Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Google's Blockbuster Work From Home Announcement

Mish

Google made a major announcement that will impact 200,000 employees.

In the first announcement of its kind, Google to Keep Employees Home Until Summer 2021.

Google will keep its employees home until at least next July, making the search-engine giant the first major U.S. corporation to formalize such an extended timetable.

The move will affect nearly all of the roughly 200,000 full-time and contract employees across Google parent Alphabet Inc., and is sure to pressure other technology giants that have slated staff to return as soon as January.

Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai made the decision himself last week after debate among Google Leads, an internal group of top executives that he chairs, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

“I know it hasn’t been easy,” Mr. Pichai wrote in a note to staff Monday, after The Wall Street Journal reported the impending extension. “I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months.”

What Other Companies Are Doing

Work-From-Home Lessons

The Google announcement adds emphasis to WSJ report The Work-From-Home Shift Shocked Companies—Now They’re Learning Its Lessons

Despite its speed, we’re still in the earliest stages of the Work-From-Home Revolution, and it could take years or even decades of trial and error to get right.

The number of Americans working solely from home has at least doubled, and possibly tripled, since before the pandemic. At its peak in early May, 52% of employed Americans reported always working from home, and another 18% reported sometimes working from home, for a total of 70%, according to a survey by polling firm Gallup. That represents more than 100 million people in the U.S. alone. In the week ending July 12, the total declined to 53%. Even that is significantly higher than the 43% of workers who reported working from home at least part time in 2016, the last time Gallup asked Americans about their work-from-home habits.

The Next Normal

Gallup explains How Coronavirus Will Change the 'Next Normal' Workplace.

In three weeks, the percentage of employees working from home doubled, from 31% to 62%. Some jobs were already set up to work from home, others were configured to work from remote environments part of the time, and still others had to transition quickly and completely from 0% to 100% remote.

Even the NFL commissioner and coaches worked from home during the draft this year, with some claiming significant benefits to their wellbeing.

Employee Perspective

Employee Perspective on Work-From-Home

Enormous Impact

Work-From-Home is here to stay with major consequences. 

  1. Companies need less office space and less furniture. 
  2. Less air travel
  3. Fewer hotel stays
  4. People who work at home will eat at home, not go out for lunch

Companies were forced into this setup but it is here to stay. 

In addition, mask requirements (who likes wearing them?) will have more people shopping online. The online shopping trend was already in place, but Covid accelerated it.

Add it up and there are more fast food restaurants, malls, airplanes, etc. than we need.

More Than Half of Business Closures are Permanent

On July 22, I commented More Than Half of Business Closures are Permanent. 

A friend challenged, these closures will reopen under another owner or name following bankruptcy.

Four Questions

  1. Will they?
  2. With as much business as before?
  3. With as many employees?
  4. In what timeframe?

Work-at-home is here to stay and so are the impacts, especially office space and commercial real estate. 

In addition, many millions who cannot work from home are in serious trouble with a loss of job or reduced hours.

Mish

Comments (13)
No. 1-9
Zardoz
Zardoz

Must suck to be an oil producer about now, to say nothing of the angst of purveyors of commercial real estate...

tokidoki
tokidoki

Not sure what "major" means, but Twitter said that people can work from home forever sometime back in May 2020.

Speaking about Google, they were supposed to acquire a ton of real estate in San Jose. I wonder what will happen to that.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Very timely post. I just received those vacuum pack bags. I am going to put all my business clothes in the bags for long term storage and clear space in my closet. Same with shoes, ties, etc. I wont be buying any more biz or biz casual clothes for a long while now. No more biz. lunches, hotel stays, car rentals, drives to office and on and on.

Webej
Webej

This will accelerate the trend to piece work instead of a salary, without secondary benefits or a contract. Piece work rarely pays better. More deflation. Labor share of GDP will drop further. Fewer jobs in the service sector will accentuate the trend.

njbr
njbr

Work from home?

Home can be anywhere in the world.

Let's say that your employer has your corporate account shadowed by a trainee making a $80/day, in say, India. They see, over a period of months, what you do and how you do it.

One day you try to log in, and it says "access denied".

The world is a big place, full of smart people anxious to earn a living.

Jojo
Jojo

This is great! We get less traffic here in the SF Bay Area and the air stays cleaner. Let's start converting office buildings to apartments.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

If you open your window ... you can hear the scream of CMBS holders ...

Not to mention that commercial RE loans bread and butter for mid size (ie: not too big too fail) banks balance sheets.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Allows workers to flee urban areas. Rents will crater there. But will Larry Yun EVER mention that point when waxing on how home sales (in rural areas) are rising??

AbeFroman
AbeFroman

Have any of these companies disclosed what the financial impact will be? I would think they’re passing along a fair amount of electricity cost to their employees, offset by lower transportation costs. Lots of knock-on effects if permanent.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Republicans Propose a Means Test Instead of $600 Weekly Benefits

The Republicans finally got their act together on a Covid proposal.

Mish

by

Jojo

Expect Dismal Returns in Stocks and Bonds

Bond  yields are low and stock PE's high so expect dismal returns in both.

Mish

by

Stuki

Trump Executive Orders Will Allow Drug Imports From Canada

Trump aims to reduce the price of drugs by allowing imports from Canada.

Mish

by

inonothing

Democrats Favored to Win the Senate

Jessica Taylor a political analyst says Democrats are a slight favorite to win the Senate.

Mish

by

Stuki

Over 30 Million People About to Lose $600 in Unemployment Benefits

How many will lose their $600 unemployment checks and when?

Mish

by

inonothing

Iran and China on Verge of a Huge Deal - Thank Trump

China and Iran are on the verge of a economic and military deal.

Mish

by

axylrose

Controversial Gold Advocate Advances for a Fed Appointment

President Trump’s two Federal Reserve nominees, including the hot-button pick Judy Shelton, will proceed to a vote in the full Senate.

Mish

by

Quatloo

Charts of the Week: Valuation Inflation

John Mauldin compiled a series of charts on valuation from a number of sources making a case this is one of the biggest bubbles in history.

Mish

by

AshH

Gold Hits New Record High and There's More to Come

Gold futures just touched $1928 taking out the Intraday high of $1923.70 in 2011.

Mish

by

niceconstable

Clock Just Ran Out on $600 in Weekly Unemployment Benefits

Senate Republicans let the clock run out on $600 of weekly Covid unemployment benefits.

Mish

by

Stuki