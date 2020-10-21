TheStreet
If You Want Change There is Only One Choice: Jo Jorgensen

Mish

Don't expect change if you vote for Trump or Biden. You won't get it.

Vote For Change!

One of my readers made a set of comments a few days ago that I want to share. 

  1. If you want endless wars, you have two choices, Trump or Biden, both will continue fighting wars. 
  2. If you want increased deficit spending, you have two choices, Trump or Biden. Both will continue to increase the national debt. It is just a matter of where you want the last $200-$500 Billion to be spent.
  3. If you want more government in your lives, you have two choices, Trump or Biden. Neither will do anything to decrease the amount of intrusiveness in our lives. 
  4. If you want more partisan bickering, you have two choices, Biden or Trump. Neither will solve the problem, it isn't in their best interest to solve anything.
  5. Nobody I talk to is interested in voting "for" Biden or "for" Trump. They are voting AGAINST one or the other. Is this what we really want? 
  6. I choose to vote FOR Jo Jorgensen.

I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President

I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President

Mish

Comments (16)
No. 1-11
Rogue_Onesie
Rogue_Onesie

"If You Want Change There is Only One Choice: Jo Jorgensen"
edit:
"If You Want Positive Change There is Only One Choice: Jo Jorgensen"

we've had plenty of shiite "change" in the last 3.75 years.

EGW
EGW

No matter who is elected as President, there will be no change.

KMH
KMH

Already voted for her!

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

Agreed. Voting for Donald Trump in 2016 is my single most regretted vote.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

Jorgensen would have done less for the pandemic than even Trump. For that reason she is the worst choice. Doing less is not an option when you have a pandemic.

Tucsonman
Tucsonman

I’ve said it here before. I don’t know about other states but the polls here in AZ are incorrectly under reporting Latino support for Trump. I am married to and know tons of Mexican Americans. As Biden would say the fact of the matter is they in no way relate or have strong positive vibes about Biden and many do not know or support him. He’s just another BS white politician from somewhere else who does not understand the Mexican American life experience. Many hate Trump, however, many many more support him now vs 2016. I’m hearing this regularly for the past 6 months.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

From Jorgensen:

When I am your President, I will get rid of the efficacy requirement of the FDA, if not the FDA entirely.

--

So no FDA. Lol

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Best wishes to Jorgensen. Last exits off the highway to hell were long passed in ‘92 and ‘96, however, and the mainstream media did everything they could to ridicule that guy.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

Given that Jorgensen has ZERO chance of winning the Electoral College, voting for her is throwing your vote away.
There was a time when you could vote Libertarian (And, I did. Many times.) and feel good about your vote as a principled act. Now is not that time. The GOP: Party of Hate® needs to be destroyed.

Louis Winthorpe III
Louis Winthorpe III

Mish, I love you and am sympathetic to Libertarians. I voted Ron Paul in 2008.

But let's preserve Democracy first, and then we can debate policy later. That means voting Biden even if policy doesn't align 100%.

Trump is an open, outspoken enemy of American Democracy. Four years of Trump has been a debacle. The Constitution wouldn't survive another four years of Trump.

Sechel
Sechel

Only two realistic choices. Biden or Trump. You've posted the odds of both. Jorgensen doesn't even measure. In 2016 votes for Greene resulted in Trump getting elected. And Jirgansen is anti vax. That's ridiculous. We don't need to bring back diseases we've eradicated like measles. Like michael Steele said when backing Biden, he will have many disagreements and looks forward to having them but right now we have a monster who doesn't believe in Democracy or human rights

