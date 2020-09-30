How Well is China Honoring Its Trade Deal With Trump?
Mish
Hopelessly Behind
The PIIE US-China Phase 1 Tracker shows China is hopelessly behind commitments made to Trump for 2020.
Phase-1 Tracker by Category
In case you forgot, here are a few reminders of Trump's trade claims.
Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win
Trade War With the EU
Don't Trade, We Win Big
Can't Lose
Think What Happens When I Win
Love Collecting Big Tariffs
Trump remains totally clueless on trade.
"Big Tariffs" are a tax on US consumers and importers of goods.
US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion
Meanwhile, please note US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion
Trade Deficit in Goods and Services
Promises Promises
Trump pledged to shrink the budget deficit and the trade deficit.
How is he doing?
