TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

How Did Demographics and Covid Change the Workforce?

Mish

Let's investigate employment trends in age groups as distinguished by the BLS.

Employment Levels by Age Group 2006-Present

The lead chart shows the temporary impact of covid. It also gives a glimpse of demographic changes.

If we step back further we can better see employment changes over decades.

Employment Levels by Age Group 1948-Present

Employment Levels by Age Group 2020-11A

Employment Levels 1950-1970

Employment Levels 1950-1970

Employment Levels 1980-2000

Employment Levels 1980-2000

Employment Levels 2010-2020

Employment Levels 2010-2020

Age 55+ became had highest portion of the employment level starting in 2015.

But look what is in second place. It's age group 25-34.

Covid is temporary. Long term secular demographic trends are powerful.

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Curious-Cat
Curious-Cat

It has been said that two things are necessary for growth of an economy. Increase in population and increase in productivity. The COVID era does not auger well for population growth which was already affected by lower birth rates. And as automation increases how can there be anything but a negative impact on jobs and wages? I can't see why the securities speculators are optimistic.

But I could be wrong.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

“Ninety percent of life is just showing up.” - some 85 year old guy

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Green Light on Vaccine Coming, How Many Will Take It?

The FDA may approve Pfizer's covid  vaccine within days. How many will take it?

Mish

by

numike

2 New Rulings: Fraud Cases Nothing But Speculation and Conjecture

Two Federal judges blasted poorly formed fraud cases by Sidney Powell in Georgia and Michigan.

Mish

by

Lance Manly

Cases Surge and Covid Deaths Top 10,000 in Just 4 Days

The US now has the dubious honor of being first in cases per million.

Mish

by

Jojo

Trump Does Not Give a Damn About the Law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won’t call a special session of the state’s legislature, rebuffing a request from President Trump to break the law.

Mish

by

AnotherJoe

Biden Says He Would Resign if a Moral Dispute With Harris Arose

In a totally bizarre interview, Biden lays out conditions in which he might purposely get sick and resign.

Mish

by

AverySays

Time Has Nearly Expired on Trump's Legal Challenges

Team Trump continues to a barrage of cases, but time has nearly expired.

Mish

by

vegasandre

New Record Covid Hospitalizations With Over 20,000 In ICU

Covid hospitalizations made a new record high on Sunday as did those in ICU and those on ventilators.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Globalization is Not Dead Yet, Where's the Reshoring?

Trump's trade wars, tariffs, and Covid were supposed to kill global trade. Fortunately, that didn't happen.

Mish

by

Webej

Covid Makes Austin a Magnet for New Jobs

Texas’ capital is attracting corporate jobs and remote workers, lured by lower costs and lower taxes

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Trump Tells Georgia Gov. to "Call Off the Election" as Barr Admits No Widespread Fraud

Trump's demands go beyond stupid to unquestionably illegal.

Mish

by

chamneyce