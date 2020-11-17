How the Housing Bubble Was Reblown in 20 Cities
Top 10 Metro Area Changes
Home prices in five of the top 10 metro areas in the country have declined since mid-2000.
Case Shiller 20-City Metro Second Tier
Case Shiller 20-City Metro Tier II
In the second tier of top 20 cities, only Phoenix was in the red.
Overall Losers
- Las Vegas: -14.38%
- Chicago: -13.67%
- Miami: -8.46%
- Phoenix: -6.32%
- New York: -5.61%
- Washington DC: - 2.66%
Overall Winners
- Denver: +67.52%
- Dallas: +58.44%
- Seattle: +43.47%
- Portland: +36.03%
- Charlotte: +31.16%
- Boston: +29.98%
- San Francisco: +29.91%
- Atlanta: +17.90%
- Cleveland: +11.72%
- San Diego: +11.60%
- Los Angeles: +11.25%
- Minneapolis: +8.27%
- Detroit: +3.59%
- Tampa: +2.22%
Case Shiller Region Descriptions
Case Shiller Composite Indexes
Case Shiller Composite Changes
In contrast to the cities that peaked at various times, the composites and the national index all peaked in February of 2007.
At the national level we have exceeded the peak of the prior housing bubble although results vary widely by city.
Hooray?!
