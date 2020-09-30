TheStreet
How Well is China Honoring Its Trade Deal With Trump?

Mish

With only four months to go, China is less than a third of the way towards meeting its commitments.

Hopelessly Behind

The PIIE US-China Phase 1 Tracker shows China is hopelessly behind commitments made to Trump for 2020.

Phase-1 Tracker by Category

Phase-1 Tracker by Category

In case you forgot, here are a few reminders of Trump's trade claims.

Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win

Trade War With the EU

Don't Trade, We Win Big

Can't Lose

Think What Happens When I Win

Love Collecting Big Tariffs

Trump remains totally clueless on trade.

"Big Tariffs" are a tax on US consumers and importers of goods. 

US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion

Meanwhile, please note US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion

Trade Deficit in Goods and Services

Trade Deficit in Goods and Services 2020-07

Promises Promises

Trump pledged to shrink the budget deficit and the trade deficit. 

How is he doing?

Herkie
Herkie

"US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion"

SO MUCH WINNING! I am asking for a friend, can we stop winning now?

Sechel
Sechel

Covid-19 has surely dented demand but Trump using China as a scapegoat for his mishandling of the virus can't make them excited about being too aggressive either. Figured it wasn't going well after Trump indicated he wants more farm aid

Sechel
Sechel

Trade Wars are easy to win.....

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Americans can't do math.......

Is a 4 trillion increase in deficits....is that like, a LOT?

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Can we just admit that every tweet and every word out of Trump's mouth is a lie and that the opposite is true.

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

Trump worked out a kickback deal with Xi -- 5 cents on the dollar for every dollar increase in the trade deficit.

Gotta pay off those loans and Putin protection payments somehow. /not s

