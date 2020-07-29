Halfway Through The Year, How Is China Doing On Its Trade Commitments?
Mish
China Imports and Exports by Product Type
Charts courtesy of the PIIE US-China phase one tracker: China’s purchases of US goods
Totals
- Agricultural Imports: $8.7 Billion out of $36.6 Billion - 23.8%
- Manufactured Goods: $30.3 Billion out of $110.8 Billion - 27.3%
- Energy: $1.3 Billion out of $25.3 Billion - 6.2%
- Uncovered: $16.2 Billion out of $45.6 Billion - 35.5%
Those numbers should all be in the 50% range. None are close.
Energy is not even out the door.
Soybeans are likely a bit better than it seems because the harvest is coming up and China may catch up a bit.
Collectively, China’s purchases of all covered products were only at 47 percent (US exports) or 47 percent (Chinese imports) of their year-to-date targets.
Energy is the biggest drag but China is not close anywhere.
