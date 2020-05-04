Mish Talk
Good Masks Are Critical, But How Do You Find Them?

Mish

Recent evidence suggesting most Covis-19 transmission happens from pre-symptomatic individuals. This makes masks critical.

But how do you find a good mask?

US Exported Good Masks to China

In January and February US manufacturers exported millions of face masks and other vital medical supplies to China, according to the Washington Post.

It's safe to assume those were good masks.

F.D.A. Approves KN95 Masks From China

On April 3, the New York Times reported F.D.A. to Allow Use of KN95 Masks Approved by China.

The masks are almost identical in performance to the N95 masks that hospitals and other institutions are struggling to find.

The F.D.A. said KN95 masks were eligible for authorization if they met certain criteria, including documentation that they were authentic.

Almost Identical?

Let's investigate the meaning of "almost" and "authentic".

Low-Quality Masks Infiltrate U.S. Coronavirus Supply

On may 3, the Wall Street Journal reported Low-Quality Masks Infiltrate U.S. Coronavirus Supply.

Key Findings

  • Tests by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that about 60% of 67 different types of imported masks tested allowed in more tiny particles in at least one sample than U.S. standards normally permit.
  • One mask that Niosh tested, sold in packaging bearing unauthorized Food and Drug Administration logos, filtered out as little as 35% of particles. Another, marked KN95, a Chinese standard similar to N95, had one sample test below 15%, far short of the 95% it advertised.
  • Officials in Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts and Missouri said they found many imported masks failed quality tests.
  • Gregory Rutledge, an MIT professor, said his lab tested more than 40 masks in the Massachusetts stockpile that claimed to be made to China’s KN95 standard. He found only a third performed comparably to certified N95s.

Ear Loops

Lawrence General Hospital in Massachusetts said it had distributed part of a batch of Chinese-made masks using ear loops from its stock, before seeing a Niosh alert that the masks weren’t up to the American N95 standard their label suggested.

Miscalculation at Every Level Left U.S. Unequipped to Fight Coronavirus

Please consider Miscalculation at Every Level Left U.S. Unequipped to Fight Coronavirus

The U.S. government focused more on preparing for terrorism than for a pandemic. Despite the severe 2009 flu, the government lacked a permanent budget to buy protective medical gear for its Strategic National Stockpile of supplies for health emergencies.

The Trump administration further weakened the safety net as it rejiggered the Health and Human Services Department’s main emergency-preparedness agency, prioritized other threats over pandemics, cut out groups such as one that focused on protective gear and removed a small planned budget to buy respirator masks for the national stockpile, according to former officials.

The N95 story reveals failures of readiness at every level.

Three-Point Synopsis 

  1. Trump did not take the pandemic threat seriously.
  2. At the outset of the crisis, the US exported millions of good masks to China.
  3. Then in a panic need for masks, the FDA lowered quality standards and imported millions of bad masks from China.

That is how "almost identical" (except they don't work) masks get into widespread use in US hospitals.

Where Do You Find Them?

Q: Where do you find the good ones? 

A: Sorry, I don't know

If they attach on the ears, they are not approved. If they are from China, they are also suspect.

Amazon Search

An Amazon search of N95 masks bring up many items that are: "Currently unavailable.  We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock. .... Prioritized for organizations on the frontlines responding to COVID-19."

There are numerous masks that attach behind the ears but those "almost identical" are not N95. 

Finder.Com has a supplier, Canopus, labeling masks with ear loops as N95. Beware.

Mish

Comments
No. 1-12
Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Lab tests at the University of South Florida show that virus is airborne for up to 5 minutes.

wootendw
wootendw

N95s were available last week at Crest grocery store in Norman, OK. $6/ea. Box of 10 for $60.

numike
numike

What Are The Best Materials for Making DIY Masks? https://postimg.cc/DSMRGjKY

Mask Materials Effectiveness 1 Micron EN 768x558 — Postimage.org
Mask Materials Effectiveness 1 Micron EN 768x558 — Postimage.org
thimk
thimk

supposedly the Chinese were less timely on reporting because they wanted to front run PPE supply (imports) . These guys remind of the Ferengi , as depicted in Star Trek - rules of acquisition. but some rules seem to apply to wall street also. Take a peek.

to wit : (got that from Stockman)

psalm876
psalm876

Asymptomatic infection vectors were documented in mid February. I'm glad you are finally up to speed on this one Mr. Scarpino!

Stuki
Stuki

Wonder if there are sufficient records of masks used at various institutions, to indicate whether the lab measured differences have had any measurable real world effects on medical staff infection rates. Or if everything has been so scrambled that it is all jumbled together.

I suppose it would be a bit too much to ask, to expect the Chinese to look into whether practitioners given US N95s, fared better than those who got locally produced KN95s. Or at least to expect them to let Trump know, even if internal studies indicated that did turn out to be the case.....

gregggg
gregggg

I remember the 3 micron rule for N95s, but new chinese look alikes generate $. The masks dictated by state governors are known to be nearly ineffective, but they are now being used to easily pick out the non-obedient citizens... the low hanging fruit. Fines = revenue.

TimeToTest
TimeToTest

Spending money on invisible threats instead of the things that can really destroy the economy.

That’s the real problem here. I expect China to do what they have done.

tokidoki
tokidoki

As opposed to Taiwan, Vietname and South Korea i.e. they very quickly banned the export of masks.

But no, this is the fault of the Chinese. America can NOT do wrong.

Sechel
Sechel

You're wasting your money with an N-95 mask. If it's not fit properly it fails to protect. It does nothing for your eyes. I asked an M.D. in my building and he says hospital mask is more than adequate. He wears one as well. Your best weapon is social distancing. The mask is nothing more than a fancy sneeze guard. Leave the N-95's for the professionals that really need them. And yes many kN95 masks are defective copies of a mask made to a lower standard.

And what good is a mask if you get virus particles on your hand and touch your face? I think your post is a bit of giving in to the paranoia.

I'd be happy if the country just uses a regular mask, washes their hands and practices social distancing. Wearing an N-95 will just give you a false sense of confidence. Listen to the experts on this.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Mish: do you know where the great american masks are manufactured? Just a few weeks ago you were against wearing masks. Why suddenly you become paranoiac about it?

Zardoz
Zardoz

3 charged with murder of Family Dollar security guard over face mask dispute
3 charged with murder of Family Dollar security guard over face mask dispute

Two men remain at large while a woman has been arrested and is awaiting arraignment in the Genesee County Jail.

So we've got The Walking Dumb to contend with, and they're not just threatening people any more. I know second hand of a battery with injury incident over the same thing.

People are so goddamn selfish and entitled.

