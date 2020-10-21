If You Want Change There is Only One Choice: Jo Jorgensen
Mish
Vote For Change!
One of my readers made a set of comments a few days ago that I want to share.
- If you want endless wars, you have two choices, Trump or Biden, both will continue fighting wars.
- If you want increased deficit spending, you have two choices, Trump or Biden. Both will continue to increase the national debt. It is just a matter of where you want the last $200-$500 Billion to be spent.
- If you want more government in your lives, you have two choices, Trump or Biden. Neither will do anything to decrease the amount of intrusiveness in our lives.
- If you want more partisan bickering, you have two choices, Biden or Trump. Neither will solve the problem, it isn't in their best interest to solve anything.
- Nobody I talk to is interested in voting "for" Biden or "for" Trump. They are voting AGAINST one or the other. Is this what we really want?
- I choose to vote FOR Jo Jorgensen.
I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President
In case you missed it, please see my endorsement: I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President
Vote For Change!
Mish