Hospitals Face Critical Staff Shortages Within a Week

Anda 21 secs

Hospital capacity is a hard limit that should be respected, that most will understand. It doesn't seem like it is written firmly into the epidemic management plans ?

Mish :

I am wondering what your stance is with regard to vaccination, in terms of obligation. This is so we know very clearly in advance, not so as to argue because to my thinking each is entitled to their choice. That can obviously be turned around by saying that if others are not immune then they deny you your choice of moving safely in public - a bit like the argument for masks.

There are two major differences though, the first is that a vaccine will undoubtedly hurt some individuals, and secondly immunity requirement will nescessarily mean that proof of immunity be obligatory, and that will mean that greater identification requirements as well as barriers to activity are likely to be enforced. This would appear to be a form of incrementalism, as well as a transgression of the sanctity of the individual - to defend from others does not mean controlling them, or in short "do no harm".

It is a simple question based on the above and so not losing the answer in endless hypothesis or detail.

(My own view is that individual choice is always priority, but that it might be understandable that lack of immunity might lead to certain temporary, reasonable, non-essential, restrictions for those not vaccinated/immune - if reasoning is clearly given by authorities for such)

In fact, it would seem.that those who would oblige others should just vaccinate themselves, and they have nothing to fear then ? You know there will always be a push though, "so as to eradicate completely within a given time frame", or because "vaccines are not 100% and so to achieve proper effect on public all should be vaccinated ". The US is often looked to as example, the latest I hear is that the head of your crisis management is saying that those who do not vaccinate are a threat to public safety ? That obviously runs against my own view, yours ? A difficult question, maybe, though you might already be decided...