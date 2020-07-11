How Does the Covid Surge Compare to the New York Peak?

The unfortunate short answer is "not pretty".

Hotspots Everywhere

National Geographic compares the New York Case Rate Peak to What's Happening Now.

The U.S. just experienced its worst two-week stretch, with more newly confirmed cases than at any point since its coronavirus outbreak began in early 2020. From June 25 to July 8, 674,750 Americans were diagnosed with coronavirus, and the nation’s tally grew by one million cases over the span of the past month.

During its worst two-week period, 74,223 New Yorkers were diagnosed. That’s the equivalent of one in 114 New Yorkers.

536 counties have case density rates worse than one in 100 people. 294 of them have also had their worst two-week period since June 1.

The worst density of all belongs to Lee, Arkansas, where county data indicates that on average one in 17 residents—a total of 545 people—were diagnosed every day during a two-week surge from June 4 to 17.

Jacksonville and Miami, Florida; Los Angeles, California; Nashville, Tennessee; Oklahoma City; Atlanta, Georgia, and their surrounding areas have all just had their worst two weeks.

In Houston, where cases have been spiking this month, one in 115 people has caught coronavirus. In Detroit, it’s one in 75. In Boston, it’s one in 39.

One in 23 residents in Cass, Indiana, have been diagnosed with coronavirus due to cases at a meatpacking plant.

One in 6 residents in Trousdale, Tennessee, have been diagnosed with coronavirus due to an outbreak at a correctional facility.

Overall, one in 2,442 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus (132,237 total).

TDS Nonsense Yet Again

I was accused of TDS for saying Coronavirus Surge in Oklahoma Linked to Trump Rally.

However, indoors air conditioning and huge numbers of people screaming do not mix. Oklahoma City had its worst two weeks. Cases in Tulsa are the highest ever.

But no, Trump had nothing to do with it. Anyone who believes that is inflicted with TDS type 2, that Trump is never at fault for anything and can do no wrong.

Reopening Disaster

In general, states that reopened early or dissed social distancing are the hardest hit.

More Covid News From Bloomberg

Texas Governor Threatens Lockdown

The Texas Tribune reports Gov. Greg Abbott warns if spread of COVID-19 doesn’t slow, “the next step would have to be a lockdown”

With Texas continuing to break records for new coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations this week, Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated Friday afternoon that things will continue to get worse. And if people keep flouting his new statewide mask mandate, he said, the next step could be another economic lockdown.



“Things will get worse, and let me explain why,” he told KLBK TV in Lubbock. “The deaths that we’re seeing announced today and yesterday — which are now over 100 — those are people who likely contracted COVID-19 in late May.



“The worst is yet to come as we work our way through that massive increase in people testing positive.”

Houston Hospitals Turn Away Patients

Please note Houston hospitals are increasingly turning away new patients as coronavirus overwhelms emergency rooms.

Houston hospitals have been forced to treat hundreds of COVID-19 patients in their emergency rooms — sometimes for several hours or multiple days — as they scramble to open additional intensive care beds for the wave of seriously ill people streaming through their doors, according to internal numbers shared with NBC News and ProPublica.



At the same time, the region’s 12 busiest hospitals are increasingly telling emergency responders that they cannot safely accept new patients, at a rate nearly three times that of a year ago, according to data reviewed by reporters. ProPublica and NBC News have previously reported that a public hospital in Houston ran out of a medication to treat COVID-19 patients and that a spike in at-home deaths from cardiac arrest suggests that the death toll from the coronavirus may be higher than official statistics show.

No Blame

But hey, let's not blame Trump for holding rallies in Oklahoma and Arizona.

Let's also not blame him for encouraging states to reopen quickly.

And please do not blame Trump for anything, at any time, anywhere.

Because if you do, you will be instantly accused of having TDS by those who believe Trump is never the blame for anything.

The accusers are afflicted with TDS type 2. It is not curable. Neither is type 1, the belief that Trump is never right about anything.

Where the Hell is Hannity?

I am wondering where Hannity is hiding.

Dear Sean Hannity: Who Owes Whom an Apology?

Neither Texas nor Florida got it right. But who gives a damn these days about facts.

