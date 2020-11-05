TheStreet
Hospitalizations Surge As US Hits New Record Covid Cases

Mish

The US hit a record 108,000 cases on Wednesday.

Nine States Post New Record Cases

The day after the election, Covid Cases Surged to New Records.

Nine states reported record one-day increases in cases on Wednesday: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.

In addition to rising cases, on Tuesday hospitalizations topped 50,000 for the first time in three months. North Dakota reported only six free intensive care unit beds in the entire state on Wednesday, when it was one of 14 states that reported record levels of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The proportion of tests coming back positive is greater than 50% in South Dakota and over 40% in Iowa and Wyoming. The World Health Organization says rates of more than 5% are concerning because they indicate undetected community transmission. 

The previous U.S. record for new cases in a day was 100,233 on Oct. 30, the highest ever reported by any country in the world.

New Cases Per Million 

New Covid Cases Per Million - 2020-11-04

New Deaths Per Million

New Covid Deaths Per Million - 2020-11-04

Deaths inevitably follow hospitalizations so we should see a spike in deaths soon.

Mish

Comments (15)
No. 1-11
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

The way the pattern is developing seems to indicate it might be related to the seasonal change and the onset of cold weather, rather than any particular behavior.

The Midwest is about to be completely gobsmacked, or already is in some places.

Since the only thing that we can do that works is to (properly) wear a mask...and a real one, not some paper thin bandana...and to practice hand washing and using hand sanitizer...and social distancing....... EVERYONE should be doing that.....and if somebody around you isn't, you should stay the hell away from them

Lockdowns suck, we can all agree on that.......the best way to avoid lockdowns is to practice reasonable public health measures, and avoid irresponsible crowd behavior and bars.I think one reason our numbers are still good here is because the bars are still closed. I feel for the people in the hospitality industry...but bars are super-spreaders.

njbr
njbr

I thought it was going to disappear on Novemebr 4--that's what Trump said...

njbr
njbr

The next 2-1/2 months will be painful for the economy and the health of the population.

The guy at the top has instituted such a top-down structure (I alone can fix it) that the various agencies that should be mobilized to address this crisis are frozen into inaction without direction. The guy at the top has already spent the entire crisis minimizing it and standing in the way of effective public health policy and will be distracted for the next month or so addressing various conspiracies and lawsuits. And given his vindictive nature, it is certain that there will be a distinct slant to his response.

My guess is that the federal leadership and response will be even more absent.

Fire Faucci?

RayLopez
RayLopez

I'm not a Covid-19 skeptic, but here's something to consider. A company I follow, ACC, that rents houses to students (a possible buy too, gives 5% dividend).
Here is what they report on Covid-19, and keep in mind young people socialize so they are at risk: "For the 2020/2021 academic year, ACC realized 97% rental collections of its total leases, as of September, up from the 93.7% realized in the June quarter. Residents reported 1,500 positive Covid-19 cases, or only 1.7% of the trust’s total occupied beds. As of late October, there are only 110 active cases, or 0.1% of the trust’s total occupied beds. Even in the states with higher Covid-19 incidents, the trust is not seeing any major rise among its residents."

This data was after the 'second wave' not the current 'third wave' but still, it makes you wonder whether perhaps Covid-19 is over-rated as a threat? Keep in mind: active cases are not total cases, so any any one time only about (roughly) a months worth of active C-19 cases are active, or, given today's record high 'third wave': 75k avg infected people x 30 days = 2.2M infected people / 330M people in the USA = 0.7% or 7 people out of 1000, or, "not that many"

Doug78
Doug78

jerrykeyes
jerrykeyes

How do you get the word out that LERONLIMAB is a safe Effacious therapy for Covid-19. Phase 2 trial just showed that after 3 days viral load was eliminated! This will save DEATHS! This is a David vs Goliath in the battle with Remdesivir. Mish, can you help?

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

How can that be? It's November 5. The election was two days ago. The media is just pushing this hoax to hurt the president elect...

EGW
EGW

It's called seasonality. Respiratory illnesses typically rise at this time of year.

The Rub
The Rub

More granularity about the underlying causes for patient admissions is needed. A case is not a case until one is hospitalized, IMHO. Also critical to be aware that Medical Authorities continue to ban/ignore treatments which have been shown to reduce hospital admissions, i.e. Ivermectin/zinc/antibiotic bundle. And what about the role of private equity in taking ownership of rural hospitals and slashing number of ICU beds? Hospital admissions always increase this type of year. How much of these admissions are the result of spiritual exhaustion and despair? No pcr test for that unfortunately.

KidHorn
KidHorn

This was going to happen sooner or later. It's extremely infectious. The idea was to not overwhelm the medical system. Or to lesson the overwhelming. I think so far, the world has done a pretty good job.

Call_me_Al
Call_me_Al

In ND there isn't a lack of space or equipment, it is a staffing issue-

"The doctor echoed other hospital administrators in saying that the crunch at medical centers is due to staff shortages, rather than a lack of physical beds.

Like many other states, North Dakota had a lack of nurses and other workers before the pandemic, and the issue has only been exacerbated in recent months. Trinity spokeswoman Karim Tripodina confirmed that about 140 staff members at the hospital had been in quarantine as of the end of last week, though she was unsure how many staff members are currently on the sidelines."

Doctors spell out stress on hospitals: 'We North Dakotans are in crisis' | Grand Forks Herald
Doctors spell out stress on hospitals: 'We North Dakotans are in crisis' | Grand Forks Herald

There are just 12 available intensive care beds in the whole state, according to the latest figures reported by the North Dakota Department of Health. Most of the 195 open inpatient beds in the state are in rural hospitals, which often don't have the capability to care for patients with serious ailments.

@KidHorn, the general consensus is that the pathogen is extremely infectious, so that should beg the question 'Why is this happening later, not sooner?'. This part of the country has been less conforming to official guidelines, so why would it be the last region to be designated a hot spot?

