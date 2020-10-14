TheStreet
Goldman Sachs' Profit Nearly Doubles But Wells Fargo Down 50%

Goldman Sachs is outperforming other banks by stunning amounts.

Goldman Sachs' Hot Streak

The Wall Street Journal reports Goldman’s Pandemic Hot Streak Continues in Third Quarter

Key Points

Classic Explanation

Goldman has had a notably profitable pandemic. With a smaller lending book—about $112 billion to JPMorgan’s nearly $1 trillion—it is less exposed to defaults. And it is more heavily geared toward trading, which picked up this year as investors scrambled to reset their portfolios for a prolonged period of low interest rates and heightened economic risk.

Simpler Explanation

Goldman Sachs still does God's Work.

For those unfamiliar with the simple explanation please consider God's Work and Goldman's Prayer

While acknowledging the role of banks in the financial meltdown [of 2007-2009], the CEO of Goldman Sachs said recently he believes his company is doing "God's work."

My Version of "Lloyd's Prayer"

Our chairman who art at Goldman
Blankfein be thy name
Thy rally’s come, God’s work be done
In the Dow as it is in the Nasdaq
Give us this day our daily gain
And forgive us our front-running, as we punish those who frontrun against us
And bring us not under indictment
But deliver us from regulators
For thine is the cashflow, and the power, and the bonuses, forever and ever. Amen

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Call_me_Al
Call_me_Al

This news is sure to inspire confidence in the state of the nation's economy! Surely the boon will trickle down to lesser financial institutions soon and then to the hourly workers in short order--and just in time for shopping season!

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

Isn't there a simple explanation?
Such as, Golden Sacks is a purely investment bank catering to the needs of the 1%, which is doing exceptionally well.
The other banks have commercial banking operations with dealings with main street, and that is not doing so well.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Tomorrow is Boris’ big day for his “line of brexit death” and I am curious how the markets will react. Will there be a deal? if no deal will we have a domino market apocalypse? We have a confluence of potential bad news forming...

19 days till election.
1 days till Boris Brexit Bonanza.

