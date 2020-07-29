Mish Talk
Halfway Through The Year, How Is China Doing On Its Trade Commitments?

Mish

China has missed the mark across the board.

China Imports and Exports by Product Type

China Imports and Exports by Product Type Juine 2020

Charts courtesy of the PIIE US-China phase one tracker: China’s purchases of US goods

Totals

  • Agricultural Imports: $8.7 Billion out of $36.6 Billion - 23.8%
  • Manufactured Goods: $30.3 Billion out of $110.8 Billion - 27.3%
  • Energy: $1.3 Billion out of $25.3 Billion - 6.2%
  • Uncovered: $16.2 Billion out of $45.6 Billion - 35.5%

Those numbers should all be in the 50% range. None are close. 

Energy is not even out the door.

Soybeans are likely a bit better than it seems because the harvest is coming up and China may catch up a bit.

Collectively,  China’s purchases of all covered products were only at 47 percent (US exports) or 47 percent (Chinese imports) of their year-to-date targets.

Energy is the biggest drag but China is not close anywhere.

Comments (7)
No. 1-7
MiTurn
MiTurn

Those graphs are stunning.

Current state of reality!

Zardoz
Zardoz

They know a deal with trump is meaningless. The ‘deal’ was a pacifier for baby.

Quatloo
Quatloo

I am so tired of all this winning

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Trade wars are easy to win. If this is winning I would hate to see losing. No wonder so many of Trump’s businesses have had to file for bankruptcy!

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

The master negotiator trumpssiah will just cut a new deal and make it an easy win again right after he repeals obamacare, finishes that 30 foot wall mexico is paying for, places all new confederate flags everywhere, and pardons some criminals while eating goya beans.

Sechel
Sechel

Between the pandemic and Trump's rhetoric and domestic politics that uses China as a punching bag I can't see why China would honor the deal which only helps Trump win re-election

MiTurn
MiTurn

I wonder how much of this reflects the reality of the Chinese economy. The Chinese fudge all their numbers, as is especially evident with the number of Covid-19 cases they report (Sweden has more reported deaths and about four thousand less cases, a country with 10 million people vs China with 1.4 billion).

How much credence should these numbers be given? What underlying political message do these numbers hope to support?

