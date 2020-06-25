Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Impossible to Sugarcoat the Disastrous Unemployment Claims

Mish

For the 8th week, continued claims were near or above 20 million.

Disastrous Continued Claims

Initial claims rose by 1.48 million but continued claims at 19.52 million tell the real story.

Continued Claims Historical Perspective

Continued Unemployment Claims 1970 - Present June 25

Initial Claims

Initial Unemployment Claims in 2020 - 2020-06-25

Not a Leading Indicator

Initial claims are touted as a "leading indicator". 

They aren't much of one if indeed anything at all. 

The Myth of the V-Shaped Recovery in One Chart

In case you missed it, please see The Myth of the V-Shaped Recovery in One Chart.

Life Support

20 million people out of work for 8 straight weeks tells the real story: 

This economy is on life support of $600 monthly Federal unemployment insurance due to run out this month.

IMF Assessment

Even the perennially late IMF is beginning to catch on. 

It's a Crisis Like No Other: IMF Downgrades US GDP to -8.0%

Mish

Comments

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Covid-19 Hotspot Update: Why the Surge in the South?

Cases have been on the rise in Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, and Georgia.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best

President Trump returns to the campaign trail in Arizona today just as the state becomes a new Covid-19 hotbed.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Houston Will Exceed ICU Capacity by Tomorrow

Texas is expected to exceed ICU hospital bed capacity in early July. In Houston, ICU beds are projected to run out tomorrow in some hospitals.

Mish

by

TeleAllende

Trump's Oklahoma Rally was an Enormous Half-Empty Flop

Trump over-promised and under-delivered for his campaign comeback tour in Oklahoma.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Trump Threatens China Over Lobsters

Trump is worried China may not be buying enough US lobsters.

Mish

by

Sechel

US Military Shuffle from Germany to Poland is Imminent

Trump is relocating 9500 US troop and lots of fighter planes from Germany to Poland.

Mish

by

Jared4789

How Hard is it To Get Evicted in Your State?

Eviction protection rules vary widely, state by state, thanks to Covid-19.

Mish

by

dbannist

Trump's Firing of Berman is of Obstruction of Justice, But Berman Just Stepped Down

The Trump Administration's attempt to force out  Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, is more than a bit questionable.

Mish

by

zavalita

The NAR is Optimistic on Home Sales, I'm Not, Here's Why

Existing home sales fell for the third month. gown another 9.7 percent.

Mish

by

JG1170

The EU Lifts Its Travel Ban But Not For the US

The EU is lifting Covid travel restrictions on some countries but the US isn't one of them.

Mish

by

Stuki