How Does Covid Compare to the Flu?
Mish
CDC Stats US 2019-2020 Influenza Season
Data Sources
- Influenza data from the CDC.
- Covid data from Our World in Data.
- Fatality rate from Johns Hopkins.
Trump Flashback March 9
Trump Flashback March 13
All Red Tape has Been Cut!
Think About This
- March 9 Trump: "At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!"
- March 13 Trump: "Testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!"
- November 19 Johns Hopkins: 257,329 deaths and counting
- CDC 2019-2020 Influenza Season Deaths: 21,909
- CDC 2019-2020 Influenza Season Cases: 38,194,505
Observed Covid Fatality Rate Johns Hopkins
Fatality Rate Flu vs Covid - My Calculations
- Flu: 22,000 / 38,000,000 * 100 = 0.058%
- Covid: 257,329 / 12,000,000 * 100 = 2.144%
The death rate from Covid is 37 times greater than the flu.
Think about that while making the claim "Covid is no worse than the flu."
