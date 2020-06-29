Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Ideas of the Day: No Company is Too Small to Fail

Mish

Here's an interesting collection of ideas as expressed on Twitter today.

No Company is Too Small to Fail 

Pending Mortgage Applications Might Not Be What They Seem

About Half the US Population is Jobless

Silent Minority Accumulating Physical Gold

Simple Reason There Will Not Be a V-Shaped Recovery

The Fed CARES

Fed Especially Likes Automakers and Technology

Reflections on Fed Leverage

Muni Buying - Illinois is Special

Starbucks Bails on Facebook Ads

It Takes a While for Deaths to Show Up in Stats

No Escape for Gold Shorts 

For discussion of gold shorts, please see More Gold Hype: No Escape for Shorts

12 Ideas From 7 People 

  • Danielle DiMartino Booth
  • Jim Bianco
  • Lance Roberts
  • John Hussman
  • Gold Telegraph
  • Lisa Abramowicz
  • Me

Moral Hazard on Steroids

DiMartino Booth get the idea of the day award: No Company is Too Small to Fail. 

In context, she means, No Company is Too Small for the Fed to Bail.

There is no price discovery as a result. Instead, we have moral hazard on steroids.

Mish

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
William Janes
William Janes

When have you not been bullish on Gold?

Bam_Man
Bam_Man

The Fed has become a rogue institution and is now a clear and present danger to the vast majority of people in this country.

numike
numike

Oh Fiddley Dee everything is just sugar move on: Dow surges thanks to Boeing and strong home sales

numike
numike

Why Changing COVID-19 Demographics in the US Make Death Trends Harder to Understand https://covidtracking.com/blog/why-changing-covid-19-demographics-in-the-us-make-death-trends-harder-to AND if you want reliable vaccine info/updates go here: https://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2020/06/29/coronavirus-vaccine-update-june-29

Blog | Why Changing COVID-19 Demographics in the US Make Death Trends Harder to Understand
Blog | Why Changing COVID-19 Demographics in the US Make Death Trends Harder to Understand

The COVID Tracking Project collects and publishes the most complete testing data available for US states and territories.

Coronavirus Vaccine Update, June 29
Coronavirus Vaccine Update, June 29

More vaccine news to catch up on - previous updates and specific topic posts on this subject were on June 15, on June 11, on May 26, on May 18 (with two

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump is Trailing Badly in All Recent Florida Polls: Why?

In six Florida polls between June 9 and June 23, Biden leads Trump in every poll by a minimum of 4 percentage points and an average of 7.8.

Mish

by

William Janes

Trump Re-Tweets Video of Florida Man Shouting "White Power"

Trump re-Tweeted a video of a racially-charged protest and counter-protest in Florida, then deleted his Tweet.

Mish

by

wmjack

Texas Shuts Bars at Noon as Covid Cases Surge

The rollback of the reopenings escalates as cases surge to pandemic highs.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Covid-19 Hotspot Update: Why the Surge in the South?

Cases have been on the rise in Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, and Georgia.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Dear Sean Hannity: Who Owes Whom an Apology?

Florida got it right and Texas got it right said Hannity on May 20.

Mish

by

Jackula

When Will the Exploding Number of Cases Lead to More Deaths?

The number of Covid-19 cases is at a new pandemic high. Deaths will follow.

Mish

by

Herkie

Please Don't Breathe in the Elevator

Reopening is quite a bit harder than anyone thought.

Mish

by

RonJ

Trump is Behind in Every Recent Battleground Poll

Trump is behind in all 17 of the most recent polls in 6 key battleground states. In addition, Trump trails in the most recent Ohio poll.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Changing Demographics and Death Lags, What We Know

The median age in positive test cases is declining. But what does it mean?

Mish

by

Pater_Tenebrarum

Houston Will Exceed ICU Capacity by Tomorrow

Texas is expected to exceed ICU hospital bed capacity in early July. In Houston, ICU beds are projected to run out tomorrow in some hospitals.

Mish

by

Lam14ers