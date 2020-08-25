Mish Talk
How Much Overstated are New Home Sales?

Mish

Year-to-date new home sales total 450,000. That is the 6th consecutive increase January through July.

Comparisons Gone Haywire

Seasonally adjusted annualized (SAAR), New Home Surged to a 13-Year High With the Midwest Leading the Way.

By Region Month-Over Month Percentages

  • US: +13.9%
  • Northeast: -23.1%
  • Midwest: +58.8%
  • South: +13.0%
  • West: +7.8%

By Region Year-Over Year Percentages

  • US: +36.3%
  • Northeast: +25.0%
  • Midwest: +81.4%
  • South: +27.6%
  • West: +40.8%

Covid-Skewed Numbers

Due to Covid-19, 2020 is not a normal year. 

Strange things happen when you make seasonal adjustments and even year-over-year unadjusted comparisons in such setups.

Unadjusted Numbers

On an unadjusted basis there were 78,000 newly homes sold during July vs 75,000 in June. 

Those 75,000 new home sales in July alone were reported as 901,000.

However, the year-to-date total for seven months is only 450,000. 

What's the Valid Comparison?

I downloaded the unadjusted new home sales data from Fred (the St. Louis Fed data repository) and totaled up the year-to-date numbers since 1963.

Year-to-date, there were 450,000 new homes sold. Last year, there were 415,000 homes sold through July.

The year-over-year gain is a more realistic 35,000 / 415,000 = 8.4% not 36.3%.

For those with money and a job, Covid helped. The Fed slashed interest rates and mortgage rates followed.

But problems brew beneath the surface.

Mortgage Lenders Ask New Question: Do You Intend to Pay?

Serious defaults are at a decade high and lenders are now have new forms.

For discussion, please see Mortgage Lenders Ask New Question: Do You Intend to Pay?

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
numike
numike

A report from Realtor.com. “The nation’s surging home prices don’t seem to care about the recession the country is mired in. It has all led some to wonder: Are some markets getting too hot? Could we be entering the dreaded bubble territory once again? ‘Some markets are overvalued,’ says Javier Vivas, realtor.com’s director of economic research. ‘Growth of prices in a recession is pointing in that direction. Some markets are seeing increased risks of price corrections.'” https://www.realtor.com/news/trends/home-prices-shooting-up-is-housing-market-overheating/

Home Prices Hit Record Highs. Is It a Bubble About to Burst?
Home Prices Hit Record Highs. Is It a Bubble About to Burst?

Home prices have defied logic, rising to record highs amid a pandemic and a recession. Is the housing market overheating—and a correction looming?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I wouldn't expect residential real estate to be static price-wise in an environment when stock indexes are making new highs every week. So it might be inflation expectations...in addition to low rates, that are supporting housing right
now.

But if the equity market bubble pops, housing will probably tank....as will metals and most other assets. (jmho.) I still like owning houses.....it's just a matter of how much leverage is acceptable....right now the less the better, in my view.

But within reasonable limits, it seems like a good time to buy and hold tangible assets. If it is possible to light up the fires of inflation, is there anything more likely to ever do it than pumping $6T into the economy in less that 6 months?

I have read you for many years Mish, and always favored your general POV. Do you think runaway inflation is even possible these days? I wonder.

