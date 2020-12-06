Green Light on Vaccine Coming, How Many Will Take It?
Mish
Green Light Within Days
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Sunday he has “not heard of any red flags” in considering the vaccine but would defer to career scientists to determine if the vaccine was safe and effective.
“Within 24 hours of the FDA green lighting with authorization, we’ll ship to all of the states and territories,” Mr. Azar said on “Fox News Sunday.” “And within hours, they can be vaccinating.”
The government is expecting to have multiple vaccines authorized and close to 40 million doses able to be released by the end of this year, Mr. Azar said. “And then hundreds of millions of doses from multiple manufacturers as we go into next year. It’s really a historic achievement—it is the light at the end of the tunnel.”
In a separate interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Mr. Azar said that “by the second quarter of next year, we’ll have enough vaccine for every American that wants it.”
Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser to the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, said it’s still likely to be months before most Americans can receive a vaccine.
The most susceptible people could receive a vaccine in January and February, he said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” but the wider population will wait longer. “For our lives to start getting back to normal, we're talking about April or May,” Dr. Slaoui said. Americans need to continue to wear masks, keep their distance from others and wash their hands, he added.
Vaccine Confidence Rises to 60%
PEW reports Intent to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Rises to 60%
Yet, 21% of U.S. adults do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information will not change their mind.
The toll of the pandemic is starkly illustrated by the 54% of Americans who say they know someone personally who has been hospitalized or died due to the coronavirus. Among Black Americans, 71% know someone who has been hospitalized or died because of COVID-19.
Republicans remain less likely than Democrats to see outbreak as major threat to public health. Overall, 84% of Democrats and 43% of Republicans say the coronavirus outbreak is a major threat to the U.S. population as a whole. The partisan gap on this measure remains about as wide as at any point during the outbreak and stands in contrast to the large shares of both Republicans (83%) and Democrats (86%) who say the outbreak is a major threat to the U.S. economy.
They will give the vaccine first to health care workers and those high at risk.
What happens if there is a problem with the vaccine?
