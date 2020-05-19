Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Housing Starts Plunge a Record 30 Percent

Mish

Housing starts fell 30.2%, Permits 20.8%, and completions 8.1% due to Covid-19.

The Residential Construction Report stats record the the greatest month-over-month decline in the history of the stats. The housing data dates to 1959.

Starts vs Econoday Consensus

  • Starts: 0.891 Million Seasonally Adjusted Annualized
  • Consensus Starts: 0.968 Million

Permits vs Econoday Consensus

  • Permits: 1.074 Million Seasonally Adjusted Annualized
  • Consensus Permits: 1.033 Million

Housing Starts, Permits, Completions Month-Over-Month Comparisons

Housing Starts, Permits, Completions Month Over Month 2020-05

A data download from Fred shows the next biggest month-over-month declines were 26.4% in March of 1984, and 26.2% in March of 1960.

The Econoday consensus was 

Housing Starts, Permits, Completions Year-Over-Year Comparisons

Housing Starts, Permits, Completions Year Over Year 2020-05

Year-Over-Year declines are not as large as in the Great Recession.

A data download from Fred shows the next biggest year-over-year declines were 54.8% in January of 2009, 52.8% in April of 2009, and 50.6% May of 1980. iand 26.2% in March of 1960.

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-4
IA Hawkeye in SoCal
IA Hawkeye in SoCal

I can't predict an exact percentage of home price declines, but I hypothesize 5% to 20% over the next 9 months. However, I believe 2% 30 year mortgages are on the way and possible government support. Prices will be back at their pre-Covid levels sometime in 2022.

Mish
Mish

Editor

People out of work don't buy houses. Trapped AirBNB hosts and aging boomers will add to supply of existing homes.

We just had another lesson in leverage.

This is going to take a while.

tokidoki
tokidoki

I was wrong. Too pessimistic at Dow 400K. It's clear it will be Dow 500K. Fed will simply pay people's mortgages. Or give them loans which will be forgiven if 80% of the amount is used for mortgages. Sort of a Fed Heloc.

Kimo
Kimo

I need to buy a car before July 8, and I watch craigslist for a supply glut, and followup price drop. I fear it's going to be a bit too early, fall will be the buyer's market.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Facebook Groups Seek Michigan Governor to be Hanged, Beheaded

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faces death threats and the capital is now shut down.

Mish

by

Sechel

Tweets of the Day: Heck of a Job Jerome Powell

Last night Jerome Powell was on 60 Minutes. Today stocks are flying.

Mish

by

CautiousObserver

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Lockdowns Are Illegal

The Wisconsin Supreme court tossed governor Gov. Tony Evers’ stay at home orders.

Mish

by

CA2020

Those Who Hate Trump and Biden Will Decide the Election

In 2016, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were despised by many. Now it's Biden's turn.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

Four Battleground States Crushed By Covid 19

Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the states hardest hit by Covid-19.

Mish

by

Herkie

Oregon Circuit Court Declares Covid-19 Lockdown is Illegal

An Oregon circuit court invalidated the governor's coronavirus lockdown but the issues is not settled.

Mish

by

CA2020

At Least for a While, It Pays Better to Be Unemployed

In many states workers can do better collecting unemployment than being employed.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Powell Warns Recovery May Stretch to the End of 2021

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a stark economic message on 60 Minutes tonight about how long the recovery may take.

Mish

by

Jojo

Navarro Accuses China of Using Travelers to Spread Virus

White House Trade advisor Peter Navarro accuses China of "seeding" Covid-19 in Milan and the US.

Mish

by

Realist

House Bill Will Give Direct Payments To Illegal Immigrants

The House today passed a $3 trillion aid package that sloshes around money seemingly everyplace.

Mish

by

el Stevedore