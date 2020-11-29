TheStreet
Here Come the Deficit Hawk Hypocrites

After greenlighting big spending bills under President Trump, expect an abrupt change in the attitudes of Congress.

Deficit Hawks Proudly Display Their Feathers

Now that Biden has won the election, Republicans are Ready to Become Deficit Hawks Again. 

GOP senators say they expect to refocus on curbing the nation's debt and reforming entitlement programs starting in 2021, as the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the debt has surpassed the size of the American economy.

"I think that's kind of getting back to our DNA. ... I think spending, entitlement reform, growth and the economy are all things that we're going to have to be focused on next year, and, yeah, I would expect you'll hear a lot more about that," said Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is poised to become the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee if Republicans maintain their majority. He said he wants to create a new commission to propose ways to reduce the deficit and address the country's debt.

"I think we've got to understand that we're going to be raising the debt ceiling in perpetuity if we don't find a way to bend the curve," Graham said.

Amusing or Pathetic?

Is this expected hypocrisy more amusing than it is pathetic or more pathetic than it is amusing? 

I am all in favor of fiscal responsibility and would even welcome a balanced budget amendment.

But here we are once again. 

Hawks or Turkeys?

I am sure Republicans will proudly show their feathers, but will they be the feathers of a hawk or the feathers of a turkey?

Hopefully you know the answer to that because it will play out the same way it always does.

What The Parties Will Seek

  1. Democrats will demand tax hikes. Since they won't control the Senate, they won't get them. 
  2. Democrats will then demand more money for anything and everything especially social programs.
  3. Democrats will call for budget cuts in defense spending.
  4. Republicans will seek more defense spending.
  5. Republicans will call for cuts in entitlements.

The Compromise

Drum roll please .........

The compromise will be the same one it always is. 

There will be no cuts in entitlements nor cuts in defense spending.

Instead, the Turkeys (on both sides of the aisle) will agree to more social spending in return for more military spending.

Comments (10)
QTPie
QTPie

Basic economic logic says government should act in a counter-cyclical manner vis-a-vie the economy. The Orange Man ran massive deficits during “the greatest economy ever”, going completely against any kind of macroeconomic sense.

PreCambrian
PreCambrian

If Republicans were really serious about deficits they would pass budget cuts instead of tax cuts. Tax cuts increase the deficit (no they haven't paid for themselves). I know that most people reading this blog are conservative leaning but at least Democrats are willing to tax to pay for their spending which is more fiscally responsible than cutting taxes to NOT pay for your spending.

Actually deficit spending to counteract cyclical declines does work but of course you need to have surpluses in the good years to pay for the deficits in the bad years. The US is not a growth engine anymore so we need to scale our sights back. There are many unproductive uses of the tax dollar both on the defense and social program sides and we need to get start acting like a country that is barely scraping by instead of one that has unlimited earnings saved for the future.

Sechel
Sechel

This was telegraphed weeks ago. Republicans want to make sure the economy stays weak and blame Biden. This is also why Shelton was being nominated for the Fed and why Manuchin demanded the Fed return Fed loan Funds. What ever you think about the programs , nominees and fiscal conservatism its enough to even make a cynic cringe. It's total b.s. Four years of Trump and Republican control showed that there is no Republican platform. It's just a power grab.

Sechel
Sechel

I serve on a board. Before we sign on we insist on adequate D&O coverage . We are also reminded of the business judgement rule. Who would serve on a board or run for office if there was real possibility of personal liability. I believe pardoning Nixon was the right call and I don't think Biden should use his office and spend four years going after Trump. That said there are many questions of what happened these past four years and a lot of opacity. We can't fix it if we don't know what happened. We do need the right kind of investigation so that even if we don't prosecute Trump and his administration we put ourselves in a position to fix the system. Now even if Biden's government doesn't prosecute Trump there are investigations at the Manhattan D.A. and NY A.G. that can and should continue. I also think Biden has it right, he should not weaponize the DOJ to go after Trump but if something is uncovered, legitimately and the A.G. makes a call that's fine. There was also pressure on the Obama administration to go after Trump. Panetta stepped in. Ultimately there were no prosecutions. That was the right call too.

DMC2018
DMC2018

Mish, Democrats will win the Senate. But it's funny to see how suddenly they care about deficit. 😂 This is a big joke. Now we see why nothing gets done to change the deficit. Interest rate will stay at zero.

Advancingtime
Advancingtime

To say the national deficit is out of control may be an understatement. Our surging deficit is a sign of "spending has gone wild." It appears everyone in Washington has come together and simply agreed on, "I will support your spending if you support mine!"
While both the Republicans and the Democrats mumble about being dissatisfied over the deficit, pork packed bills continued to be signed into law. Calling these spending packages "bipartisan" helps spread the blame around and masks just how dysfunctional Washington has become. More on the ballooning national debt in the article below. https://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-shocking-growth-in-americas.html

The Shocking Growth In America's National Deficit
The Shocking Growth In America's National Deficit

To say the national deficit is out of control may be an understatement. Our surging deficit is a sign of "spending has gone wild."  The important point is that covid-19 has again given us a reason to divert our eyes away from the over the top spending taking place. It appears everyone in Washington has come together and simply agreed on, "I will support your spending if you support mine!" The fact remains that while both the Republicans and the Democrats mumble about being dissatisfied over the deficit, pork packed bills continued to be signed into law.  

LawrenceBird
LawrenceBird

One of the many reasons I finally changed my registration four years ago. The entire elephant party are a bunch of hypocrits and have provent to be so time and time again on many issues, not just deficits.

