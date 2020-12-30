TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

How to Make Loans Scarce in Two Words: Cap Rates

Mish

Here's perfect free market example of what not to do about allegedly high interest rates.

Interest Rate Caps

Reuters reports Peru Passes Law Allowing Central Bank to Cap Interest Rates on Bank Loans.

Peru’s Congress approved on Wednesday a law that will allow policymakers to cap interest rates on loans granted by banks, a controversial measure that has been deeply critiqued by the Andean nation’s government and financial institutions.  

The law empowers the country’s central bank to set maximum and minimum interest rates every six months in order to regulate the loan market, a measure lawmakers said is necessary to protect Peruvians from abusive lending practices.

Loophole

The loophole in the bill is that it "allows" rather than "requires" the Central Bank to cap rates on bank loans.

Regardless, this is a horrible idea.

If the Central Bank or government set rates that are too low, loans will dry up. 

This is similar to Venezuela setting the price of gasoline at 10 cents a gallon. That's the official price but the supply at that price is zero.

The government set the price of gasoline but it cannot secure the supply. 

The result is a huge black market. 

What About the Fed?

The Fed does not set bank loan rates directly, but it does influence them. 

For example, mortgages loan rates are generally tied to interest rates on 10-year US Treasuries that the Fed does manipulate.

Interest Rate Floors and Subsidies

Unlike the setup in Venezuela, the Fed can indeed provide all the supply of dollars it wants. And as long as borrowers use the money for speculation, housing, and other items that do not show up in official inflation stats, the Fed can get away with it.

Low interest rates helped fuel the stock market bubble and other speculative activities. The result is three major bubbles in 20 years, with allegedly low inflation. 

Few see the current bubble only because it has not popped yet.

These are all good reasons to end the Fed and let the market set rates.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-4
Carl_R
Carl_R

In general I agree, yet it still bothers me to see the payday lenders out there. Are people really better off when they have access to loans at 1200% or higher interest? Loan sharking is a business that has been around for thousands of years, but that doesn't necessarily make it a good thing.

cudmeister
cudmeister

A good example of communism at work.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

“Few see the current bubble only because it hasn’t popped yet.”

I don’t think it’s quite that simple....it’s easy to see the problems....but right now the Fed is NOT about to go away....it’s the only game in town....and you have to play it. You have to try to make strategies that use Fed policy to your own benefit...as best you can.

So if you have access to cheap credit that you can lock in for a generation at historically low rates...why not use it? Buy some solid tangible asset that has cash flow and a chance of keeping up with inflation. Is there anything like that? Yes, there is.

Quite likely most of us will be pushing up daisies and the Fed will still be the Fed....I sure don’t expect to outlive it.

Johnson1
Johnson1

Yes. I agree there is a bubble. I was a huge bear in 2007 because the easy money financial engineering was creating a housing bubble that was going to pop. I did not realize it would spread so much.

This time feels different. This feels like the verge of inflation. Ray Dalio said he could see PE go to 50. That is crazy talk as he is bearish long term as he see a bubble.

Your Peru scenario is a good one. I think Governments are looking for the CBs to keep interest rates low. Trump kept asking the FED to follow the ECB and go NIRP.

There is so much debt that has been taken on by Governments and Corporations and consumers. I wonder how they can raise interest rates anytime soon? Rising interest rates anywhere above 4% would be very bad.

The world needs inflation to deflate all this debt.

What happens next....I have no idea.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rupert Murdoch Turns on Trump in a Scathing NY Post Attack

The New York Post editorial board ripped Trump on a front-page blast no doubt with owner Rupert Murdoch's approval.

Mish

by

Lance Manly

Never a Better Time to Gloat and Ridicule Friends

Bitcoin topped $28,000. Congrats to Holdlers.

Mish

by

Jackula

$600 Covid Checks are In the Mail, McConnell Blocks Increase to $2,000

The Treasury Secretary says checks are on the way. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a move to up the checks to $2,000.

Mish

by

Doug78

If McConnell Gives In to Trump's Demands, Trump Will Own Him

House Republican hypocrites joined the Democrats and caved into Trump's demands. The Senate is at bat.

Mish

by

threeblindmice

Japan Announces it Will Phase Out Gasoline, What About the US?

The push is on for electric vehicles in Japan, California, and the EU.

Mish

by

Jojo

About 14 Million People Lost All Unemployment Benefits On Dec 26

The PUA and PEUC programs both expired on December 26. The fate of the compromise legislation to extend benefits is uncertain.

Mish

by

Bree1783

Walmart to Use Driverless Trucks With No Safety Backup in 2021

Walmart has been quietly working on driverless trucks. Implementation is at hand.

Mish

by

Wyoming1

Trump Calls Covid Bill a Disgrace, Refuses to Sign It

Citing preposterous graft in the 5593 page bipartisan Covid bill, Trump says he will not sign it.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Republicans Blast Trump as He Golfs,  Fate of the Bill Uncertain

Trump is Golfing as Congress wonders.

Mish

by

FromBrussels

Under Bipartisan Pressure Trump Signs the Covid Bill But Demands Changes

Trump signed the bipartisan Covid bill under pressure from Democrats and Republicans.

Mish

by

Envir