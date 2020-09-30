How Well is China Honoring Its Trade Deal With Trump?

With only four months to go, China is less than a third of the way towards meeting its commitments.

Hopelessly Behind

The PIIE US-China Phase 1 Tracker shows China is hopelessly behind commitments made to Trump for 2020.

Phase-1 Tracker by Category

In case you forgot, here are a few reminders of Trump's trade claims.

Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win

Trade War With the EU

Don't Trade, We Win Big

Can't Lose

Think What Happens When I Win

Love Collecting Big Tariffs

Trump remains totally clueless on trade.

"Big Tariffs" are a tax on US consumers and importers of goods.

US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion

Meanwhile, please note US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion

Trade Deficit in Goods and Services

Promises Promises

Trump pledged to shrink the budget deficit and the trade deficit.

How is he doing?

