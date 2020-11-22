Huge Surge in Percentage of Beds Occupied By Covid Patients

Jojo 48 mins

[Shrug]. Many don't care any longer. We're tired of the constant media shaming and haranguing. Too many have been crying wolf for too long and too often.

260k Covid deaths is still a VERY small number, just 0.0764% of our current 340,000,000 population. That's less than 1/10 of 1% if decimals don't work for you. There is no real proof that any large number of people will have long-term problems after surviving the battle with Covid.

600k people die of heart attacks each and every year. Many are in the hospital for months prior to dying. And yet all we get for THIS problem is some media PSA's?

Then ther eis the upcoming holiday travel. Despite all the begging to not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, many people are turning a deaf ear. Just watch the TV news and the airport travel stories.

CA governor Gavin Newsom issued overnight curfew orders for something like 94% of the counties in the WHOLE STATE OF CA, starting this past Saturday. But many sheriff and police departments are ignoring the order and refusing to do enforcement, where like the public, they are effectively declaring this so-called pandemic unimportant and finished.

Every sheriff in Los Angeles region refusing to enforce Gavin Newsom's COVID curfew



Here's where NorCal law enforcement stands on COVID-19 curfew

State imposes a 'limited curfew' to counties with widespread coronavirus cases

