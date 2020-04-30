GDPNow Initial Estimate is Way Too Optimistic

The initial estimate of the GDPNow Model for second-quarter GDP is -12.1%. That's way too high.

The final GDPNow estimate for first-quarter GDP was -1.0%.

Yesterday, the BEA's first estimate if first-quarter GDP was -4.8%, a huge miss for the model.

Looking ahead, the model is off to a bad start for the second quarter.

Latest estimate: -12.1 percent — April 30, 2020

The initial GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2020 is -12.1 percent on April 30. The initial estimate of first-quarter real GDP growth released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on April 29 was -4.8 percent, 3.8 percentage points below the final GDPNow model nowcast released on April 28.

Nowcast Wildly Optimistic

The New York Fed Nowcast model estimates a wildly optimist -7.79% for second-quarter GDP with -0.4% for the full year.

Both estimates are ridiculous.

The Blue Chip Consensus

Judging from the first chart, the Blue Chip estimate is about -24%. That a more realistic number.

