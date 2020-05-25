Mish Talk
How Did Masks Become this Political Dividing Line?

Mish

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet the Press, when he faced a pair of questions on masks.

Watch Governor DeWine respond to an emotional message from North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on wearing masks.

NBC played a clip of governor Burgum then asked DeWine a pair of questions:

  1. "How did masks become this political dividing line?" 
  2. "Do you wish the president would help you here out a little bit more?"

"The [ND] governor is right," responded DeWine. "This is not about politics. This is not about whether you are liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican or Democrat."

"We wear the mask and it has been very clear what the studies have shown. This is one time when we truly are all in this together. What we do directly impacts others."

"Our order does say that every employee in every business unless there is some reason they can't wear that mask, then every employee is wearing that mask.

DeWine ducked the question "Do you wish the president would help you here out a little bit more?"

What We Do Impacts Others

That is the critical issue and it is good to see a Republican Governor say it. 

Moreover, businesses have an obligation to protect employees and have a safe environment for customers.

Those who think it is their business and theirs along about partying in groups need to think again of their "I don't give a damn, It's my right , etc." implications when returning to work, shopping, handling groceries, and even the insurance costs imposed on others when acting foolish. 

Mish

Comments (16)
No. 1-8
numike
numike

Regarding photos with all the people in the pools this memorial Coming from the land of pools - what immediately came to me was all the piss and sheeat pieces from peoples asses in those pools Any chlorination of these pools that was done is long gone with all those in the pool

njbr
njbr

It is bizarre that the self-sabotage of re-opening is embraced so heartily. You know, if you want Trump in a second term, you really should try to reduce transmission.

Masks, distancing and basic hygiene are the only way a lid can be kept on this.

By the way, Mexico City has had 8,000 excess deaths this year, with only 1800 official CV deaths.

And Trumps buddy, Duterte says....

....“I will not allow the opening of classes na dikit-dikit yung mga bata,” said Duterte in his weekly public address taped on Monday night.

[Translation: I will not allow the opening of classes where the kids will be beside each other.]

The President added it is useless to talk about the opening of new school year due to the magnitude of the virus in the country.

“Wala nang aral, laro nalang, unless I'm sure that they are really safe,” Duterte noted.

[Translation: No more classes, only play time, unless I'm sure that they are really safe.]

numike
numike

How are preparing for the next pandemic NOW ? Whatever or whenever it appears??

njbr
njbr

Isn't there the Cow Palace in South Dakota where they could have their geezer-fest? Or perhaps Desantis should volunteer Florida in hurricane season...

...Demanding an answer on whether Republicans would be able to move forward with a fully-attended convention in August, Trump said that if North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, could not commit to the allowance, the RNC would be reluctantly forced to move the convention and "all of the jobs and economic development it brings" to another state.

While the coronavirus pandemic could make it difficult for Trump to find another state willing to hold the mass event, another clear hurdle stands in the president's way: the fact that few states wanted to host the event in the first place.

An article published by New York Magazine's Intelligencer blog laid out the GOP's struggle with the headline: "GOP Awards Its 2020 Convention to the Only City That Sorta Kinda Wanted It."

At the time, Charlotte, which had previously hosted the 2012 Democratic National Convention, had been the only city to publicly pursue the convention, while other cities, including Philadelphia, San Antonio and Nashville, backed away from the potential bid.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Jock Plante v Gump Worsley

TimeToTest
TimeToTest

Us humans don’t learn from others mistakes.

I believe mask represent a belief that the virus is bad. Not wearing a mask is another way of saying “the virus is not bad and I will be fine”.

Another thing to remember is that people don’t change without pain. Most of the country doesn’t even know anyone that’s been infected personally. When this virus personally hurts them in some way the pain will make them change their actions. Until that point it’s business as usual.

Jojo
Jojo

We are not in this together. I vehemently disagree with everything about this virus, including how contagious it is, the need to close down businesses, asymptomatic transmission and the need for SD + masks. Given this statement, WHY should I care?

As to all the harping and attempted shaming about the need to wear masks, it is BS! There have not been any controlled, lab studies where real asymptomatic transmission has been confirmed. I found this statement in a WHO document yesterday:

Asymptomatic transmission
An asymptomatic laboratory-confirmed case is a person infected with COVID-19 who does not develop symptoms.

There are few reports of laboratory-confirmed cases who are truly asymptomatic, and to date, there has been no documented asymptomatic transmission. This does not exclude the possibility that it may occur. Asymptomatic cases have been reported as part of contact tracing efforts in some countries.

https_://_www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200402-sitrep-73-covid-19.pdf

(This URL was not being displayed on a previous posting attempt, so I added a couple of "_". Let's see if that helps to at least get the URL displayed.

magoomba
magoomba

I don't think masks are worth a darn, but when I go to the store I pull up my bandana out of courtesy for those who do.

