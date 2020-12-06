TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Green Light on Vaccine Coming, How Many Will Take It?

Mish

The FDA may approve Pfizer's covid  vaccine within days. How many will take it?

Green Light Within Days

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Sunday he has “not heard of any red flags” in considering the vaccine but would defer to career scientists to determine if the vaccine was safe and effective.

“Within 24 hours of the FDA green lighting with authorization, we’ll ship to all of the states and territories,” Mr. Azar said on “Fox News Sunday.” “And within hours, they can be vaccinating.”

The government is expecting to have multiple vaccines authorized and close to 40 million doses able to be released by the end of this year, Mr. Azar said. “And then hundreds of millions of doses from multiple manufacturers as we go into next year. It’s really a historic achievement—it is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

In a separate interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Mr. Azar said that “by the second quarter of next year, we’ll have enough vaccine for every American that wants it.”

Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser to the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, said it’s still likely to be months before most Americans can receive a vaccine.

The most susceptible people could receive a vaccine in January and February, he said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” but the wider population will wait longer. “For our lives to start getting back to normal, we're talking about April or May,” Dr. Slaoui said. Americans need to continue to wear masks, keep their distance from others and wash their hands, he added.

Vaccine Confidence Rises to 60%

PEW reports Intent to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Rises to 60%

Yet, 21% of U.S. adults do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information will not change their mind.

The toll of the pandemic is starkly illustrated by the 54% of Americans who say they know someone personally who has been hospitalized or died due to the coronavirus. Among Black Americans, 71% know someone who has been hospitalized or died because of COVID-19.

Republicans remain less likely than Democrats to see outbreak as major threat to public health. Overall, 84% of Democrats and 43% of Republicans say the coronavirus outbreak is a major threat to the U.S. population as a whole. The partisan gap on this measure remains about as wide as at any point during the outbreak and stands in contrast to the large shares of both Republicans (83%) and Democrats (86%) who say the outbreak is a major threat to the U.S. economy.

They will give the vaccine first to health care workers and those high at risk.

What happens if there is a problem with the vaccine?

Mish

Comments (39)
No. 1-11
ohno
ohno

More like how many will be forced to take it if their employers, like mine, end up requiring it. I don't mind taking it but ill be honest....i'd rather see others do it first and see what happens to them. Of course many side effects could be years down the road unfort. Employers can easily force many to take it that otherwise say they won't. Now i'm reading crap that union employees could be exempt which is a large swath of govt workers. That is the biggest bunch of BS i've heard in awhile and very infuriating. I guess my 100k a year neighbor that's a union maitenance guy for the govt that can't even make it to the mailbox without taking an oxygen tank and spends more time at home than at work wins again.

goldguy
goldguy

The only people that could benefit would be the older people, they have the highest death rate. Young people you might as well forget it. I mean why take the chance?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

As of today, local authorities are saying the first round will only be for care-givers taking care of COVID patients and/or nursing home occupants and staff. They expect it to start within a couple of weeks now.

Even physicians who aren’t taking care of COVID patients in the hospital will have to wait until February to get the vaccine. That would also include dentists, I presume.

Damn right I’ll get it the first day I can.....but that means no immunity until probably March.

We still have to get through a very difficult winter, and the virus doesn’t care if we’re tired, or bored, or in denial.

Anda
Anda

"What happens if there is a problem with the vaccine?"

Increased dosage and introduction of obligatory vaccination.

Anda
Anda

If the vaccine is say 75% effective, what happens to the 25% of old folk then walking around getting infected ?

Clearly, because continuous series of vaccination seems to be the requirement, and because immunity is not full, the objective must be to build up a kind of semi herd immunity with endless vaccination. This because the virus will be present worldwide for quite a while. Otherwise it would only be the most vulnerable offered.

Stan877
Stan877

I read somewhere that these vaccines only provide protection for 90 days or so. Plus there are very unpleasant side effects.

Jojo
Jojo

I have an idea for an SF book/movie. The magic "vaccine" might turn out to carry more than just Covid virus remnants.

An alien race has been watching the Earth for centuries and has finally decided that they want to take over the planet. They want to use as little violence and destruction as possible, as humans will be used as food or slaves.

The aliens have powers of the mind that will allow them to control and direct humans as they please but first, they will need to introduce a parasite that will migrate to the humans brains where it will make humans docile and able to be controlled by the aliens.

But how do they best introduce this parasite into the humans? The parasite is not airborne, so seeding the atmosphere will not work.

They decide the best approach would be to give everyone a shot containing the parasite via a fake vaccine. But how to get everyone to accept the need to get the parasite shot? A "vaccine" seems to be the best approach. But humans will only accept the fake vaccine in the numbers needed if they fear that they will die or become very sick if they don't take the shot.

The aliens decide to approach the problem in two steps. Step 1 will be to introduce a virus, similar to the Earth's flu that will be more deadly to the most sickly & weakest members of the human race, for they are of little use anyway to the aliens. However, their steadily increasing deaths will serve to increase real fear and even create emotional panic as the affected numbers escalate. Once people are fearful enough, step 2 will be to administer the mind control parasite via the vaccine, which will be developed much faster than normal.

The initial point of focus will be to use health officials to ramp up fear as their pandemic models predict very large and ever growing death counts. Once the general public embraces this fear, hysteria and panic will ensue and the human public will call on their politicians to DO SOMETHING to save/protect them.

Messaging that the virus is in the air, on everyday items and is significantly infectious will be promoted. The aliens will prime the media that mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing will help reduce contagion. The increasing wearing of protective items such as masks, gloves, face shields and even full hazmat suits, promoted and reinforced daily will give a false sense of security to some but with the assist of the global media, will help to ramp-up the fear levels permeating the planet.

Politicians would most likely respond to calls to do something in the only way they can - by attempting to shut down commerce and physical public interactions, which for the aliens plans, will have the added benefit of paralyzing world economies, making people even more fearful, despondent and even desperate.

The idea that a vaccine will be a solution, making the virus ineffective, will be seeded in the planet's media.

As the months progress, the virus will rage on. It will become the number one media story. While some will think that they have finally stopped the virus in its tracks, it will resurface again and again, with the aliens' help, if necessary, to maintain the drumbeat for a "vaccine" solution that will actually deliver the alien control parasite to them. The daily increasing counts of infections and deaths by the media will help further bolster fear & panic.

A vaccine often takes 10-20 years to develop. But this task will be completed in no more than one year as the aliens secretly implant the knowledge necessary to significantly shorten the usual development time in selected researchers doing the vaccine development.

In 6-9 months with the help of the aliens, humans will "perfect" their vaccine. What will actually be happening though is that the aliens will have manipulated the virus so that it is now less dangerous, making the vaccine testing look as if it is working as intended.

In perhaps 10-14 months, the vaccine will be ready for use. A crash manufacturing effort will be undertaken to make billions of doses.

This is when the alien parasite will be introduced into the distribution chain. After a few months, the human race will be under alien control once the aliens broadcast a global domination code to turn on the parasite.

Those who refused to take the vaccine will be chased down and have it forcibly administered as unvaccinated humans (w/o the parasite) will not radiate a certain color on a particular wavelength that can be seen with alien technology. Resistance will be futile.

The book/movie ends with the fleet of alien ships landing all over the planet as humans meekly wave greetings to their future enslavers.

numike
numike

I am sorry to interrupt the conversation but I am totally confused and at a loss regrading the Covid19 vaccine(s).
Do I take it? Which one do I take? Do I take two vaccines? Do I get a booster later on? Does the vaccine (whichever one it is and how many I take ) cover me for the rest of my life?? Please advise!

goldguy
goldguy

Health care always starts with the individual. If you think the typical American diet is healthy, than you need to do a lot of research. Eating a healthy diet, taking supplements, getting enough exercise, these are the things you need to do FIRST. For gods sake, its YOUR health, not the governments health.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Mish, do you think the x-CEO of Pfizer throwing shade on the vaccine has cashed out of his stock and heavily positioned with put options?

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

I never take a flu shot. My aunt is in her late 70's and got COVID. She had the pain and fatigue, but didn't require hospitalization. I spend so little time in crowds that I'll wear a mask and social distance. The odds are in my favor that I don't get COVID. If I do get COVID, I will have symptoms, be able to quarantine, and recover without going to the hospital. I like my odds better than those of the average person who frequents bars and large social gatherings. So I don't plan on taking the vaccine.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cases Surge and Covid Deaths Top 10,000 in Just 4 Days

The US now has the dubious honor of being first in cases per million.

Mish

by

csayler

Biden Says He Would Resign if a Moral Dispute With Harris Arose

In a totally bizarre interview, Biden lays out conditions in which he might purposely get sick and resign.

Mish

by

conpat

Time Has Nearly Expired on Trump's Legal Challenges

Team Trump continues to a barrage of cases, but time has nearly expired.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Trump Tells Georgia Gov. to "Call Off the Election" as Barr Admits No Widespread Fraud

Trump's demands go beyond stupid to unquestionably illegal.

Mish

by

chamneyce

Millennials and Generation Z Hit Hardest by Unemployment

In the pandemic, millennials and Gen Z were clobbered hard with job losses.

Mish

by

nzyank

It's Easy Debunking Idiocy, the Problem is It Never Stops

Claims of election fraud keep circulating, and circulating, and circulating.

Mish

by

Call_me_Al

Illinois Is Ground Zero for the Pension Crisis

In Illinois, hundreds of billions of dollars in pension debt are dragging residents and the government at every level, under water.

Mish

by

PensionsAreContracts

17% of Cadillac Dealers Refuse the Electric Models

17% of dealers choose to terminate the brand rather than sock electric models.

Mish

by

martinwinlow

Why the Supreme Court Will Not Decide For Trump

There are multiple reasons Trump's Supreme Court strategy will fail. Let's start with a review by Law.Com.

Mish

by

KKoro

Jobs Expand But Badly Miss Estimates

Jobs expanded but were less than half of consensus estimates. The unemployment rate fell only because of the declining labor force.

Mish

by

nzyank