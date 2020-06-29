Ideas of the Day: No Company is Too Small to Fail

Here's an interesting collection of ideas as expressed on Twitter today.

No Company is Too Small to Fail

Pending Mortgage Applications Might Not Be What They Seem

About Half the US Population is Jobless

Silent Minority Accumulating Physical Gold

Simple Reason There Will Not Be a V-Shaped Recovery

The Fed CARES

Fed Especially Likes Automakers and Technology

Reflections on Fed Leverage

Muni Buying - Illinois is Special

Starbucks Bails on Facebook Ads

It Takes a While for Deaths to Show Up in Stats

No Escape for Gold Shorts

For discussion of gold shorts, please see More Gold Hype: No Escape for Shorts

12 Ideas From 7 People

Danielle DiMartino Booth

Jim Bianco

Lance Roberts

John Hussman

Gold Telegraph

Lisa Abramowicz

Me

Moral Hazard on Steroids

DiMartino Booth get the idea of the day award: No Company is Too Small to Fail.

In context, she means, No Company is Too Small for the Fed to Bail.

There is no price discovery as a result. Instead, we have moral hazard on steroids.

Mish