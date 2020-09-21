How Many Wars Did Trump Start and End?

Think carefully.

Where are the Troops?

The US still has troops in Syria, Iraq, Cuba, and Afghanistan.

He has not ended any wars or completely removed US troops from any country in the Mideast.

Stars and Stripes had these statements by US central command, Centcom chief, Marine General Kenneth McKenzie.

“I don’t know how long we’re going to be in Syria. That’s going to be a political decision. Not a military decision to be made by a uniformed officer.

I don’t think we’re going to be in Syria forever”.

I don't believe we will be there forever either, but it sure seems like.

The US invaded Iraq on March 19, 2003 to destroy weapons of mass destruction that were not there. We have been in Iraq ever since.

The Iraq War Timeline

In March 2003, U.S. forces invaded Iraq vowing to destroy Iraqi weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and end the dictatorial rule of Saddam Hussein. When WMD intelligence proved illusory and a violent insurgency arose, the war lost public support. Saddam was captured, tried, and hanged and democratic elections were held. In the years since, there have been over 4,700 U.S. and allied troop deaths, and more than one hundred thousand Iraqi civilians have been killed. Meanwhile, questions linger over Iraq's fractious political situation.

The US killed over 100,000 Iraqi civilians on a witch hunt. The process led to the formation of ISIS and further US military interventions in Syria.

Trump did not start any of that, but nor did he end it.

In January 2020, Iraq Voted to Expel US Troops, but we are still there.

The vote came after Trump assassinated Qasem Soleimani, Iran's military leader.

Ironically, Soleimani was on a peace mission in Iraq invited by the Iraq prime minister.

Warmonger fools like senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) piled on, pressuring Trump to 'Crush Iranian Economy' By Targeting Oil Refineries After Assassination Hey, let's carry out an illegal assassination and then for good measure, in an undeclared war, follow up by blasting Iranian oil refineries.

Iran would be stupid not want nuclear weapons. We knocked their government over before and put in place a puppet who abided by US oil interests. This started a chain of events including the hostage crisis in 1979.

They have every reason to not trust the US. And no country with any sense can trust Trump.

US War in Afghanistan Timeline

The US War in Afghanistan started in 1999.

The sad saga has lasted over two decades. We are still there, but we won't be there "forever" whatever the hell that means.

I actually suspect Trump may pull a stunt and bring troops home in October as an election ploy, but at this juncture he will get almost no credit.

Trump has long vowed to withdraw all U.S. forces from both Iraq and Syria. “We’re bringing them home from Syria. We’re bringing them home from Iraq. These endless wars, they never stop," Trump said on Fox news.

"Endless Wars Never Stop"

Indeed they don't. And Trump gets his share of the blame especially in regards to promised made and not kept.

If you answered "Zero" to the question "How many wars did Trump end" give yourself 2 points out of 100, but negative 20 if you got it wrong.

The question was too easy.

How Many Wars Has Trump Started?

If you answered "zero" you flunk.

Trump's illegal and unfounded economic blockade on Iran have the same effect if not greater than a military blockade. And a military blockade is an act of war.

Trump may not have sent any troops into Iran but his economic war has been crippling.

By unilaterally breaking the nuclear treaty with Iran, Trump undid the single best accomplishment in 8 years of an Obama presidency.

The US military, all US allies, and the UN all agreed that Iran was honoring the terms of the nuclear accord with Iran.

Trump acted alone. He is a military menace to the free world.

Venezuela is another example. One might even consider threats against the EU over the Russia pipeline.

Give yourself a bonus 10 bonus points if you understand the concept.

Shocking End to US Dominance in the Mideast

On August 17, I commented on the Shocking End to US Dominance in the Mideast

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo pressed US allied in the UN to extend an arms embargo against Iran. The US failed 13-2 or more accurately 2-2-11 (Russia and China voting against) with 11 abstentions. Germany, France, the United Kingdom and eight others abstained. Only the Dominican Republic, supported the US resolution in a in a Humiliating UN Vote. The most powerful countries in the world and the current representatives of the main global blocs just sided with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against Donald J. Trump.

Trumpian Logic

Trump threatens to unilaterally impose an embargo arguing that the US has the legal authority to re-impose sanctions on Iran under UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Trump unilaterally withdrew from that treaty. Now it wants to enforce part of it.

The Winner

China in particular appears determined to risk US sanctions in order to make a huge investment in the Iranian economy. The US Treasury Department can only sanction firms that trade in dollars with Iran or that also trade with the US. China intends its projects in Iran to be funded with soft-money currencies it has accumulated through its vast global trade. In accepting those African and other currencies, Iran will suffer a 30% loss, but it will escape the American net.

Trump's Six-Point Legacy

Bully Allies Belittle Friends Break Good Deals Invoke Disastrous Trade and Sanction Policies Amplify Racial Hatred Drive Countries Into Deals With China

In regard to points 4 and 6, Trump's trade and sanction policies have been a disaster on every front.

All of our allies thought the nuclear accord deal with Iran was working, every one of them.

7th Key Legacy Point

Trump started a war with Iran.

His alleged main accomplishment, not starting any wars, is a drastic perversion of reality.

So spare me the sap about Trump bringing peace to the Mideast.

Mish