Huge Miss in Industrial Production Output vs Expectations

The recovery in industrial production and manufacturing underperformed economist's expectations.

Much Weaker Than Expected

The Fed's Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization report for August did not live up to expectations but the rebound is in its fourth month.

Details 

  • Industrial production rose 0.4 percent in August for its fourth consecutive monthly increase. However, even after the recent gains, the index in August was 7.3 percent below its pre-pandemic February level. 
  • Manufacturing output continued to improve in August, rising 1.0 percent, but the gains for most manufacturing industries have gradually slowed since June. 
  • Mining production fell 2.5 percent in August, as Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura caused sharp but temporary drops in oil and gas extraction and well drilling. 
  • The output of utilities moved down 0.4 percent. At 101.4 percent of its 2012 average, the level of total industrial production was 7.7 percent lower in August than it was a year earlier. 
  • Capacity utilization for the industrial sector increased 0.3 percentage point in August to 71.4 percent, a rate that is 8.4 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2019) average but 7.3 percentage points above its low in April.

Expectations vs Actuals

Huge Miss in Industrial Production Recovery Expectations

The Econoday consensus estimates were a big miss across the board as the rise in IP has dramatically slowed.

Side Note on Commenting

The Maven is moving to a passwordless login after 2pm PT on Wednesday.

Logins via Google and Facebook will soon go away.

Instead, people who wish to comment will be asked to respond to an email verification.

The verification is per computer, not user, and relies on cookies. 

Existing user names and comments will be intact based on association with email addresses.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Apple having their big event today and it is a giant snooze fest. Nothing compelling to go out and buy: iwatch, ipad. Same old. Waiting to see new iphone.

magoomba
magoomba

Yahoo scuttled all comments.
As for these others, the instant you click in your comment now, they will already have an attack drone heading your way.

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

Fox News still allows commenting.

Jojo
Jojo

Immaterial. Recession is over, S&P heading to 3600.

by

by

by

by

by

by

by

by

by

by

