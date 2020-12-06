Green Light on Vaccine Coming, How Many Will Take It?

Jojo 1 hr

I have an idea for an SF book/movie. The magic "vaccine" might turn out to carry more than just Covid virus remnants.

An alien race has been watching the Earth for centuries and has finally decided that they want to take over the planet. They want to use as little violence and destruction as possible, as humans will be used as food or slaves.

The aliens have powers of the mind that will allow them to control and direct humans as they please but first, they will need to introduce a parasite that will migrate to the humans brains where it will make humans docile and able to be controlled by the aliens.

But how do they best introduce this parasite into the humans? The parasite is not airborne, so seeding the atmosphere will not work.

They decide the best approach would be to give everyone a shot containing the parasite via a fake vaccine. But how to get everyone to accept the need to get the parasite shot? A "vaccine" seems to be the best approach. But humans will only accept the fake vaccine in the numbers needed if they fear that they will die or become very sick if they don't take the shot.

The aliens decide to approach the problem in two steps. Step 1 will be to introduce a virus, similar to the Earth's flu that will be more deadly to the most sickly & weakest members of the human race, for they are of little use anyway to the aliens. However, their steadily increasing deaths will serve to increase real fear and even create emotional panic as the affected numbers escalate. Once people are fearful enough, step 2 will be to administer the mind control parasite via the vaccine, which will be developed much faster than normal.

The initial point of focus will be to use health officials to ramp up fear as their pandemic models predict very large and ever growing death counts. Once the general public embraces this fear, hysteria and panic will ensue and the human public will call on their politicians to DO SOMETHING to save/protect them.

Messaging that the virus is in the air, on everyday items and is significantly infectious will be promoted. The aliens will prime the media that mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing will help reduce contagion. The increasing wearing of protective items such as masks, gloves, face shields and even full hazmat suits, promoted and reinforced daily will give a false sense of security to some but with the assist of the global media, will help to ramp-up the fear levels permeating the planet.

Politicians would most likely respond to calls to do something in the only way they can - by attempting to shut down commerce and physical public interactions, which for the aliens plans, will have the added benefit of paralyzing world economies, making people even more fearful, despondent and even desperate.

The idea that a vaccine will be a solution, making the virus ineffective, will be seeded in the planet's media.

As the months progress, the virus will rage on. It will become the number one media story. While some will think that they have finally stopped the virus in its tracks, it will resurface again and again, with the aliens' help, if necessary, to maintain the drumbeat for a "vaccine" solution that will actually deliver the alien control parasite to them. The daily increasing counts of infections and deaths by the media will help further bolster fear & panic.

A vaccine often takes 10-20 years to develop. But this task will be completed in no more than one year as the aliens secretly implant the knowledge necessary to significantly shorten the usual development time in selected researchers doing the vaccine development.

In 6-9 months with the help of the aliens, humans will "perfect" their vaccine. What will actually be happening though is that the aliens will have manipulated the virus so that it is now less dangerous, making the vaccine testing look as if it is working as intended.

In perhaps 10-14 months, the vaccine will be ready for use. A crash manufacturing effort will be undertaken to make billions of doses.

This is when the alien parasite will be introduced into the distribution chain. After a few months, the human race will be under alien control once the aliens broadcast a global domination code to turn on the parasite.

Those who refused to take the vaccine will be chased down and have it forcibly administered as unvaccinated humans (w/o the parasite) will not radiate a certain color on a particular wavelength that can be seen with alien technology. Resistance will be futile.

The book/movie ends with the fleet of alien ships landing all over the planet as humans meekly wave greetings to their future enslavers.