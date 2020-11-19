How Does Covid Compare to the Flu?

Jojo 44 mins

More deaths are good. Deaths steal money from the hospitals and drug companies that keep people alive way beyond what is reasonable. So death can be a positive for the world.

And more positive is that death can free up inheritance money, allowing that money to filter back into the economy, thus helping us recover the Covid.

The death numbers are really quite small against total population. Stop listening to TPTB/MSM.

Don't worry, be happy. This will all work out in the end. I'm off for my nose outside my mask workout. See ya...