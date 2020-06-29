Ideas of the Day: No Company is Too Small to Fail
Mish
No Company is Too Small to Fail
Pending Mortgage Applications Might Not Be What They Seem
About Half the US Population is Jobless
Silent Minority Accumulating Physical Gold
Simple Reason There Will Not Be a V-Shaped Recovery
The Fed CARES
Fed Especially Likes Automakers and Technology
Reflections on Fed Leverage
Muni Buying - Illinois is Special
Starbucks Bails on Facebook Ads
It Takes a While for Deaths to Show Up in Stats
No Escape for Gold Shorts
For discussion of gold shorts, please see More Gold Hype: No Escape for Shorts
12 Ideas From 7 People
- Danielle DiMartino Booth
- Jim Bianco
- Lance Roberts
- John Hussman
- Gold Telegraph
- Lisa Abramowicz
- Me
Moral Hazard on Steroids
DiMartino Booth get the idea of the day award: No Company is Too Small to Fail.
In context, she means, No Company is Too Small for the Fed to Bail.
There is no price discovery as a result. Instead, we have moral hazard on steroids.
Mish