TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

How Covid Impacted Amazon and All Online Shopping

Mish

Online shopping surged at the start of the Covid pandemic and still remains far above the previous trend.

Retail Sales Trends 2017-Present

Covid gave a boost to online shopping. 

The lead chart excludes things one does not normally buy online like restaurants, gasoline, grocery stores, and autos. 

While one can purchase a car online, it is picked up at the dealer and a dealer books the sale. 

Of the remaining retail sales, nonstore retailers account for 31% of all retail sales.

Retail Sales Trends 1992-Present

Nonstore Retail Sales as Percent of Advance Retail Sales 2020-10

Covid did not change the trend towards online shopping but it did accelerate the trend, and there is no going back.

Amazon Black Friday Week

Amazon Black Friday Week starts Friday, November 20. You can ask “Alexa, what are my deals?” Amazon says tens of thousands of deals are coming. 

Every online retailer will have to do the same to compete.

Question of the Day

When does Black Friday Month start? 

Department Stores Clobbered

Advance Retail Sales Select Categories 2020-10

Online sales pressure department stores more and more. Most will struggle to survive. 

Five Related Articles 

  1. Retail Sales: What's Hot? What's Not? What's Next?
  2. 24 States Reach Their Highest Level of Covid Hospitalizations
  3. Ohio Gov. Restricts Weddings, Threatens to Close Businesses
  4. Utah Governor Mandates Masks and Restricts Gatherings
  5. The Death of a Mall in Stages

Congress is still bickering over a Covid package so a lot more pain is in store for those who don't have a job or are about to lose one.

The trend towards online shopping will accelerate.

More layoffs in the hospitality and restaurant sector are coming. Mom and pop retail stores won't make it. And more malls will die. 

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-4
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Amazon announced it is in the prescription business, I will be dropping more coin with them as I hate driving to cvs to pick up my pills. No, cvs wont deliver my pills by mail for some reason but Amazon did right away...guess who gets my business.

Mish
Mish

Editor

Because of Denial of Service Attacks I am the only one who can post on the sidebar

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I’m definitely buying more things online.....so many things are hard to even find these days in a brick and mortar store.....but my buying is more on the eclectic side anyway.

Not a problem with most things...but I will miss being able to try on clothes and shoes when the stores are all gone...not that I buy many of either one at my age.....

AussiePete
AussiePete

Just a philosophical comment on the Covid economic impact - if the global economy has been a Ponzi scheme based on exponentially increasing debt/credit, its collapse is inevitable, and the sooner the better. The reason why Bernie Madoff-type Ponzi schemes are illegal despite some people getting rich from them, is that more people lose than benefit, and the longer they continue, the more people lose. For every Baby Boomer selling his house and stocks and retiring with unearned and undeserved wealth, there are Millennials and gen Zers who are lining up to take on a lifetime of debt slavery to buy those assets at inflated prices.

Covid 19 will do a great job of saving the large numbers of future generations from this debt slavery and the bankruptcy that follows

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Long Dark Winter Has Arrived. Why Weren’t We Prepared?

We had time to prepare for a Covid Winter? Why didn't we?

Mish

by

KentaKadu

The Experts Don't Know Where People Are Getting Infected

Experts are puzzled. They shouldn't be.

Mish

by

Varth

Trump Demands the Physically Impossible in Georgia

Trump wants signature checks on the Georgia recount. It cannot be done.

Mish

by

AussiePete

Georgia Secretary of State Pressured to Toss Legal Ballots

Secretary Brad Raffensperger (R) accuses Senator Lindsey Graham (R SC) of pressure to toss legal ballots.

Mish

by

Jackula

Sweden Bans Groups of More Than 8 After Covid Surge

Sweden announced a ban on public events  of more than eight people. Ministers urged the population to "do the right thing".

Mish

by

Dustin03

Republican Leaders Refuse Last Chance Plot to Flip Electors

Kiss goodbye to the plot to use state electors to overturn the election.

Mish

by

Dubronik

Hello Fed, Low Interest Rates Do Not Promote Growth

Low and negative interest rates hurt Japanese banks. The ECB and the Fed need to pay attention.

Mish

by

Arafen

The Housing Bubble is Even Bigger Than the Stock Market Bubble

Economist Robert Shiller compares bubbles.

Mish

by

tgrdrgn

How the Housing Bubble Was Reblown in 20 Cities

Case-Shiller analysis of 20 metro areas shows where the housing bubble was reblown and where it stalled.

Mish

by

asteester

Controversial Gold Advocate Judy Shelton Will Soon Be On the Fed

Trump's nominee, Judy Shelton appears headed to the Fed.

Mish

by

Brexitguy