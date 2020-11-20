TheStreet
Hospitals Face Critical Staff Shortages Within a Week

Mish

As the number of cases soar so do hospitalizations. Staff shortages loom.

This week, 1 in 5 American hospitals anticipated a critical staff shortage within seven days, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The ratio was a record as cases swell and patients flood facilities for a third time since the pandemic began.

North Dakota, Missouri and Wisconsin reported the highest share, each with almost half of its hospitals in need of medical staff as of Wednesday.

Covid Stats November 19

Covid Stats 2020-11-19

Daily New Confirmed Deaths Per Million

Daily New confirned Covid Deaths 2020-11-20

2,065 people in the US died yesterday. 

The number of cases hit 192,240,  a new record. Even worse, we have been setting new records for a week.

Yet, many still propose this is no worse than the flu. Some claim this  a scam perpetrated by George Soros and Bill Gates.

Family members of the 258,000 dead would disagree,

Comparison to the Flu

Yesterday, I did a comparison to the flu, recently updated to make a distinction between the infection fatality ratio (IFR) and case fatality ratio (CFR).

for discussion, please see How Does Covid Compare to the Flu?

LawrenceBird
LawrenceBird

Well let's see how the virus respects their freedoms!

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

We are about to find out why it was important to do contact tracing and testing back in March when the first shutdown started. Many working at hospitals are simply worn out and burned out. Many who get really sick will soon find out that there is no hospital bed for them and will either die in the waiting rooms or at home.

Too much BS
Too much BS

Protection works. In Kelowna total 283 or .02. Everyone wears a mask out of respect for others. We respect the fact that covid kills. No attitude about freedom to go out and spread our breath with whatever it contains to others. Stay Alive Wear a Mask.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I just got the news this morning that a long time patient of mine passed away from COVID yesterday....a sweet, special needs (intellectually challenged) adult who lived in a group home....someone who was in the office just last month. Special needs patients are a vulnerable population...and we see a lot of them. I will miss her..she was always happy.

frozeninthenorth
frozeninthenorth

Mish the problems with Covid-19 are not american! The true outliers are South Korea and Japan probably because of cultural differences. Japanese and Korean regularly wear masks when sick and therefore are used to the idea, and don't think their government is a dictatorship for asking them to wear them.

Canada looks a bit like an outlier, but it's not. The numbers are rising very quickly and are far higher than in March and April. Canada's infection rate is about 8,000 per million about 1,000 higher than the global average. Moreover, Canada's health care system is also being taxed heavily and has far less excess capacity than the American health care system -- the advantage America has of having a "gold plated" health care system that cost nearly 3x as much (as a percentage of GDP) than the Canadian health care.

On the bright side, Canada has aggressively hired health care workers for the past 18 months out of Asia and other regions. Who knew that immigration policy and health care shortages could be related!

Zardoz
Zardoz

They should start parking the refrigerated trucks full of corpses visibly in shopping area parking lots.

Anda
Anda

"Some claim this a scam perpetrated by George Soros and Bill Gates.

Family members of the 258,000 dead would disagree" ... even if either were involved in the creation or release of the virus ?

LewisM
LewisM

Since deaths lag infections by about 3 weeks and since the number of positive covid tests has doubled since the beginning of November, we should probably be expecting around 4,000 deaths a day by Christmas. Who knows what the daily death rate will be before we finally get Trump out of office. What a disaster!

Anda
Anda

Hospital capacity is a hard limit that should be respected, that most will understand. It doesn't seem like it is written firmly into the epidemic management plans ?

Mish :

I am wondering what your stance is with regard to vaccination, in terms of obligation. This is so we know very clearly in advance, not so as to argue because to my thinking each is entitled to their choice. That can obviously be turned around by saying that if others are not immune then they deny you your choice of moving safely in public - a bit like the argument for masks.

There are two major differences though, the first is that a vaccine will undoubtedly hurt some individuals, and secondly immunity requirement will nescessarily mean that proof of immunity be obligatory, and that will mean that greater identification requirements as well as barriers to activity are likely to be enforced. This would appear to be a form of incrementalism, as well as a transgression of the sanctity of the individual - to defend from others does not mean controlling them, or in short "do no harm".

It is a simple question based on the above and so not losing the answer in endless hypothesis or detail.

(My own view is that individual choice is always priority, but that it might be understandable that lack of immunity might lead to certain temporary, reasonable, non-essential, restrictions for those not vaccinated/immune - if reasoning is clearly given by authorities for such)

In fact, it would seem.that those who would oblige others should just vaccinate themselves, and they have nothing to fear then ? You know there will always be a push though, "so as to eradicate completely within a given time frame", or because "vaccines are not 100% and so to achieve proper effect on public all should be vaccinated ". The US is often looked to as example, the latest I hear is that the head of your crisis management is saying that those who do not vaccinate are a threat to public safety ? That obviously runs against my own view, yours ? A difficult question, maybe, though you might already be decided...

