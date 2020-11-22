TheStreet
Huge Surge in Percentage of Beds Occupied By Covid Patients

Mish

Jim Bianco at Bianco Research put together another excellent of Covid charts on Twitter for people to check out.

Tweets 1 and 2

Tweets 3 and 4

Key Points

  • The surge varies widely, state by state.
  • The four highest percentage states are SD, NE, IL, WI.
  • The four lowest percentage states are VT, HI, ME, NH.
  • All of the top four states have a percentage of Covid beds over 20%.

Ten Related News Stories

  1. Illinois has worst COVID-19 week in months as deaths, hospitalizations continue rise . Illinois reported over 100 COVID-19 deaths for the fourth straight day Saturday.
  2. Rhode Island COVID-19 hospitalizations at 'tipping point' as officials issue warnings "We are on a very bad path toward overwhelming our hospitals."
  3. COVID-19 hospitalizations at record high in Washington, hospitals work to keep beds open
  4. U.S. reports nearly 200,000 new coronavirus cases as more than 1,500 people die daily
  5. More than 82,100 people are currently hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country, more than at any point during the pandemic, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
  6. 28-Year-Old ER Doctor Hospitalized for COVID: ‘I Want People to Understand How Serious This Is’
  7. New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations smash nationwide daily records
  8. US coronavirus hospitalizations, new cases break record for second straight day
  9. Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue surge to record level, with EMMC and MaineGeneral bearing biggest burdens
  10. Coronavirus hospitalizations in St. Louis area and Missouri, Illinois again top records

Fake News Report

  • Covid is "No Worse Than the Flu"TM
  • Covid is a scan perpetrated by Bill Gates in collusion with George Soros.
  • Hospitals are just out for the money. 

Rationing in Utah

Utah hospitals have begun informal rationing of care, doctors say, as they cope with surge of COVID-19 patients.

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-5
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

So can we project peak illness with this thing? I saw somewhere a projection of 300k dead by winter, what about after winter? Sweden hospitals seem to be filling up too, I thought after Biden won, Covid was mysteriously going to disappear?

njbr
njbr

The data to watch for the direction this will go is the mobility data---if this spike will be headed off mobility data must fall.

COVID-19 Community Mobility Report
COVID-19 Community Mobility Report

See how your community is moving around differently due to COVID-19

shamrock
shamrock

10% of the dakotas have tested positive. Using the most common multiple of 6 means 60% of the people there have been infected. Best guess is 70% is herd immunity. New cases should be dropping off a cliff within a week or 2.

Jojo
Jojo

[Shrug]. Many don't care any longer. We're tired of the constant media shaming and haranguing. Too many have been crying wolf for too long and too often.

260k Covid deaths is still a VERY small number, just 0.0764% of our current 340,000,000 population. That's less than 1/10 of 1% if decimals don't work for you. There is no real proof that any large number of people will have long-term problems after surviving the battle with Covid.

600k people die of heart attacks each and every year. Many are in the hospital for months prior to dying. And yet all we get for THIS problem is some media PSA's?

Then ther eis the upcoming holiday travel. Despite all the begging to not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, many people are turning a deaf ear. Just watch the TV news and the airport travel stories.

CA governor Gavin Newsom issued overnight curfew orders for something like 94% of the counties in the WHOLE STATE OF CA, starting this past Saturday. But many sheriff and police departments are ignoring the order and refusing to do enforcement, where like the public, they are effectively declaring this so-called pandemic unimportant and finished.

November 21, 2020
Every sheriff in Los Angeles region refusing to enforce Gavin Newsom's COVID curfew

Every sheriff in Los Angeles region refusing to enforce Gavin Newsom's COVID curfew
Every sheriff in Los Angeles region refusing to enforce Gavin Newsom's COVID curfew

Sheriffs in five Southern California counties with a total population of 17.25 million people — equivalent to the fifth most populous state — are defying that state's governor.  They will not arrest people for violating the ...

Here's where NorCal law enforcement stands on COVID-19 curfew
State imposes a 'limited curfew' to counties with widespread coronavirus cases
KCRA Updated: 6:04 PM PST Nov 20, 2020

Here's where NorCal law enforcement stands on COVID-19 curfew
Here's where NorCal law enforcement stands on COVID-19 curfew

Law enforcement agencies released statements Thursday in response to California's new COVID-19 public health orders and enforcement of the order.

Deedee43
Deedee43

Field hospitals in the winter cold....I saw a Columbia Medical Center doc today who reported that their inpatient beds are close to full. The new antiviral that just got emergency use authorization may need to be administered in tents. The whole point of the lockdown (and masks) was to slow the surge to hospitals so we can cope with the ill of all kinds.

