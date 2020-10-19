TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

How Covid Affected Online Shopping in Several Pictures

Mish

I went back to the advance retail sales report and created a new chart to better reflect Covid's impact on retail sales.

Nonstore Sales (Think Amazon)

The chart shows nonstore retail sales / retail sales excluding restaurants, gasoline, grocery stores, and motor vehicles and parts.

Those categories are things one does not normally buy online.

Some do purchase non-perishable grocery items from Amazon or other nonstore retailers, but not generally and not enough to matter. 

Three Point Synopsis

  1. At the start of the recession in February, 26.7% of retail sales with noted exclusions came from nonstore retailers.
  2. The percentage shot up to 35.28% in April.
  3. The percentage is back to 29.9% in September but still over three percentage points higher than in February.

If we counted hotel and plane reservations as online sales, the percentages would be even higher.

Long-Term Trend

Nonstore Retail Sales as Percent of Advance Retail Sales 2020-09

The detail chart makes the trend look linear when in fact the trend follows an exponential or polynomial path.

Covid did not change the trend, but it clearly accelerated the trend. 

Advance Retail Sales Select Categories

Advance Retail Sales Select Categories 2020-09

For discussion of the above chart, please see Retail Sales Surge in September, What to Make of It?

The Death of a Mall in Stages

Also see The Death of a Mall in Stages

As many as 25,000 stores could close in the U.S. this year, mostly in malls, according to Coresight. That would demolish the previous record of about 9,800 closures, set in 2019.

What's Coming?

  • It's all over for the for the typical mall. 
  • Looking a decade ahead, start pondering the fate of gas stations as electric vehicles take over.

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

14 days till election. I actually started buying stuff from etsy this year, stuff I couldnt find on Amazon. 99% of my shopping is now done online including groceries and I honestly dont want to go back wasting time strolling down aisles looking for stuff.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Well, that didn't take long.

First comment of the day gone poof in less than five minutes... Maybe because I mentioned Amazon Prime and some other stores by name? Maybe it was because I said I bought ammo online?

Testing.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President

There is a choice and I made mine long ago. It's time for an endorsement.

Mish

by

Quatloo

The Hunter Biden Mess and What it Means

Is Hunter Biden guilty of influence peddling? What about Joe Biden?

Mish

by

Nickelodeon

Why Trump Will Lose the Election in One Word

Women

Mish

by

jfpersona1

My Fearless Election Forecast and Range of Outcomes

The above map is my "most likely" outcome. There are other possibilities.

Mish

by

Rocky Raccoon

Seniors are Another Problem Group for Trump

In addition to women, those 65 years and older are a problem group for Trump.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Democrats are Now Favored to Win the Georgia Special Senate Election

Democrat chances in the Georgia Special Senate Election are soaring.

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

Georgia Flips From Trump to Biden on the Latest Polls

Hello Trump. Your campaign is in serious trouble.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Trump Trolls Nate Silver in a Tweet

Trump goes after Nate Silver and Silver Responds.

Mish

by

Nickelodeon

What to Make of the Early Voting Stampede?

Four battleground states are near or have exceeded their entire 2016 early voting totals.

Mish

by

RonJ

23.6% of All US Dollars Were Created in the Last Year

Money supply is on a surge. Several charts tell the story.

Mish

by

asteester