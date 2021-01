New Year's celebrations were cancelled or subdued in many location. But there were great celebrations in some places, especially down under.

The Best New Year Celebrations

The video courtesy of The Telegraph kicks off with Auckland, New Zealand, my favorite.

New Year Sydney, Australia

New Year Dubai, UAE

New Year Bangkok, Thailand

New Year New York City

Big Bust in the US

It was a bummer in the US and most of the EU where celebrations were mute and restaurants closed.

Happy New Year!

Best wishes to you and your loved ones in 2021. May you have a happy, healthy, and productive 2021.

Mish