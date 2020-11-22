Huge Surge in Percentage of Beds Occupied By Covid Patients
Mish
Key Points
- The surge varies widely, state by state.
- The four highest percentage states are SD, NE, IL, WI.
- The four lowest percentage states are VT, HI, ME, NH.
- All of the top four states have a percentage of Covid beds over 20%.
Ten Related News Stories
- Illinois has worst COVID-19 week in months as deaths, hospitalizations continue rise . Illinois reported over 100 COVID-19 deaths for the fourth straight day Saturday.
- Rhode Island COVID-19 hospitalizations at 'tipping point' as officials issue warnings "We are on a very bad path toward overwhelming our hospitals."
- COVID-19 hospitalizations at record high in Washington, hospitals work to keep beds open
- U.S. reports nearly 200,000 new coronavirus cases as more than 1,500 people die daily
- More than 82,100 people are currently hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country, more than at any point during the pandemic, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
- 28-Year-Old ER Doctor Hospitalized for COVID: ‘I Want People to Understand How Serious This Is’
- New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations smash nationwide daily records
- US coronavirus hospitalizations, new cases break record for second straight day
- Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue surge to record level, with EMMC and MaineGeneral bearing biggest burdens
- Coronavirus hospitalizations in St. Louis area and Missouri, Illinois again top records
Fake News Report
- Covid is "No Worse Than the Flu"TM
- Covid is a scan perpetrated by Bill Gates in collusion with George Soros.
- Hospitals are just out for the money.
Rationing in Utah
Utah hospitals have begun informal rationing of care, doctors say, as they cope with surge of COVID-19 patients.
