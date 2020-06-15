Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Huge Victory for Gay and Transgender Rights in the Workplace

Mish

In a landmark ruling, the top court affirmed LGBT rights.

Based on the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Supreme Court Rules for Gay and Transgender Rights.

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion, which was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts in addition to the four more-liberal members of the court. “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law,” the opinion said.

For all its cultural and political controversy, Monday’s case was simple, Justice Gorsuch found. He focused on the text of the statute Congress passed in 1964, forbidding workplace discrimination against an individual “because of…sex.”

There was no getting around it, he said: “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it wouldn’t have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

In dissent, however, Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, called the majority’s reasoning “preposterous.” Rather than strictly reading the statute, he wrote, “there is only one word for what the Court has done today: legislation.”

Preposterous?

Yes, of course. 

The minority opinion was preposterous.

Gorsuch upheld the spirit and the letter of the 1964 law, no more no less.

Trump Disagrees

The Trump administration argued that the 1964 law doesn’t cover LGBT workers. That position ran counter to the views of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which argued that Title VII forbids any employment discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

Once again Trump appeals to his base for the nth time. 

Activist Court

Republicans and Democrats alike want the law to be upheld (except when they don't).

Today, Trump and the Republicans want an activist court to rule on something other than the law says. Most of the time Republicans bitch about the activist court.

This is a losing issue for Trump. Those who agree with him will never vote for anyone other Trump, ever.

Mish

Comments (11)
No. 1-8
Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

This goes to show that the Republicans nominate whomever they want but even social conservatives like Gorsuch have no choice when it comes to actual rights for all human beings in America.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

By the way the other case that the court refused to take up today was protection for cops, and other public officials who have laws protecting them in the coarse of doing their jobs. Only Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas (the two obvious non-caucasian members of the court), voted to take up this case. It is telling the others did not because it means they are in favor of protections for all public employees.

Zardoz
Zardoz

So what ever happened with the trump tax return case they took up a few weeks back?

Sechel
Sechel

This is one reason why we need government and the courts. you'd think the free market and the invisible hand would ensure against discrimination but here you have employers taking an action that makes no economic sense. But discrimination never does. Why would anyone turn away customers or not employ the most technically skilled person. I continue to be impressed with Gorsuch, on the other hand I have no patience for Kavanaugh the two Trump appointees.

By the way Trump and the DOJ filed an amicus brief against this very decision. Trump is definitely not pro-worker as this decision makes clear. He's pro-employer and OK with discrimination. This is just the latest example of how Trump is on the wrong side of history and social issues in general

Stuki
Stuki

"

“An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law,” the opinion said.

"

Of course what it didn't say, is that anyone forbidden from hiring and firing whomever he pleases, on account of whatever weirdo superstitions he may or may not hold, no longer enjoys even the remotest trappings of anything even resembling freedom. No even possibly legitimate law, of any kind, takes it upon itself to have any idea whatsoever, about neither what "sexual orientation" some individual has; nor who is, or is not, "hired" nor "fired" by whom. Insetad, inserting itself into entirely private matters, is the sole and exclusive domain of the totalitarian juntas running entirely totalitarian hellholes.

This sort of nonsense is, unsurprisingly, par for the course in a totalitarian dystopia where the overriding, and largely only, goal; is to ensure every single action, from drinking a glass of milk on upwards must, at the point of all of the juntas guns, cut ambulance chasers, apparatchiks and other negative-value-add rabble in, to the greatest extent possible, of course.

DBG8489
DBG8489

Funny thing:

In the majority opinion, Gorsuch writes:

"An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in the opposite sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision..."

Put simply: If you can't fire a woman for having sex with men, you can't fire men for having sex with men - and vice versa. If you can't fire a woman for dressing and acting like a woman, you can't fire a man for dressing and acting like a woman - and vice versa.

This is, in fact, a plain reading of the law.

Which means that the court delivered it's decision to protect LGBT rights based solely on the existence of biological sex regardless of the "traits or actions" in which any member of either sex chooses to engage.

Webej
Webej

BS. Not in the spirit of the law. Nobody in 1964 was thinking about LQBT.

It's a democracy. Nothing impedes passing a law or amendment to make this explicit. As with so many issues, what apparently is impossible to simply state as a matter of law is instead introduced by way of not democratically accountable judicial semantic creep engaged in scholastic exegesis and hermeneutical acrobatics.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

Fat Donnie™—bigot—will be having a bad day. So sad.
But, hey, at least we are not talking about what a stumblebum he is.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome Back Zero Hedge: The Thought Police Admit Error

ZeroHedge is back after Twitter admits it made a mistake.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Trump and the Media Both Destroying Themselves

Trump has gone nuts. But so has the media.

Mish

by

jd72

In a New Book, Bolton Accuses Trump of Misconduct

John Bolton, Trump's former National Security Adviser, goes after Trump in a soon to be released book.

Mish

by

Montana33

Trump's Chances of Winning are Slip Slidin' Away

Trump could easily lose Iowa, Ohio, and Georgia. He cannot afford to lose any of them.

Mish

by

Stuki

Fade Trade of the Day: Economy Off to the Races

Larry Kudlow, Trump's economic advisor, predicts a V-shaped recovery.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

People Want Freedom of Speech for Their Ideas Only

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes is suing Twitter because a Cow is mocking him.

Mish

by

awc13

Republicans in Danger of Losing the Senate

Trump's mishandled Covid-19 and the George Floyd riots so badly that a red backlash may cost Republicans the Senate.

Mish

by

Dodge Demon

Trump Accidentally Tells the Truth About Himself

Trump is on another amusing Tweetstorm today with predictions and an ironic truth about himself.

Mish

by

wxman40

Democrats, Here's Your Chance to Get Rid of Bad Police

In the wake of the the murder of George Floyd, Democrats have an opportunity to fix the real problem.

Mish

by

wxman40

Minneapolis to Abolish the Police: How Will That Work?

This weekend, the Minneapolis city council voted to disband the police department.

Mish

by

inonothing