Huge Political Disconnect Over the State of the Economy

In 2008 everyone knew the economy was in bad shape. Today, views vary tremendously by party affiliation.

FiveThirtyEight discusses how politics shapes how people perceive the economy.

Greatest Economy in History

China's Fault

Great Day for George Floyd

Trump even said Jobs Numbers 'Great day' for George Floyd.

Trump Approval Rating

Approval rating chart from FiveThirtyEight, anecdotes are mine.

Core Support

When Trump makes a Tweet or a claim, no matter what it is, his core supporters tend to believe it.

Core support is roughly 36-38% of the country and perhaps 80-90% of Republicans.

They will back Trump no matter what he says or does. And in the case of the economy they believe what he says as well.

Independents Will Decide the Election

Similarly, there is a huge percentage of core Democrats who will automatically disagree with anything Trump says or does.

The core voters in neither party will not decide the election. The independents and swing voters will.

Each dip in favorability ratings represents a dip in how independents will vote. And that shows up in the polls as well.

Florida Polls

Going back a bit further, Trump is behind in 14 consecutive polls.

I discussed the setup in Trump is Trailing Badly in All Recent Florida Polls: Why?

Key Reasons

Independents go for Biden by 22 points (40-18 percent); however, a large number, 42 percent, are undecided or voting for a third-party candidate. By wide margins, Florida voters prefer Biden to Trump to manage immigration (50-40 percent), coronavirus (49-36 percent), and race relations (52-34 percent). By a 4-point spread, they trust Trump (47 percent) over Biden (43 percent) on the economy. Defections among core supporters are part of the president’s problem: 9 percent of Republicans, 8 percent of those who approve of Trump, and 8 percent of 2016 Trump voters back Biden in the matchup.

So Trump can appeal to the base all he wants, but he better do something about independents, race relations, and immigration.

Instead, Trump has been going backwards.

If Trump does not win Florida, the election is over.

Think about the economy for a bit. How does "greatest economy ever" sound to 20 million people out of work?

The core may be convinced, but that won't matter anyway. What about the independents?

