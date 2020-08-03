Illinois Rep Wants to Abolish History Classes as Racist

State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford said current history teachings overlook the contributions of women and minorities.

His solution is to Abolish History Classes until an adequate remedy is in place.

Leaders in education, politics and other areas gathered in suburban Evanston Sunday to ask that the Illinois State Board of Education change the history curriculum at schools statewide, and temporarily halt instruction until an alternative is decided upon. At a news conference, State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford said current history teachings lead to a racist society and overlook the contributions of women and minorities. Before the event Sunday, Rep. Ford's office distributed a news release "Rep. Ford Today in Evanston to Call for the Abolishment of History Classes in Illinois Schools," in which Ford asked the ISBOE and school districts to immediately remove history curriculum and books that 'unfairly communicate' history "until a suitable alternative is developed."

Calls for Censorship

Who gets to decide which history books are unfair?

And what about statues?

Logical Solution

I came up with the logical solution to this problem on July 24.

Let's just ban statues and be done with it. Books too. I am sure every book ever printed offends someone. Does the word Pizza offend anyone? If so, we need to ban pizzas.

I am really tired of all this nonsense.

Suitable Alternative Needed

We need a suitable alternative to state reps.

How about an outright ban on these overpaid, underworked bureaucrats who are the primary reason people leave Illinois.

It Takes 3 Weeks to Escape Illinois

We escaped Illinois and if you live here you should consider doing the same. We chose Utah.

Bear in mind that It Takes 3 Weeks to Escape Illinois.

Why?

All the U-Hauls are leaving. It takes three weeks to reserve a one-way out of the state.

"Everyone is leaving. No one is coming," a U-Haul agent told us when we reserved a truck.

Why Utah?

I discussed Utah in my October 5, 2019 post Escape Illinois: Get The Hell Out Now, We Are

Mish