Illinois Has the Nation's Highest Borrowing Cost by Far
Mish
Wirepoints reports Illinois Debt Trading at Junk Levels.
A new borrowing by Illinois shows lenders are already treating the state like it’s junk-rated.
Last week, Illinois raised $800 million from the bond market with repayment dates through 2045. The borrowed money, meant for summer construction projects and a pension buyout program, costs Illinois as much as 5.85 percent yearly. No other state in the country pays such high interest rates.
Over the life of the $800 million bond issue, Illinois will end up paying $450 million more in interest costs than if it were a AAA-rated state.
Illinois Borrowing Penalty
Illinois’ True Retirement Cost is 58% of the Budget
Illinois has the worst funded pension plans in the nation. That was true before Covid-19 as well.
New Jersey, Hawaii, Connecticut, and Kentucky are next in line. But no other state comes close to having that much of their budgets swallowed by retirement costs.
No Bailout
Illinois does not deserve a bailout. Its pension woes are of it own making and have nothing to do with the coronavirus.
Illinois debt trades like junk, because it is junk.
