How Did Covid Impact Construction Spending?

Mish

Construction spending parted ways in 2020 with residential spending strongly outperforming commercial.

Parting Ways

From 2019 through April 2020 residential and commercial construction followed the same path. 

Both were on a decline already in 2020 then Covid accelerated the pace. 

In June of 2020, the recoveries in residential and commercial construction parted ways. 

It's easier to spot with year-over-year comparisons.

Construction Spending Year-Over-Year

Construction Spending Year-Over-Year for 2020-11

Note the great parting of ways ahead in 2006 of the Great Recession. It's a reverse setup now with residential leading.

Fed's Response in Play

What's happening now reflects Covid and also the Fed's response to it. 

Interest rates are the lowest in history thanks to the Fed. 

Commercial, especially malls, were already in a bad spot given trends in online shopping.

Covid amplified online shopping trends as well as the need for less office space due to increased work-at-home arrangements.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

With all the dead space in malls, why not have restaurants take over that space and provide plenty of separation between tables like 12 feet. I might go out and eat again.

goldguy
goldguy

Its simple, that can't make rent with such a low volume of people.

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

The 60 year cycle for interest rates is 40 years into its present cycle. The general trend for interest rates over the next 20 years will be UP.

