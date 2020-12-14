TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Germany Announces a Hard Lockdown Through Christmas

Mish

Extreme lockdown measure in Germany are coming up. In the US, hospitalizations keep breaking records. The good news is Pfizer begins shipping its vaccine.

Hard National Lockdown 

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a Hard Lockdown Through the Christmas Season until January 10.

Germany will go into a "hard" national lockdown, starting next week and continuing through the Christmas period, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday, after agreeing to stricter measures with state governments to stem a wave of coronavirus cases.  

As of next Wednesday, all non-essential shops, services and schools will close until January 10, and Christmas Day gatherings will be reduced from 10 people to only five from two different households.

The new measures take aim at traditional festivities: Christmas church services will be subject to prior registration with no singing allowed, alcohol is to be banned from all public spaces and an annual New Year's Eve fireworks display will be canceled. Some states are also implementing additional measures, such as Bavaria, which will have a 9 p.m. curfew.

New US Record for Covid-19 Hospitalizations 

In the US, we keep breaking records. On Sunday, the US Set a New Record for Covid-19 Hospitalizations.

  • The United States reported 109,331 current Covid-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, setting a new record high since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).
  • This is the 12th consecutive day that the US has remained above 100,000 current hospitalizations. 
  • The US has seen record hospitalizations for eight days in a row.

Pfizer Begins Shipping Covid-19 Vaccine

The Wall Street Journal reports Pfizer Begins Shipping Covid-19 Vaccine

Trucks filled with Covid-19 vaccine vials pulled out of Pfizer Inc.’s Kalamazoo, Mich., production plant on Sunday morning, part of one of the largest mass mobilizations since the country’s factories were repurposed to help fight World War II.

The effort to vaccinate the nation relies on chemists, factory workers, truck drivers, pilots, data scientists, bureaucrats, pharmacists and health-care workers. It requires ultracold freezers, dry ice, needles, masks and swabs converging simultaneously at thousands of locations across the country.

“The biggest concern that I have is not that we don’t know what to do. We have contingency plans in place for just about everything,” said Shawn Seamans, a senior executive in charge of the Covid vaccine distribution program at McKesson Corp. , which is dispatching syringes and other supplies for administering Pfizer’s vaccine. “You don’t know if it’s going to work until you get there.”

Everything has to come together—the packaging, the dry ice, the vials, the material itself. It all has to come together to the same place and have enough of it and exactly the right people there ready to take it,” said Yossi Sheffi, director of the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics. “Right now, there’s no conductor to the symphony,” just many parts that each need to work.

The vaccine cannot come soon enough. But it's amazing we are already where we are. 

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
njbr
njbr

Let's hope that what was promised is delivered.

With rapid rollout of vaccine, deaths by 4/1 expected to be 500 K (range of estimates 400 to 700K)

Carl_R
Carl_R

We are seeing cases and hospitalizations dropping in the states with the most cases/million. The top states are North and South Dakota, followed by Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. What is unknown is if the drop is due to "herd immunity", or due to people taking social distancing more seriously hospitals approach capacity, or if it is due to some of both.

If it is true that herd immunity is reached as cases approach 11-12% of the population testing positive, cases will drop, and stay down. If it is due to people taking social distancing more seriously, then as hospitals empty, cases will start up again, in a fourth wave. If it is due to some of both, then there may be a fourth wave, but it will be weak. My guess is that it is the last of these. I expect cases to fall once 11% of the population has been infected, but to rise and fall with social distancing, and creep higher towards a final total of 14-20%. I think the projections for final deaths in the 500k range are looking prescient.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Victory for Common Sense: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court tossed the Texas lawsuit on grounds Texas lacked standing to pursue the case.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Pennsylvania Delivers a Blistering Rebuke of Texas Lawsuit

Once again, Republican hopes are up on a laughable longshot at overturning the election.

Mish

by

LewisM

How to Tell if You Have Trump Cult Syndrome

Do you have TCS, Trump Cult Syndrome? My simple test will reveal the answer.

Mish

by

MarkraD

Are Democrats or Republicans More to Blame for the Covid Impasse?

There is plenty of blame to go around but where is the preponderance?

Mish

by

Maxx2000

UK and EU Ditch Deadline and Extend Talks

As expected in tis corner, talks between the UK and EU are back on.

Mish

by

AnotherJoe

Biden Is Off to a Bad Start Under Progressive Pressure

Under Progressive pressure, Biden ponders canceling $50,000 in student loans.

Mish

by

Telenochek82

Are Home Prices in Black Neighborhoods Underpriced?

Homes in Black neighborhoods are underpriced by about $156 billion, according to Andre M. Perry of the Brookings Institution. Do you buy that story?

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Expect the Most Evictions in History as Ban Expires

The federal ban on evictions expires in January. For millions that's when huge problems start.

Mish

by

Bam_Man

More Than 500,000 Restaurants are in Freefall

Restaurants are struggling and the latest lockdowns add to the misery.

Mish

by

Maverick Observer

Are You Willing to Die For Trump?

The Arizona GOP asks if you are willing to give up your life to help Trump remain president.

Mish

by

Carl_R