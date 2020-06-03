Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

If Obama Said What Trump Just Did, Would You Support It?

Mish

Let's recap precisely what Trump said on Monday. Then I have questions.

Trump Statement

"If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” said Trump.

With that, Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act.

Defense Secretary Tries to Walk Back Trump Statement

If you support Trump, please note the Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, Corrects Trump. 

“The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act,” said Esper.

Esper Translated

We F'd up big time.

Esper's walk-back comes on the heels of scathing Op-Ed by retired Gen. Mike Mullen, a former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"I Cannot Remain Silent"

Mike Mullen , Seventeenth chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says I Cannot Remain Silent.

I am less confident in the soundness of the orders they will be given by this commander in chief, and I am not convinced that the conditions on our streets, as bad as they are, have risen to the level that justifies a heavy reliance on military troops. Certainly, we have not crossed the threshold that would make it appropriate to invoke the provisions of the Insurrection Act.

Furthermore, I am deeply worried that as they execute their orders, the members of our military will be co-opted for political purposes.

Too many foreign and domestic policy choices have become militarized; too many military missions have become politicized.  This is not the time for stunts. This is the time for leadership.

How often does a former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff blast a sitting president?

Former Undersecretary Resigns From Defense Board

James N. Miller, a former Defense Undersecretary, sent a scathing letter of resignation yesterday to Esper. The letter directly accused Esper and Trump.

Law-abiding protesters just outside the White House were dispersed using tear gas and rubber bullets — not for the sake of safety, but to clear a path for a presidential photo op. You [Esper] then accompanied President Trump in walking from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church for that photo.

I must now ask: If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?

I cannot believe that you see the United States as a “battlespace,” or that you believe our citizens must be “dominated.” Such language sends an extremely dangerous signal.

Instead of focusing on what is important, nitwits make a case that it was not tear gas but rather pepper spray.

Five Republican Senators Rebuke Trump

In a rare rebuke, five Republican Senators Criticized Trump

Sue Collins R-Maine: "It was painful to watch peaceful protesters be subjected to tear gas in order for the president to go across the street to a church that I believe he’s attended only once. I thought that the president came across as unsympathetic and as insensitive to the rights of people to peaceful protest."

Ben Sasse R-Nebraska: “There is a fundamental — a constitutional — right to protest, and I’m against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop."

James Lankford R-Oklahoma: Lankford said it was “definitely not” right for peaceful protesters, who were gathered around Lafayette Park in front of the White House, to be sprayed with tear gas. And he criticized the president for walking to St. John’s Episcopal Church right before the 7 p.m. curfew, because “everyone knew there were going to be protesters in that area.”

Tim Scott: R-South Carolina: “If your question is: Should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo-op? The answer is no.

John Thune Senate Majority Whip R-South Dakota: “I hope he projects calm. I hope people act calmly,” Thune told reporters Tuesday. “He has moments. But I mean, as you know, it lasts generally as long as the next tweet.”

Question Time

This may be asking far too much, but can I please have an honest answer to a simple question:

What if this happened?

"If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” said Obama.

I am supposed to believe that if Obama threatened to send in the military to resolve riots in states, Republicans would cheer from their rooftops, make lame excuses, or respond to reporters "I am late for lunch".

Yes, many Republican Senators made that "late for lunch" excuse yesterday when asked what they thought of the bible incident by reporter Kasie Hunt. Others pretended they did not see the news. 

I suggest most of the rabid Trump supporters along with Fox News and all the Republican Senators would go ape-s**t batty.

By the way, hypocrisy is on both sides. If Obama made that statement, Republicans would be up in arms, and most Democrat Senators would then look the other way. 

Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

For further discussion, including a list of senators "late for lunch" or allegedly unaware of the news, please see Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered. 

Sadly, most people back parties and presidents, with only a small percentage sticking to beliefs. 

OK hypocrites, have at it. 

Mish

Comments (18)
No. 1-12
Tengen
Tengen

Of course they wouldn't support it. That's the whole point of the red/blue game, it's okay when my guy does it but not when your guy does it.

Specifically for Trump supporters, an even more pointed question would be whether they liked candidate Trump or POTUS Trump better, because they don't have much in common.

Sechel
Sechel

Good post. I was never a huge Obama fan so it would have been easy.

My follow up question to a Trump supporter and to you Mish would be what action would Trump have to take for you to not only lose faith in him but vote for the smelly tuna fish sandwich running against him

Sechel
Sechel

Didn't know about the James Miller resignation. Good for him. More people need to. It's come to that.

Oh a former undersecretary. But still important

rafterman
rafterman

Yes

silverdog148
silverdog148

Mish, you underestimate the committed support Trump has among his hardcore base. I believe he could outright murder someone on television and you would still have hardcore supporters stick with him.

I noticed this in a good friend this week in person, he was of the opinion that looters needed to be shot and killed/thrown in jail for years, when I disagreed he was very surprised, you could tell he had been in some kind of bubble where everyone agreed that was the answer. He challenged me as to what my solution would be and framed the situation in life and death terms, when I told him looting was not a life and death situation he didn't get it. He posed a hypothetical too me, what would I do if my store was being looted and it was the source for food my family.

I told him the situation was not life and death, that food could be sourced from other places and that I would not shoot a looter for stealing, stealing does not carry a death sentence for me. I carry all the time and told him I would only use deadly force if I felt my own life was in danger.

I noticed then and after reading a piece in the Atlantic that his hardcore supporters believe this is an active life and death struggle and hence anything is justified , hence why he can do anything and his hardcore base will not erode. It's outright madness but even good people when they get into that type of thinking will justify anything.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Mish said : "hypocrisy is on both sides". Both sides are scum. They should destroy one another and leave us be.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

I cannot imagine Barack Obama saying those words.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Obama is not a saint, but he would have never said what King Donald have uttered, because Obama was a president, not a king.

RonJ
RonJ

"Sue Collins R-Maine: "It was painful to watch peaceful protesters be subjected to tear gas in order for the president to go across the street to a church that I believe he’s attended only once."

“Maybe they didn’t have tear gas, I don’t know,” Pelosi said, describing the clearing of Lafayette Park on Monday.

A video posted on a previous thread, showed that police were not wearing gas masks in a video that showed devices which were discharging what appeared to be smoke. That section of the video, which also later showed Trump walking to and arriving at the church, looked to be a different location than the church.

Why was some propagandist trying to link the two separate events together?

Realist
Realist

All the Trump supporters on the blog will see no evil, and hear no evil. They will simply speak evil. Like their leader. Worst President in US history. I feel very sorry for Americans.

Mish
Mish

Editor

"Mish, you underestimate the committed support Trump has among his hardcore base. "

Wrong. I assume Trump will get 99% of them. That is about 38% of the nation.

There is about 46% of the nation who would never vote for him (that is more of a guess than the former).

This election does not have a damn thing to do with either group.
It will be won or lost by siwings in moderates.

This is precisely why appealing to the base is damn idiotic. The Base is going nowhere. They will never vote for anyone but Trump, no matter what.

Equally so, it is idiotic for the Democrats to alleal to the radical Left.

Right now, Trump just blew a big hole in potential support from him from moderates. THAT is what matters.

Blurtman
Blurtman

"I must now ask: If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?"

Maybe killing American citizens with Hellfire missiles would do it.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Lost in the wake of a gaseous debate over teargas and bibles, something good just happened.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Trump Clears Out Peaceful Protest for Bible Photo-Op

Trump's gall has no bounds but his supporters defend it.

Mish

by

borderdenizen

"Law and Order" President in Hiding as D.C. Burns

It's a tense 6th night of protests with curfews in dozens of cities.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Ugly America: I am Appalled by What's Happening

Riots continue to spread in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Mish

by

Jdog1

Who is the Perfect Running Mate for Joe Biden?

Joe Biden is going through his VP vetting process, Who will it be?

Mish

by

PawnInTheGame

CBO Estimates it will Take 10 Years Just to Get Back to Even

Covid-19 will have a decade-long impact on the economy according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Mish

by

Stuki

Protesters Attack CNN, Smash Cars in Atlanta and LA

Riots over the death of George Floyd’s death continues for fourth day

Mish

by

Jdog1

The Epitome of Rioting Irony and Ignorance in One Tweet

ESPN NBA Reporter Chris Martin Palmer made a fool out of himself with a pair of Tweets, one of which exploded in his face.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Trump's Strike at Twitter has No Legal Foundation

Trump issued an executive order today involving Twitter. However, Trump's action has no legal basis.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Be Careful, the Stimulus Payments Look Like Junk Mail

Leave it to the government to design stimulus checks that look like junk mail.

Mish

by

Carl_R