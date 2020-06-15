Mish Talk
If Baseball Is Cancelled Who Will Care?

Mish

MLB negotiations have been cancelled. The dispute is over how to split the cost of the pandemic lockdown.

It's a game of who's bluffing whom as Players Dare the League to Cancel the Season.

The Dispute

  • The owners want to pay the players 37% of their salary for 44% of the games.
  • The players demand prorated salaries based on the number of games played no matter what the attendance is.

The bitter negotiations have already cost baseball the chance to restart by the Fourth of July and play 80 games or more—about half of a normal season. If the two sides reached a deal now, about two dozen additional games could be added to the schedule for a total of about 75. Staging them would cost the owners, whose industry generated about $11 billion in revenue last year, about $20 million per team in player compensation.

Ticket Prices

Are CUBs Ticket Prices lunacy or Genius?

  • In 2019, only two of the last 13 home games had more than 40,000 in attendance and three of those games were under 35,000 in paid attendance? The reason is simple — the tickets are too expensive!
  • For a 19-game stretch from mid-June to early August, the cheapest STH ticket price (Upper Reserved Outfield) is $39. Speaking from a Southern California perspective, the Dodgers, Angels and Padres have traditionally had tickets from $10-15 for almost every game during the same period. Many families can not afford those prices, and as a result, the Cubs are not developing that next generation of Cubs’ fans. 

That article was written on November 18, 2019, long before Covid-19 was an issue.

Baseball Attendance and Payroll

Table from Baseball Reference, highlights mine.

Lg Payroll: Sum of player salaries in our database.  This will not be a 100% accurate accounting of league finances 

Payroll/Tm: Approximate Payroll Per team. Sum of player salaries in our database divided by teams. This will not be a 100% accurate accounting of league finances

Attendance Notes

Attendance peaked in 2007. Attendance is less than in 1999. 

In 1999, payroll per team was $50,119,641. In 2019 payroll per team was a whopping $133,327,569. 

Is the baseball any better? Is it more entertaining? 

Play Ball?

I have no sympathy for either side if the entire baseball season is cancelled. 

Mish

Comments (10)
No. 1-7
Sechel
Sechel

I won't care. I see it as too much of a business to want to take sides. It's like rooting for coke vs pepsi or IBM vs DEC(if DEC were still around)

DBG8489
DBG8489

Very few people will care.

I was a huge fan for a long time. However, I gave up on the game long ago when they decided to start interviewing people who weren't fans and trying to make changes to the game based on what those people saw as "wrong" with it.

Plus, I think a lot of sports fans aren't necessarily fans per se - they are gamblers who used the sports to drive their cravings. However, most of them have discovered the never-ending punch bowl that is today's stock market and because of that, they may never go back to betting on sports.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

but but but where will people go to get $8 hot dogs and $10 foamy crappy beer??

Bam_Man
Bam_Man

Hard to believe that many of these teams are profitable. How can they be?

Ted R
Ted R

Greedy bastards, one and all. They may have gone to far this time. Cancel the season already.

MiTurn
MiTurn

I care! I love baseball -- minors, college ball, pros, American Legion. Sad to see what's going on right now, but I do care!

SAKMAN
SAKMAN

I would not care one but, you need to ask the mainstream the question. They will care.

