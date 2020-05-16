Mish Talk

House Bill Will Give Direct Payments To Illegal Immigrants

Mish

The House today passed a $3 trillion aid package that sloshes around money seemingly everyplace.

Under threat of a progressive revolt, the House Narrowly Passes $3 Trillion Aid Package

The House narrowly passed a sprawling, $3 trillion coronavirus-relief package Friday night, capping a weeklong effort by Democratic leaders to quash rebellions from various wings of their party.

The House bill includes about $1 trillion in direct aid to states and localities, including grants and education assistance, to deal with the effects of the pandemic. It would put a new round of one-time cash payments into Americans’ bank accounts, extend the duration of enhanced jobless benefits, help cover some rents and mortgages, forgive some student-loan debt and send premium pay to essential workers in fields such as health care.

The bill overcame a key hurdle Friday night when Democratic leaders were able to beat back a Republican effort to strip out a contentious provision enabling undocumented immigrants who have tax identification numbers to receive direct stimulus payments. Key blocs of liberal and Hispanic lawmakers had threatened to oppose the overall bill if that measure were removed, but voting to preserve it was a political challenge for more centrist Democrats, particularly those in districts won by President Trump.

Republicans made clear that the bill has no prospect of advancing in the GOP-led Senate. “It’s a parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said Thursday on Fox News. Mr. McConnell said that he had spoken recently with President Trump and cabinet officials and that they agree another bill is probably necessary but that “it’s not going to be a $3 trillion left-wing wish list like the speaker is apparently going to try to jam down the throats of her majority.”

Undocumented Definition

Undocumented means illegal.

But it is politically incorrect to be correct. 

Dead on Arrival

The bill of course is dead on arrival in the Senate. 

Heck even 14 Democrats could not stomach the bill, and that's saying quite a lot.

Undocumented Giveaway in California

Meanwhile, in California, Governor Newsom will give $125 million to "undocumented immigrants" affected by coronavirus. 

They can apply for Covid-19 Relief starting Monday.

California is home to more than 2 million undocumented immigrants who aren’t eligible to receive unemployment or stimulus checks from the government.

But the state has set up funding to help support them during the coronavirus crisis, providing $125 million through a public-private partnership. It’s been touted as the first fund of its kind to support undocumented immigrants. The state will contribute $75 million to the fund, with the remaining $50 million coming from private philanthropic partners.

Public-Private Giveaway

California is willing to give $75 million in taxpayer money to illegal immigrants if private philanthropic partners contribute $50 million to the pot. 

Lovely.

This Mess Could Have Been Largely Solved

On January 24, 2018, Democrats offered Trump $20 billion for a wall. .

Senate minority leader Schumer went to the White House and told Trump he could have his wall. “The president picked a number for the wall, and I accepted it,” Schumer recalled in the midst of the shutdown. He had agreed to a significant sum of money for the wall—reported to be $20 billion, though the Democrat’s office will neither confirm nor deny that figure—in exchange for Trump’s support of permanent protections for the nearly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants covered under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Negotiation Points

  • Dreamers need to verify address
  • Dreamers need to have no criminal background
  • Dreamers need to have been in the US for x number of years (x negotiable)
  • Dreamers need to apply for a Dreamer's Card and will immediately be accepted if they meet the above criteria
  • Dreamers not applying for a card and caught in a crime would immediately be deported
  • e-Verify tightened

That was one hell of a great starting point that Schumer threw on Trump's lap.

Instead, Trump got next to nothing for a wall and we still have an immigration mess.

Some of these illegals have been here 5 years or longer, have kids that are US citizens, and are productive members of society. 

Instead of verifying criminal backgrounds and granting a path for citizenship for those who have been her five years or more, the plan is to slosh around money to  all the illegals on a first come first serve basis in California, and to all of them in the House Plan.

This kind of progressive nonsense will not help the Democrats in  November.

Mish 

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
numike
numike

yayaya When do I get my check??

Sechel
Sechel

when billions are thrown at business interests i view the republican position as nothing more than demagoguery. this isn't about pragmatism or solving a problem at all.

Blurtman
Blurtman

To criticize illegal aliens is racism, according to many. But the actual race is never defined. Weird.

tokidoki
tokidoki

ZeroHedge might get this one right. In order for more trillions to pass, we need another market crash.

