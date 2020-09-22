TheStreet
Grim Air Traffic Shows Need for Airlines to Fire More Employees

TSA Checkpoint traffic confirms the airlines' need to shed employees.

Air Traffic vs Same Week a Year Ago

Air Traffic vs Same Week a year agoi 2020-09-22

Key Points 

  • Air traffic fell to 4% of normal for the weeks ending April 11 and April 18.
  • Between April 11 and July 11 traffic from 4% of normal to 27% of normal.
  • Between July 11 and September 19 the TSA counts mostly flatlined but the percentage vs a year ago rose to 36% mostly based on easier comparisons.

My charts are from TSA Checkpoint Travel Numbers.

The dates in the chart immediately above are for the weeks ending on those dates (Sunday through Saturday). 

Permanent Layoffs Soar, and It Will Get Worse

On August 29 I commented Permanent Layoffs Soar, and It Will Get Worse

October Airline Layoffs Threatened

The Delta Announcement is for Pilots Only and that is on top of over 1,800 early retirement acceptances.

Allo note that Delta Air Lines said it is still overstaffed even though 17,000 employees are taking buyouts and early retirements.

At a minimum we are talking about a reduction of about 100,000 direct airline jobs.

How Long Will It Take For the Airline Industry to Recover?

Estimates vary widely from 4 to 9 years depending on the source. 

Leeham's best case is 2024 and worse case is 2029. See How Long Will It Take For the Airline Industry to Recover? for details.

Fight for Survival

US airlines are fighting for survival. They have no choice but to shed massive amounts of employees with traffic down about 74% from normal.

Airlines received $25 billion to keep employees on Through September 30. Layoffs begin October 1. 

Republican senators introduced a bill yesterday for $28 billion in aid to airlines.

 In this political environment it is difficult to say what if anything passes.

Webej
Webej

Ah. Survival.
Puts the ‘alive’ part of ‘livelihood’ back in focus.

Saving lives will yield the same ‘unforseen’ outcomes as humanitarian bombing interventions in Libya .

Sechel
Sechel

i agree the airlines need to cut back. also agree that the federal money thrown at them to not fire employees has been a waste. it will be wonderful to see the CEO'S fat bonus for bravely fighting his airline crews and not taking a hit himself despite blowing funds on buybacks and dividends

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

The thing is I would love to fly somewhere but that is not going to happen until I feel safe getting on a metal tube with 100+ other people in confined space for a long time. Flu season coming up, is that cough corona, cold or flu?

Additionally, there is nowhere to fly at least not without a two week quarantine upon arrival. Yeah no thanks.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Thats down, what, 70%? 'Tis but a scratch!

Call_me_Al
Call_me_Al

I'm actually surprised that the checkpoint count recovered to more than one-third of last summer's and that it appears to be stable on a nominal basis over the past 3 months (regardless of average ticket price and other revenue-based metrics).

njbr
njbr

Buggy whip maker, meet Zoom and Netflix...

EndTheFed
EndTheFed

Something intersting about the newly proposed $28b bailout is that $17b of it is unused funds from the first $25b bailout. So it seems that the airlines used less than half of the first bailout funds... I assume that certain tranches of the first bailout had strings attached, like maybe forbidding buybacks and who knows that else?

