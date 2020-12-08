How Did Demographics and Covid Change the Workforce?

Let's investigate employment trends in age groups as distinguished by the BLS.

Employment Levels by Age Group 2006-Present

The lead chart shows the temporary impact of covid. It also gives a glimpse of demographic changes.

If we step back further we can better see employment changes over decades.

Employment Levels by Age Group 1948-Present

Employment Levels 1950-1970

Employment Levels 1980-2000

Employment Levels 2010-2020

Age 55+ became had highest portion of the employment level starting in 2015.

But look what is in second place. It's age group 25-34.

Covid is temporary. Long term secular demographic trends are powerful.

Mish