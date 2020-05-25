Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet the Press, when he faced a pair of questions on masks.

Watch Governor DeWine respond to an emotional message from North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on wearing masks.

NBC played a clip of governor Burgum then asked DeWine a pair of questions:

"How did masks become this political dividing line?" "Do you wish the president would help you here out a little bit more?"

"The [ND] governor is right," responded DeWine. "This is not about politics. This is not about whether you are liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican or Democrat."

"We wear the mask and it has been very clear what the studies have shown. This is one time when we truly are all in this together. What we do directly impacts others."

"Our order does say that every employee in every business unless there is some reason they can't wear that mask, then every employee is wearing that mask.

DeWine ducked the question "Do you wish the president would help you here out a little bit more?"

What We Do Impacts Others

That is the critical issue and it is good to see a Republican Governor say it.

Moreover, businesses have an obligation to protect employees and have a safe environment for customers.

Those who think it is their business and theirs along about partying in groups need to think again of their "I don't give a damn, It's my right , etc." implications when returning to work, shopping, handling groceries, and even the insurance costs imposed on others when acting foolish.

Mish