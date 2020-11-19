TheStreet
How Does Covid Compare to the Flu?

Mish

Let's investigate the continued claims "Covid is no worse than the flu." and "Covid is a scam."

CDC Stats US 2019-2020 Influenza Season

Data Sources

Trump Flashback March 9

Trump Flashback March 13

All Red Tape has Been Cut!

Think About This

  • March 9 Trump: "At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!"
  • March 13 Trump: "Testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!"
  • November 19 Johns Hopkins: 257,329 deaths and counting
  • CDC 2019-2020 Influenza Season Deaths:  21,909 
  • CDC 2019-2020 Influenza Season Cases: 38,194,505

Observed Covid Fatality Rate Johns Hopkins

Observed Covid Fatality Rate 2020-11-19

Fatality Rate Flu vs Covid - My Calculations

  • Flu: 22,000 / 38,000,000 * 100 = 0.058%
  • Covid: 257,329 / 12,000,000 * 100 = 2.144%

The death rate from Covid is 37 times greater than the flu.

Think about that while making the claim "Covid is no worse than the flu."

Mish

Comments (18)
No. 1-8
Zardoz
Zardoz

Both the flu and Covid can only kill you once, so.... checkmate libs!

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

If it is a claim made by Trump, his supporters, conservatives or conspiracy theorists, then it guaranteed to be false.

Trump argued the sky was not blue today in court.

Jojo
Jojo

More deaths are good. Deaths steal money from the hospitals and drug companies that keep people alive way beyond what is reasonable. So death can be a positive for the world.

And more positive is that death can free up inheritance money, allowing that money to filter back into the economy, thus helping us recover the Covid.

The death numbers are really quite small against total population. Stop listening to TPTB/MSM.

Don't worry, be happy. This will all work out in the end. I'm off for my nose outside my mask workout. See ya...

Gugs1001
Gugs1001

And yet in my country the average age of death is 83 and they have on average 3 co-morbidities. Oh, his heart stopped not because of the severe heart failure he had at 93, his heart stopped because of covid, now pay my hospital the 4x money you promised from each covid death......

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

@Mish Ah. Apples and oranges in the starting graphic isn't a good start for this post. Nevertheless, the conclusion that C19 isn't "the flu" seems valid.

Covid vs Flu? Scroll down to the image at this URL:

Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19
Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19

Figures present excess deaths associated with COVID-19 at the national and state levels.

It's a picture of deaths in the US over time, starting January 2017. Kind of a sine wave with peaks in the winter. Clearly shows the effect of, presumably, C19 this year.

BTW, I get the impression the winter-ish peaks every year are called, "the flu".

fla56
fla56

Mish you have become a dog with a lockdown / anti-trump bone

Your case fatality rates are absolute nonsense

COVID deaths are being inflated vs flu by using PCR with its vast false+ve rate and an amusing 30 days during which you can die of #covid / with Covid

There’s huge amounts of flu we never tested for in the past, that’s as simple as it is

Meantime in Sweden the 2nd wave has already peaked with empty ICUs

Doug78
Doug78

It depends on which flu you want to talk about. The 1957-58 Flu was the worst between 1918 and now. It killed around 110K Americans. At the time the population was 175 million and was younger in composition. Correcting for the difference in population but not for a younger population gives the equivalent of 218K today. Most flu comparisons have a cut off year of around 1968. It might be oversight but it might also be because it doesn't fit the narrative. If you want to compare flu pandemics it would be more honest to compare all of them and not just the ones you want. Don't take my word for it. Take the Nation Institute of Health's word. This study came out the year before Covid-19.

Global Mortality Impact of the 1957–1959 Influenza Pandemic
Global Mortality Impact of the 1957–1959 Influenza Pandemic

Background. Quantitative estimates of the global burden of the 1957 influenza pandemic are lacking. Here we fill this gap by modeling historical mortality statistics. Methods. We used annual rates of age- and cause-specific deaths to ...

MIFE
MIFE

MISH

I really think you need to break out and compare the age groups - from Canada numbers (I don't look at US details sorry!) perspective, the really young are not impacted as much as older people for COVID-19. So if you look at the under 20 age group, I think the outcomes from flu may actually be worse from the flu. This is clearly not true for over 60 age group where COVIV-19 is truly scary.

I suspect that it may depend on a countries demographics but overall I spitball that COVID-19 is 5-10 times worse but it depends on who you are wrt age and overall health.

To say it is fake or no worse than the flu is more than a little obtuse

