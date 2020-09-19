Trump justified tariffs on the grounds they would create jobs, improve security, and give the US leverage to make better trade deals.

How Successful Were' Trump's Tariffs?

Job Creation Key Points

Negotiation Leverage Key Points

When we look in closer detail at the outcome of these negotiations [USMCA and China], the threat of tariffs does not appear to have brought substantial gains to the U.S. The USMCA is, in general, very similar to NAFTA. And the Phase One trade deal consisted mostly of basic purchase agreements—which, due in part to the COVID-19 shutdown, are extremely unlikely to be attained—while punting the trickier, but more important, structural questions to a hypothetical Phase Two deal (which at this point seems unlikely to ever occur). Tariffs may get other countries’ attention, but don’t necessarily lead them to make substantial concessions to U.S. demands. Trump’s eagerness to resort to tariffs, including in relations with close allies, has made the U.S. a less desirable trade partner for other countries.

Improve Security

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on the basis of national security reviews (known as Section 232 investigations), and threatened to do so for automobiles, uranium, and titanium. Evaluating the impact of trade policy on national security is difficult. The national security case for tariffs on steel and aluminum is even murkier: while there may be a case for ensuring domestic production capacity for these commodities, it isn’t clear tariffs are the best instrument (or that they even achieve this goal). These tariffs antagonized many of America’s closest security partners, particularly Canada, which undermined efforts to cultivate a broader multilateral alliance to challenge China. Moreover, the Trump administration’s frequent recourses to national security on flimsy grounds will make it more difficult for the U.S. to push back when other countries cloak protectionism in tenuous appeals to national security.

Summation

Job Creation: On average, Trump's tariffs destroyed jobs. But there were some winners and losers notably steel. The cost of the "winners" was $800,000 to $900,000 per job created. More jobs were lost elsewhere.

Negotiation Leverage: Nonexistent. Trump resorts to threats so often on the flimsiest of grounds creates mistrust.

Improve Security: No. Antagonizing allies never improves security.

And a key point the article missed is that Trump was willing to trade away security concerns for the flimsiest of things.

For example, Trump labeled Huawei 5G technology a security threat. Then he made a deal with China if they would buy more soybeans.

Either this is outright crazy or Huawei was not really a security threat.

If Biden Wins

If Trump Wins

Over the course of the last three and a half years many of the advisors and officials who restrained Trump’s protectionism have left office, tilting the balance in favor of bolder, more radical policy options. This dynamic would likely extend during a second term, which suggests the Trump administration might be more likely to follow through on some of his more extreme ideas. These include withdrawing from the WTO (though to be sure, this idea would still face strong resistance) and provoking further trade fights with allies such as Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. In a second term, the guardrails that kept Trump’s trade policies from deviating too far from established approaches would further erode, opening the door to more radical changes.

Three Failures vs the Unknown

Trump miserably failed on all three of his stated goals.

Biden rates to do better, but so would a rock.

Mish