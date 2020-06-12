In a New Book, Bolton Accuses Trump of Misconduct

John Bolton, Trump's former National Security Adviser, goes after Trump in a soon to be released book.

If anyone has anything on Trump, it is John Bolton, and he promises to deliver the goods in a new revealing book:

"The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir"

Before discussing the book, I wish to comment that Bolton is one of the biggest warmongers in history and a despicable human being.

I vehemently disagree with Bolton's arrogance and policies.

I commented Bolton, a Seriously Deranged Madman, Sought Options to Strike Iran

With that comment aside, let's turn our attention to the book.

Trump Misconduct Went Beyond Ukraine

Fox News reports Bolton Makes His Move.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming memoir claims President Trump’s "transgressions" went well beyond the Ukraine saga that led to his impeachment and alleges that “reelection calculations” drove the president's major decisions, according to a press release for the book. “This is the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read,” the press release for “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” says. The book is slated to be released June 23. “I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton says in the passage.

"Game On" Says Bolton

You can pre-order the book The Room Where It Happened for delivery on June 23.

Twists and Turns

Revolving door politics is what happens when you repeatedly surround yourself with horrid advisors as Trump did time and time again.

Trump finally turned on Bolton and in turn Bolton turned on Trump. It's great when corrupt politicians attack each other exposing the other's flaws.

But even despicable human being are not wrong about everything.

The whole sad "misconduct" saga is totally believable.

Mish