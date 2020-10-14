Goldman Sachs' Profit Nearly Doubles But Wells Fargo Down 50%

Goldman Sachs is outperforming other banks by stunning amounts.

Goldman Sachs' Hot Streak

The Wall Street Journal reports Goldman’s Pandemic Hot Streak Continues in Third Quarter

Key Points

Classic Explanation

Goldman has had a notably profitable pandemic. With a smaller lending book—about $112 billion to JPMorgan’s nearly $1 trillion—it is less exposed to defaults. And it is more heavily geared toward trading, which picked up this year as investors scrambled to reset their portfolios for a prolonged period of low interest rates and heightened economic risk.

Simpler Explanation

Goldman Sachs still does God's Work.

For those unfamiliar with the simple explanation please consider God's Work and Goldman's Prayer

While acknowledging the role of banks in the financial meltdown [of 2007-2009], the CEO of Goldman Sachs said recently he believes his company is doing "God's work."

My Version of "Lloyd's Prayer"



Our chairman who art at Goldman

Blankfein be thy name

Thy rally’s come, God’s work be done

In the Dow as it is in the Nasdaq

Give us this day our daily gain

And forgive us our front-running, as we punish those who frontrun against us

And bring us not under indictment

But deliver us from regulators

For thine is the cashflow, and the power, and the bonuses, forever and ever. Amen

Mish