away from our bevy of domestic problems.

Anda
Anda

It is certainly possible, the US could seal its border and trade with no one and still continue, it has enough resources I think to at least get by, if not even improve in some ways. I mean (at least once subsidy cheques run out) there will be many millions looking for some kind of work and everyone seems concerned about that ?

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

Why not just do a massive first strike against China? After all, what is the point of having nuclear weapons if you are not going to use them?
Asking for a friend.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Idiot promises for idiot voters.

Rusty Nail
Rusty Nail

Are we going to talk about the thing where he asked China for help getting reelected?

njbr
njbr

He's squirming, caught with his hand in the cookie jar, he's going to break the jar (or at least pretend he's going to). He and his family have depended on favors from China for years. And it is clear that the US under his leadership has backed down repeatedly over issues like territorial claims and concentration/re-education camps.

...According to an unredacted passage shown to Vanity Fair by a source, Trump’s ask is even more crudely shocking when you read Trump’s specific language. “Make sure I win,” Trump allegedly told Xi during a dinner at the G20 conference in Osaka, Japan last summer. “I will probably win anyway, so don’t hurt my farms.… Buy a lot of soybeans and wheat and make sure we win.”...

The problem is, like a $5 (ahem) he's willing to sell himself to so many people that they are getting nervous about what they'll catch.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Trump's obviously talking about the Space Force.

In the future, when the ONLY thing left from the former US is the Space Force, we would have achieved true decoupling from China, heck the whole human race.

Houston, we have lift off!!!

So much winning!!!

njbr
njbr

The Republican president said he believed both China and Ukraine should look into 2020 presidential hopeful Biden and his businessman son Hunter, and described the impeachment probe as “crap.”

Trump told reporters at the White House, “And by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens. Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have offered no evidence for their assertions of corruption regarding former Vice President Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic Party nomination to run against Trump.

Questioned about whether he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to investigate, Trump said, “I haven’t, but it’s certainly something we can start thinking about.”

Trump publicly asks China to probe Biden, even amid impeachment inquiry
Trump publicly asks China to probe Biden, even amid impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump on Thursday again invited foreign interference in a U.S. presidential election by publicly calling on China to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, the kind of request that has already triggered an impeachment inquiry in Congress.

CzarChasm-Reigns
CzarChasm-Reigns

A "reasonable Trump" would be an oxymoron, would it not?

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump is Hiding a $5 Billion Paycheck Protection Slush Fund

More seazy details have emerged in regards to why the Trump administration wants to hide small business loan details.

Mish

by

CautiousObserver

Why Does Trump Want to Hide Who Took Small Business Loans?

Those who took advantage of the Small Business Loan program don't want it known.

Mish

by

Sechel

Welcome Back Zero Hedge: The Thought Police Admit Error

ZeroHedge is back after Twitter admits it made a mistake.

Mish

by

Curious-Cat

Huge Victory for Gay and Transgender Rights in the Workplace

In a landmark ruling, the top court affirmed LGBT rights.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Trump and the Media Both Destroying Themselves

Trump has gone nuts. But so has the media.

Mish

by

Dugan

If Baseball Is Cancelled Who Will Care?

MLB negotiations have been cancelled. The dispute is over how to split the cost of the pandemic lockdown.

Mish

by

Stuki

In a New Book, Bolton Accuses Trump of Misconduct

John Bolton, Trump's former National Security Adviser, goes after Trump in a soon to be released book.

Mish

by

Sechel

Fed's New Facility Will Buy Junk Bonds With 7-1 Leverage

Today, the Fed announced the terms of its new bond facility. In reality it's nothing but an asset price support mechanism.

Mish

by

Herkie

Trump's Chances of Winning are Slip Slidin' Away

Trump could easily lose Iowa, Ohio, and Georgia. He cannot afford to lose any of them.

Mish

by

abend237-04

Fade Trade of the Day: Economy Off to the Races

Larry Kudlow, Trump's economic advisor, predicts a V-shaped recovery.

Mish

by

Dubronik