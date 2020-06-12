Mish Talk
In a New Book, Bolton Accuses Trump of Misconduct

Mish

John Bolton, Trump's former National Security Adviser, goes after Trump in a soon to be released book.

If anyone has anything on Trump, it is John Bolton, and he promises to deliver the goods in a new revealing book:

"The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" 

Before discussing the book, I wish to comment that Bolton is one of the biggest warmongers in history and a despicable human being. 

I vehemently disagree with Bolton's arrogance and policies.

I commented Bolton, a Seriously Deranged Madman, Sought Options to Strike Iran

With that comment aside, let's turn our attention to the book. 

Trump Misconduct Went Beyond Ukraine

Fox News reports Bolton Makes His Move.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming memoir claims President Trump’s "transgressions" went well beyond the Ukraine saga that led to his impeachment and alleges that “reelection calculations” drove the president's major decisions, according to a press release for the book.

“This is the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read,” the press release for “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” says. The book is slated to be released June 23.

“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton says in the passage.

"Game On" Says Bolton

From the Epilogue

Pre-Order the Book

You can pre-order the book The Room Where It Happened for delivery on June 23.

Twists and Turns

Revolving door politics is what happens when you repeatedly surround yourself with horrid advisors as Trump did time and time again. 

Trump finally turned on Bolton and in turn Bolton turned on Trump. It's great when corrupt politicians attack each other exposing the other's flaws.

But even despicable human being are not wrong about everything. 

The whole sad "misconduct" saga is totally believable.

Mish

Comments (17)
No. 1-8
agent96
agent96

This book is going to be bigly, I mean really bigly.

Mish
Mish

Editor

Unrelated Question:

Is anyone having problems staying logged in?
Have a problem a week or so ago but it went away?
Not at all?
Still?

Thanks
Mish

Sechel
Sechel

I used to be a huge Bolton fan but since have re-evaluated. He seems too hawish and doesn't advocate policies or actions with a good back-up plan. He's an ideologue. But unfortunately for Trump he's not corrupt and wanted no part of Rudy's drug deal as Bolton put it.

Bolton is no hero in my view since he never testified in the house. He clearly could have. Bolton is looking to make a buck and monetize Trump's crimes to his advantage. Doesn't mean Bolton doesn't have things to say, but he's going to charge you to listen.

Very clear Trump weaponized the gov't in an attempt to block publication of the book. Apparently Bolton had enough. Bolton's been through this rodeo often enough that he would have been extra careful to not print confidential or sensitive information. He gave the gov't a chance but they never came back. This book will generate at least a week of negative
headlines for Trump.

The problem for Trump is that Bolton has had an audience on FOX for years. Gonna be hard to get them now to suddenly not listen. Bolton also has a following among conservative members of the Senate and Congress.

I can't imagine we actually learn that much. I thought Fiona Hill did a phenomenal job in her Senate testimony. It just fell on deaf ears. The information was there for people to know what happened. Trump just bribed or threatened his party sufficiently for them not to listen.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

"It's great when corrupt politicians attack each other"
Is Bolton corrupt? Despicable as Daffy Duck would say, but corrupt?

Corvinus
Corvinus

It is a mystery to me why any rational independent thinking person would take anything written by Bolton - among the worst, most unabashed of the many neo-con warmongers we've seen in the last 30 or 40 years - with any seriousness at all.

Mish
Mish

Editor

It is a mystery to me how anyone can believe someone is 100% wrong all the time about everything and use that as the basis for a rational argument.

Hint: That person does not exist.

Bolton bashing Trump is totally credible.

Anna 7
Anna 7

Mish, it’s not worth even discussing. People like Bolton can and will say anything to advance hidden agendas. We gain nothing from Bolton’s writing unless it’s a confession.

Same with Powell.

And some of those generals probably speak out because they worry Trump’s banter will hurt recruitment. Black lives don’t matter to them when they’re attacking countries in Africa to protect oligarch profits.

njbr
njbr

Saudi Arabia, MbS....personally rewarding policy intersecting with arms sales.

Follow the bouncing, glowing orb.

